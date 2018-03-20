Low Inflation And Slow Growth May Deflate Today's Fed Meeting

The Consumer and Producer Price Indexes each rose just 0.2% in February and retail sales declined 0.1%. Due to disappointing retail sales for three straight months, plus a sudden deceleration in both existing and new home sales, first-quarter GDP estimates are plunging. Specifically, the Atlanta Fed now forecasts only 1.9% first-quarter GDP growth, down from their initial "red hot" 5.4% GDP forecast in January.

The Fed will likely notice that inflation-adjusted hourly wages were flat in February and rose only 0.4% over the last 12 months. This lackluster news on inflation and economic growth virtually guarantees a "dovish" Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement (released tomorrow). A dovish FOMC statement could serve as a "launching pad" for the stock market, so I expect a strong finish for the market in the last half of March. Stocks typically finish each quarter strongly due to institutional buying pressure from quarter-end window dressing. In addition, smart Beta ETFs are typically realigned every 90 days, so I look forward to a rising market in late March and then another seasonal rally in the first half of April.

Beware Investing in Trendy "Specialty" ETFs

I noted that CNBC last week pointed out that some specialty ETFs have been lagging the overall stock market. The explanation is simple. Even with the best ETFs, investors have to pay a premium to buy - and a discount to sell. When these ETF premiums and discounts are just a penny or two per share, no one really cares about paying these trading costs. However, with the explosion of specialty theme-oriented ETFs - like those for investing in blockchain or marijuana - we're seeing ETFs routinely trade at 15% to 30% premiums to Morningstar's "Intraday Indicative Value" (i.e., their version of net asset value). I have also noticed that Morningstar has stopped publishing an Intraday Indicative Value for leading marijuana ETFs, so investors have no idea of how much they are being fleeced by an ETF specialist trading them.

If you want to know more about this process, my management company has written multiple white papers about how ETF specialists fleece investors. Here is a link to our latest white paper on the subject.

I want to stress that I am NOT anti-ETF, in general. However, one major reason for my management company's success in ETF management is that we do not like to pay excessive premiums or discounts to buy or sell ETFs. As a result, sometimes we have to wait to trade ETFs when premiums or discounts are extraordinarily high, such as they were in August 2015 (during a major intraday flash crash) or in 2016 (in the Brexit aftermath) or in February 2018 (the inverse VIX option failure in Exchange Trades Notes).

The bottom line is that ETFs are very delicate and not always liquid, so excessive premiums or discounts all too often emerge during rapidly changing market conditions. My biggest fear is that the new robo-advisor ETF programs could exacerbate any market sell-off, since the discount to sell ETFs could widen dramatically if too many robo-advisors try to sell at the same time, which we discuss in this white paper.

No Trade War! Larry Kudlow to the Rescue

There was a lot of talk last week about a brewing trade war with China, which hurt Boeing's (NYSE:BA) stock on Wednesday. There is no doubt that China takes advantage of the U.S. in trade and some additional tariffs may be imposed. However, since the U.S. and China need each other, a major trade war is unlikely.

President Trump merely wants to shrink the U.S. trade deficit and will continue to use tariffs to try to protect U.S. industries, but these tariffs will likely continue to be very selective, just like he was with the steel and aluminum tariffs. These tariffs are merely being used so President Trump can negotiate better and more equitable trade deals for the U.S. and are not expected to adversely impact overall trade.

Last Friday, the Trump Administration's new National Economic Advisor, Larry Kudlow, privately told the White House that the U.S. economy is on the verge of 4% to 5% annual GDP growth. Specifically, Kudlow told President Trump that "We're on the front end of the biggest investment boom in probably 30 to 40 years." I know Larry Kudlow from being on his former show on CNBC as well as talking to him at various Money Shows. I think he will be a truly outstanding National Economic Advisor.

Like President Trump, Larry Kudlow will be a cheerleader for America and will likely be more articulate in his explanations of both tax policy and economic growth. As I have said before, the key to economic prosperity is to increase the "velocity of money," which is how fast money changes hands. The combination of both President Trump and Larry Kudlow should be a powerful "1-2 punch" in that I expect both of them will be relentless cheerleaders for U.S. economic growth and positive fiscal policies.

