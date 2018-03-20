How Safe Is The Dividend Of Summit Midstream Partners?

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is a limited partnership that gathers and processes natural gas, crude oil and produced water. The MLP has paid the same dividend for 10 consecutive quarters and currently offers an exceptional 15.5% dividend yield. Nevertheless, as the market does not offer such a high yield for free, the big question is how safe this dividend is.

First of all, SMLP has midstream infrastructure located in promising producing areas of shale formation in North America and has several growth projects in its pipeline right now. Some of these projects are currently under development and others will be developed in the future. While the capital expenses of these projects seem to be reasonable, at 7 times the expected EBITDA, the truth is that great returns from growth projects are much easier said than done.

To be sure, the stock has lost 1/3 of its market cap in the last one and a half month, mostly due to its disappointing performance. In its last earnings report, the company posted a loss per share of $0.32 instead of an expected profit of $0.27 per share. In addition, the guidance for EBITDA $285M - $300M this year was a negative surprise for the market, which was expecting $336M EBITDA this year. Moreover, the capital expenses will remain markedly elevated this year, around $200 M. Therefore, SMLP has a long way to go to prove that its growth projects can justify the generous dividend.

The company has a weak balance sheet, with its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently standing at $1.4B. While this amount of debt may not seem extreme on the surface, it is 18 times the annual earnings and hence it is really burdensome. Even worse, this debt load does not include a deferred payment of about $800M, which is due in 2020. Due to the huge debt pile, the interest expense "eats" approximately 40% of the operating income of the company. This only confirms the high leverage of the company and its great exposure to any unforeseen headwinds, which may affect its ability to fund its dividend and debt payments.

Fortunately, after four years of negative free cash flows, the free cash flows of SMLP have become positive in the last four years. However, its capital expenses have remained elevated and hence its free cash flows have remained insufficient to support the current dividend payments. More precisely, during the last 12 months, the free cash flows have amounted to $114M whereas the dividend payments have been $181M. In other words, the payout ratio is 159%, which is certainly unsustainable in the long run. Unfortunately, the management expects the capital expenses to remain elevated this year so the free cash flows are likely to remain insufficient to support the dividend this year.

The high leverage of SMLP is also reflected in its issuance of preferred units a few months ago. More specifically, the preferred units were issued with a 9.5% annual coupon rate. This borrowing rate is definitely excessive and very few projects can prove profitable at such a high borrowing rate. Moreover, the Fed seems determined to continue to raise interest rates aggressively. As a result, SMLP will be further pressured, as it will be forced to roll over its debt at higher rates.

While the debt load is high, it would have been much higher if the company had not issued so many shares (units) in the last few years. More precisely, SMLP has diluted its shareholders by 50% during the last five years. But while this dilution may seem benign regarding the financial position of the company, the reality is different. As the dividends are now distributed to more shares than before, the financial burden of the dividends has greatly increased in recent years.

Even worse, the management expects to continue to issue new shares to fund its pipeline of growth projects. This means that the extent of the resultant dilution will depend upon the prevailing stock price. Moreover, as the stock has recently plunged 33%, the company will need to issue more new shares to raise the same amount.

On the bright side, SMLP does not have any material debt maturities until 2020. Therefore, it may maintain its current dividend for two more years. However, the company will have to implement its deferred payment of about $800M in 2020. Consequently, as it earned only $82M last year and is expected to earn a similar amount at best this year, it is unlikely to maintain its dividend for more than two years. Even the fact that it has frozen its dividend for 10 consecutive quarters is a strong indication that it is struggling to maintain it.

Finally, it is remarkable that its management has been focusing on the EBITDA instead of the net income or the free cash flows. According to Buffett, whenever a company focuses on its EBITDA, investors should button their wallets. Unfortunately for the shareholders of SMLP, the Oracle is right; dividends are funded from the free cash flows, not from the EBITDA. The focus on the EBITDA simply shows that the company is nowhere close to achieving satisfactory earnings. Therefore, as long as the management maintains its focus on this metric, investors can rest assured that the company will continue to struggle to service its debt.

To sum up, it would be ideal to be able to heavily invest on growth projects and distribute generous dividends simultaneously. However, in the real business world, this is not feasible. This strategy results in excessive leverage, which increases the exposure to any unforeseen headwinds. As SMLP is currently in such a condition, I expect it to cut its dividend the latest in 2020, when its deferred payment is due.

