Altria: Drifting Down Towards Fair Value

Pulling up Altria (MO) on many financial sites shows shares trading at under 12 times earnings, but this is largely due to several items, especially a one-time tax-related benefit. Management provided the "adjusted" numbers in the company's 8-K form, which I will use going forward.

What's going on with ROE?

Altria's return on equity hovered above 100% for years, largely due to a very large amount of financial leverage. Its leverage ratio (aka its equity multiplier, which magnifies ROE) was frequently above 10x assets-to-equity. The past few years have witnessed some normalization on this front, however.

We can see that Altria's leverage ratio continues to deflate, which helps explain the precipitous drop in its ROE over the past five years, from over 100% to only 46.33%. I say "only," but its ROE is still way above-average, and its operating margins of over 37% attest to its wide moat.

Despite operating in a declining industry, it's able to dominate this industry and reap the benefits of high returns on capital, high margins, and high free cash flow. Who in their right mind wants to start a new tobacco business? Probably not many, and even if they did, it would be almost impossible to dethrone Altria from its entrenched US market share.

Altria owns over 50% retail market share of not only the cigarette market but also the smokeless tobacco market - mostly through its ownership of the Skoal and Copenhagen brands. It also mostly operates in the States, so it will be a main beneficiary going forward of the lower corporate tax rates in the US, which should provide a lift to profits and "underlying" ROE (which excludes the magnifying effects of leverage).

After taking a closer look into its ROE, we can see that the huge drop was primarily because of declining leverage (and a touch of declining asset turnover) - despite strengthening margins.

Valuations

Instead of using the "headline" earnings per share number of $5.31 that results in a P/E ratio of only 11.77 for MO shares, I'll use the "2017 adjusted for special items" EPS figure provided by the company in the 8-K. This is the number that excludes things like the one-time tax benefit, and it's the number that management thinks better reflects economic reality. Using this number - which is $3.39 EPS for fiscal 2017 - MO shares are really trading closer to 18.43 times earnings.

That's a little higher than the five-year average multiple of 17.92 times earnings, about a 2.85% premium in fact. We could also make the argument that MO shares have been perpetually overvalued in the low-rate environment, since its historic multiple has been much lower. The 13-year median is only about 14 times earnings, for instance.

Analysts expect roughly $3.98 in EPS for fiscal 2018, which puts shares at only about 15.70 times forward earnings. This looks much closer to fair value. If the company can achieve the $4.36 in EPS analysts are predicting for fiscal 2019, that puts MO shares at only about 14.33 times those estimates, right around what I would call fair value in a normalized interest rate environment.

Conclusion

Due to an almost 13% decline in its share price year-to-date, coupled with a tax-reform tailwind at its back going forward, shares of MO actually appear to be reasonable here valuation-wise. I already have a stake in Altria that I purchased a few years back that I'm happy with - but if MO hits $56/share, I'll likely consider "averaging-up" and adding to my position. That would put shares at the 5% mark, trading at 16.5 times this year's earnings and right about 14 times 2018's estimates. Whether they get there or not is the question, but they would certainly be attractive at that level for me personally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.