Broadcom Not Exactly Back To Square One

Broadcom's ability to participate in future large-scale M&A is now in question; targets like XLNX and ADI could make sense, but will regulators allow it?

The market hasn’t been too accommodating to Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) of late. Once a darling (and still well-regarded by many analysts and investors), the shares have been underperforming on a host of issues including worries about the company’s M&A policies (and its reliance on M&A), competitor actions, and the overall health of the semiconductor space.

I really have no operational concerns about Broadcom, and I think the company’s well-balanced mix will generate above-average growth in both the short term and long term. The prospect for value-adding M&A is more uncertain, though returning cash to shareholders is not a bad back-up plan. Based on mid-to-high single-digit long-term growth potential and margins in the 40%’s, I believe Broadcom shares are meaningfully undervalued now, but it will likely take some time for the dust to settle and for investors to move past worries about limitations on future M&A.

A Lot Of Moving Parts, Both Good And Bad, In the Business Mix

Broadcom’s fiscal first-quarter results, and its guidance for the next quarter, underline the strengths and drawbacks of the company’s diversified mix. On the positive side, there are a lot of arms pulling on the oars and strength in one area can offset unexpected weakness in another. On the negative side, it makes modeling more challenging and it increases the overall uncertainty regarding the company’s near-term results – not something the Street ever really likes to see.

Revenue rose 29% as reported in the first quarter, coming in just ahead of expectations but offering a stronger beat relative to where expectations were before the late January upward guidance revision. While overall results came in higher than expected, the composition was also different – wired was surprisingly weak (down 10% yoy) and wireless was surprisingly strong (up 88%), as increased dollar content with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) helped offset weakness in unit volumes. Enterprise storage was healthy (up 40%), but it would seem Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) gained some share in HDD.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) improved by more than two points from the year-ago period (and 150 bps sequentially), while operating margin (non-GAAP) improved almost five points as Broadcom moves ahead with its time-tested M&A synergy drivers from the Brocade deal.

Guidance for the fiscal second quarter was in some respects similar to the first-quarter result – a little better than expected, but with a different mix. Specifically, it looks like the wired business is going to be stronger on the back of healthy data center demand and recovering enterprise, while wireless is looking softer on lower high-end smartphone demand.

Apres Qualcomm, But No Deluge

Broadcom’s well-publicized hostile bid for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) was ended by an unusual Executive Order that cited risks relating to national security. With their path to owning Qualcomm blocked, Broadcom subsequently formally withdrew its offer for Qualcomm. Whether or not Broadcom’s bid was fair and would have generated adequate returns for shareholders is now irrelevant, but the questions about Broadcom’s ability to meaningfully participate in future M&A are most definitely relevant, as deal-driven synergies have created a lot of value for Broadcom and its shareholders over the years.

Re-domiciling to the U.S. could help ease some regulatory concerns in the future; I believe part of the reason that Broadcom did not wait to complete its re-domiciling before going after Qualcomm was because management assumed they’d need to advance their own slate of directors to do the deal and they wanted the deal done before Qualcomm could complete its acquisition of NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) (which all indications suggest Broadcom didn’t want). With Broadcom once again an “American company”, national security concerns may be a little easier to deflect.

That said, the legal location of Broadcom’s headquarters isn’t the only challenge the company may face in future M&A attempts. In challenging the deal, CFIUS cited concerns about Broadcom’s commitment to R&D, and particularly R&D in the U.S.

This is a frequently-cited issue with Broadcom, but one that I believe has morphed into an exaggeration. Yes, Broadcom (like most other acquirers) does typically cut R&D spending when it acquires businesses, but not to the extent commonly believed. If you look at Broadcom’s recent R&D spending, project the pro-forma spending for acquisitions like LSI, PLX, Emulex, Broadcom (before the Avago-Broadcom deal that created today’s Broadcom), and factor in divested businesses (like SandForce, Broadcom’s IoT and ARM businesses, et al), I believe the actual R&D cuts are more in the 15% to 25% range – more or less the norm for semiconductor M&A. Where Broadcom generates the overwhelming majority of its deal synergies is in SG&A, where it can and has driven 50% to 65%-plus cuts in redundant expenses.

Although I don’t believe Broadcom engages in the “hack and slash” gutting of R&D spending that its critics would like you to believe, there may be more fire to the smoke around relocating R&D. From what I can tell based upon the companies presentations and filings, it does seem to cut R&D spending disproportionately in the U.S. (a generally high-cost location) and relocate it overseas. That may continue to be a sticking point for regulators even after Broadcom has re-domiciled to the U.S.

As far as future M&A goes, Broadcom has some worthwhile potential targets. I’ve mentioned Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) before, as have many sell-side analysts, and I think the company’s strong duopoly position in high-end FPGA, as well as its high gross margins and somewhat high operating expenses, make it a pretty classic Broadcom target. Here again, though, “national security” interests could offer regulators an excuse to reject the deal, as Xilinx does considerable business with the U.S. military. I’d also note that Xilinx’s scarcity value is such that it may be hard to agree on a buyout price that still allows for Broadcom’s customary 10%-plus return target.

Xilinx is not the only potential target, though. Analog chip companies have a lot of the attributes that Broadcom likes (including high gross margins and significant internal “know how” value), and companies like Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Maxim (NASDAQ:MXIM) could make sense. I could also see companies like Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) and Integrated Device (NASDAQ:IDTI) holding some appeal, though that’s starting to get to a size where it won’t push the needle very far for a company of Broadcom’s size.

Even Alone, It Has Meaningful Value

Broadcom (and before, as Avago) has unquestionably relied upon M&A to grow the business and generate higher returns for shareholders. I don’t think you can simultaneously argue that M&A has been a source of value-creation for Broadcom and that Broadcom will do just as well without it in the future. Should Broadcom be blocked from meaningful future M&A, it is going to hurt management’s ability to grow the business and create shareholder value.

But “hurt” is not the same as “destroy”. On its own, I still believe that Broadcom is a very good company with a good outlook. Around 80% of the company’s business offers attractive long-term growth potential (close to double the GDP growth rate or higher), including its data center products, its custom ASIC business, the Tomahawk platform, and its wireless chip business. It is true that it faces many competitors, including Qualcomm and a reinvigorated Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in wireless, Mellanox in switching, and Marvell/Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) in storage.

Broadcom has shown repeatedly, and counter to the notion that it doesn’t reinvest in R&D, that it can maintain product leadership across a range of competitive markets (connectivity, filters, switching, etc.) and I expect that will continue. I likewise believe that the company can continue to drive better margins, albeit at a reduced pace if restricted to just organic operating leverage.

The Opportunity

I expect mid-to-high single-digit growth in revenue and cash flow from Broadcom, with top-line growth of above 5% for at least a few more years. I expect adjusted FCF margins to move into the mid-30%’s soon, with a slower grind toward the high 30%’s over time supporting a high single-digit long-term growth rate.

Discounted back, those cash flows support a fair value around $285 today. Looking at Broadcom’s margins and revenue growth rate, a “fair” revenue multiple (based upon what the market has paid for similar margin and growth over the past 10+ years) would support a fair value over $300, but this is almost always a more aggressive valuation approach than DCF.

The Bottom Line

Getting blocked from acquiring Qualcomm on national security grounds was a negative outcome for Broadcom, as the company could have generated attractive benefits from that deal. With that deal off the table, now the issue is whether or not Broadcom will face similar difficulties in getting future deals approved. Although I don’t believe that will be the case, it looms as a risk factor for a company that has had a lot of success from its M&A approach. While acknowledging that risk, I think today’s price gives Broadcom too little credit for what it can accomplish on its own merits, and I think a mid-single-digit revenue growth outlook and mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth outlook support a fair value high enough to make these shares worth another look today.

