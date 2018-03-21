Ebro Foods: A Spanish Company Benefiting From The New U.S. Tax Law

I'm not a buyer at the adjusted 4-4.25% free cash flow yield, but I like the business and could be a buyer at lower levels.

Despite these tailwinds and the contribution from an expanded rice and pasta production, the company appears to be more than reasonably valued.

Introduction

Ebro Foods (EBRPF) (EBRPY) is a Spanish mid-cap company, focused on the production and distribution of rice and pasta products. Despite being Spanish, it generates almost 95% of its revenue outside Spain so it’s relatively immune for new economic shocks in Southern Europe.

Despite selling its products all over Europe and North America, Ebro’s only liquid listing is on the Madrid Stock Exchange where it’s trading with EBRO as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is approximately 3.16B EUR, and the average daily volume in Madrid is roughly 165,000 shares for a daily dollar volume of $4M.

A Spanish company, but less than 7% of its sales occur in Spain

Ebro Foods is one of Europe’s leading (independent) rice and pasta producers and distributors, but it has been able to expand outside of the domestic markets and in 2017, 93.3% of its annual sales occurred outside of Spain. And this percentage would have been even higher if the EUR/USD exchange rate wouldn’t have been this volatile.

Although I’m still waiting for Ebro Foods to publish its full annual report, the already published financial results appear to be pretty impressive. The revenue increased by approximately 2% to 2.5B EUR, whilst the operating profit indicated a slightly higher increase from 265M EUR to 271M EUR (+2.3%). As the financial expenses increased, the pre-tax income increased by 2% to 264M EUR, but surprisingly, the net income showed a huge increase from 176M EUR to 230M EUR. This was entirely due to the new US tax laws, and I will explain the impact on the 2017 tax bill calculation later.

Spanish companies sometimes have their own ‘interpretation’ of cash flow statements and whilst the annual report will contain more details, it’s already possible to see the improvement in the company’s results. The operating cash flow increased by approximately 6% to 197M EUR, but there’s a huge ‘but’. This contains a 84M EUR tax payment although only 34M EUR would be due, according to the income statement.

The 84M EUR paid is based on the cash tax payment over FY 2016 (which was paid in 2017), and whilst I usually correct the amount of taxed ‘paid’ to represent the amount of taxes ‘due’ (as the payment of taxes usually only happens in the subsequent year), I cannot do this in Ebro Foods case. In fact, the taxes due (on a normalized basis) would actually have been almost 87M EUR. So if anything, I need to deduct an additional 4M EUR from the operating cash flow to 193M EUR. After deducting the 121M EUR in capital expenditures, the company’s free cash flow result was approximately 72M EUR.

That’s not too fantastic for a company with a market capitalization of 3.16B EUR, but we shouldn’t forget Ebro Foods is still expanding its footprint and that’s why the capex is approximately 50% higher than its depreciation rate of 80M EUR per year. If we would assume the normalized capex rate would be roughly the same as the depreciation rate, the adjusted free cash flow would be approximately 113M EUR and that’s a more acceptable free cash flow result for a company with Ebro Foods’ market capitalization.

The new tax laws in the US, France and Italy will have a positive impact

As I explained earlier in this article, Ebro Foods would have had to report a tax bill of approximately 87M EUR, but was able to include some non-recurring tax benefits which reduced the reportable tax income to just over 34M EUR. Ebro Foods provided an excellent breakdown of the adjustments, and the new US tax law had the biggest impact: 50.6M EUR. This hardly is a surprise considering almost 40% of Ebro’s sales occur in the USA, so the corporate tax rate reduction from 35% to 21% will be very beneficial.

On top of that, the upcoming changes in the French and Italian corporate tax rates also had a positive impact of approximately 6M EUR. In France, the corporate tax rate will remain stable at 33.3% throughout 2018, but will decrease to 31% in 2019, 28% in 2020, 26.5% in 2021 and 25% in 2022. Again a very positive development, and Ebro Foods already took these upcoming changes on its deferred taxes into consideration. In Italy, the corporate tax rate is decreasing from 27.5% to 24% from this year on.

For 2018, Ebro Foods expects its US tax bill to decrease by US$15-16M, which will have a positive impact of approximately 12-13M EUR on the company’s net income (and free cash flow). Although this sounds relatively marginal for a multinational group, it will increase the adjusted free cash flows by 10-12%.

Investment thesis

When you just look at the numbers, Ebro Foods isn’t too attractively priced. But considering the company continues to expand (and is making the necessary investments to do so) and considering the substantial tax savings from this year on, the normalized adjusted free cash flow yield of 4-4.25% is already a bit more acceptable.

Despite this, I’m still not convinced I should buy Ebro Foods at these levels. Even if the capital expenditures would fall to less than 60M EUR per year from 2019 on, Ebro Foods is still a bit too richly valued for my liking.

It’s a great business, now I just have to wait for the fair price.

