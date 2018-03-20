Flex LNG: Fleet Growth Pipeline And Industry Tailwinds To Trigger Stock Upside

Revenue and EBITDA bump-up in 2019 and 2020 will take the stock higher.

Flex LNG has six new LNG carrier deliveries in 2018 and 2019.

Investment Thesis

Flex LNG (OTCPK:FLXNF) is a supplier of LNG carriers with a focus on providing modern and cost-effective solutions to the LNG industry. As of March 2018, the company had two LNG carriers in operation, with one carrier employed until 2Q19 and the other in the spot market.

I am initiating coverage on Flex LNG as a “Strong Buy” and with an investment horizon of 24 months.

This initiation will cover the reasons to be bullish on the stock and the industry tailwinds that are likely to support the bullish momentum.

While Flex LNG trades in the OTC market, investors can consider investing through the Oslo stock exchange (FLNG ticker) where the stock trades with higher liquidity.

Earnings Bump-Up Catalyst

Flex LNG has two operating LNG carriers that have been delivered in January 2018. While one LNG carrier ensures steady cash flow through 2Q19, the other carrier trades in the spot market. The delivery of these two carriers is already discounted in the stock price.

The bullish coverage on Flex LNG is, however, based on the potential LNG carrier deliveries through 2019. As the chart below shows, Flex LNG has 4 new LNG carrier (owned) deliveries between May 2018 and August 2019.

Source: Company Website

My investment horizon of 24 months covers for the revenue and EBITDA bump-up likely from these carriers, and I will later discuss the industry tailwinds that support my thesis.

Going into numbers, a look at GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) and its latest quarterly statement (4Q17) indicates revenue of $136 million from 23 LNG carriers for 4Q17. This implies revenue per LNG carrier of $5.9 million and a day rate of $66,440.

Even if a day rate of $65,000 is considered for the six LNG carriers to be delivered through August 2019, Flex LNG is likely to have an annual revenue visibility of $140 million for 2020 (for six owned LNG carriers).

Further, GasLog reported 4Q17 EBITDA of $90 million on revenue of $136 million and this implies EBITDA margin of 66%.

Considering an EBITDA margin of 65%, Flex LNG can potentially report EBITDA of $92 million for 2020.

Considering the fact that the company’s owned LNG has commenced operations in January 2018, the revenue and EBITDA surge will be significant in the next 24 months.

It makes sense to consider GasLog day rates as good ball-park estimates considering the following factors:

Both the companies are in the same industry with largely the same business model. Flex LNG has two LNG carriers that are operational with 173,400cbm and 4 newbuilds with the same capacity. GasLog also has vessels that have capacity in the range of 145,000cbm to 180,000cbm. The day rates are therefore comparable. The fleet owned by Flex LNG has two-stroke, MEGI propulsion, which has 30% lower fuel consumption than Tri-fuel vessels. This holds true even for GasLog, making both companies owners of a modern fleet.

While the comparison makes sense, there still needs to be further discussion on why the day rates are likely to be around current levels or higher in the next 24 months. The industry tailwinds will put that into perspective.

Positive Industry Dynamics

From a medium to long-term investment perspective, the LNG carrier industry dynamics are likely to remain robust and the following factors underscore my view:

According to Shell report, global LNG trade has increased from 100 million tonnes in 2000 to nearly 300 million tonnes by 2017. With push towards cleaner energy, LNG demand is likely to remain robust. Just to put things into perspective - In 2016, natural gas overtook coal as the single largest source of power generation in the OECD.

In 2017, China overtook South Korea to become the second largest LNG importer. China’s demand is likely to sustain and at the same time, I expect increasing demand from India, which is also home to 1.2 billion people. The Shell report expects Asian demand for natural gas to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the period 2017-2035.

Considering the growth in demand, the supply side efforts have also been ramped up and as the chart below shows, there is an emerging LNG demand-supply gap.

As investments accelerate translating into sustained increase in LNG trade, the demand for LNG carriers is likely to remain robust.

As new LNG projects go on-stream in the United States and elsewhere, it is also projected that the LNG carrier market will see tightening conditions in 2019 with meaningful vessel supply gap by 2020.

If this holds true, the LNG carriers to be delivered in the next 2-3 years are likely to see strong demand both in terms of term and spot market contracts. Therefore, my earlier estimate of $65,000 day rate is reasonable and a good base case estimate.

Overall, the industry dynamics are likely to remain supportive for the coming years and this positions Flex LNG favorably.

Valuation Perspective

While I am expecting full revenue and EBITDA potential to unleash in 2020, the forward valuation metrics (available until 2019) will provide some insights on the potential upside.

According to data from 4-traders, Flex LNG trades at 2019 EV/EBITDA of 10.2. With full-year operations for all six LNG carriers and potentially no further leveraging, the EV/EBITDA metric is likely to improve significantly in 2020.

In comparison, Golar LNG (GLNG) trades at 2019 EV/EBITDA of 16.6 and GasLog trades at 2019 EV/EBITDA of 8.5. A peer average EV/EBITDA of 12.6 does indicate a valuation gap that is likely to increase in 2020 as six new LNG carriers complete first full year of operations.

Therefore, Flex LNG does look attractive from a valuation perspective and also considering the fact that the company is at an early growth stage as compared to the peers outlined.

Risk Factors

Financial Risk "Low." Flex LNG has 4 new LNG carriers to be delivered between May 2018 and August 2019. It is therefore important to discuss the financial risk. The company has a $315 million term loan with $210 million utilized for delivery of two LNG carriers in January 2018. The remaining loan of $105 million will be utilized for financing of Flex Ranger LNG to be delivered in May 2018. Further, the company has the option to increase the loan facility with the delivery of Flex Rainbow LNG in 3Q18. This makes the company fully funded for delivery of first four LNG carriers in 2018. In addition, the company's revolving credit facility of $270 million has been amended, with the full amount being available until 12 months following the delivery of all LNG carriers. Considering these reasons, the financial risk is "low."

Business Risk "Low." From an industry perspective, the risks are minimal with strong demand to sustain for LNG carriers. While the company's operations are relatively new, the management has rich experience and that minimizes operational risks. The company has already deployed 2 LNG carriers effectively.

Geo-Political Risk "Medium." Even with escalated geo-political tensions globally, the LNG trade has remained robust with increasing long-haul trade from US to Asian countries. I don't see geo-political tensions as a deterrent to the industry's growth prospects.

Conclusion

Flex LNG has a strong management team and with positive industry dynamics, the company is expanding at the right time.

It is important to mention here that the company’s financing activity for new LNG carriers has been smooth with issue of equity in 2017, signing of term loan facility and availability of undrawn revolving credit facility.

As new LNG carriers are delivered and commence operations, Flex LNG stock is likely to trend higher. With the LNG carrier market expected to tighten in 2019, I expect FY20 (first full year of operations for all six LNG carriers) to be robust in terms of revenue and EBITDA growth.

Overall, Flex LNG is an attractive investment option and the stock can potentially outperform the index and industry.

