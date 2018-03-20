Jerome Powell's First FOMC Meeting

The unwinding of the Fed's short volatility position - aka, its impregnated balance sheet - continues at a snail's pace. As of March 5 (the latest available data), it stood at $4,366,093 million. The all-time high was 4,473,860 million in February of 2015. That means the Federal Reserve has reduced its balance sheet by a tad under $108 billion from its all-time high, so they only have $3.5 trillion to go to reach their pre-crisis levels of 10 years ago, in early 2008, when the Fed's balance sheet was about $850 billion.

To be fair, the Fed is unlikely to go down to pre-crisis levels. Under normal conditions, the Fed's balance sheet grows slowly over time as the economy grows and as the fractional reserve banking produces credit growth. Under the "new normal" doctrine of QE, and now under quantitative tightening (QT), the growth in the balance sheet can be accelerated dramatically - and later shrunk far less dramatically.

I am watching with great interest how this monetarist operation is progressing as such a thing has never before been tried in the history of central banking. For QE to be ultimately deemed successful QT has to be successful - as one operation is the flipside of the other. QE was the brainchild of Ben Bernanke, while QT will have to be performed without Ben Bernanke and the top three people at last year's Federal Reserve, who are leaving or have left at the same time due to decisions made by President Trump.

First, Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer resigned last year (in my opinion, because he learned he was not getting the top job). Then, Chair Janet Yellen did not get re-nominated and left in February. Finally, FRBNY President William Dudley is retiring this year (probably for reasons similar to Mr. Fisher). Before becoming President of the most important bank in the Federal Reserve system, Dudley ran open market operations there and was responsible for the numerous asset purchases during the 2008 crisis.

So the top three people at the 2017 Fed are now practically gone at a time when the balance sheet will have to be reduced. Needless to say, this increases the pressure on Fed Chairman Powell to deal with a very delicate central banking operation, which makes his first FOMC meeting this week very important.

Before the FOMC meeting this week, the fed funds rate had a target range of 1-¼ to 1-½ %. The interest rate on excess reserves was set at 1-½%. Since one of the rates is set via open market operations and the other is simply charged by the Fed on excess reserve balances on the banks accounts with the FRBNY, both rates need to be viewed in context.

When QE was introduced in 2009, many market participants assumed that it was going to produce hyperinflation as the Fed was monetizing debt. However, if the Fed charges interest on excess reserves that is always higher than the target fed funds rate, excess reserves do not enter the fed funds market (as they earn a higher rate at FRBNY). If excess reserves do not multiply in the fed funds market via fractional reserve banking, the credit multiplier in the U.S. financial system effectively goes to zero.

From conversations with investors, I can say that many market participants still do not understand QE even if the Fed has already started to unwind it via QT. Still, QT is a rather delicate operation that requires a lot of experience and Mr. Powell is a novice central banker with some top lieutenants that have either left or are in the process of leaving.

The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.85% last Friday. It has been consolidating under its recent multi-year high of 2.95%. but given the expectation of accelerating runoffs from the central bank balance sheet (above the present $10 billion monthly rate), it is probably a matter of time before we cross 3%. How fast we cross 3% to the upside in the 10-year Treasury yield and how far we carry above that psychologically-important barriers will probably impact the performance of the stock market to a great degree.

The sell-off in the stock market in February was certainly catalyzed by spiking long-term interest rates, although the air pocket of inflows into stocks in February after the record $103 billion January inflow probably bears the bigger part of the blame. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is in the hot seat this week and based on his actions he can serve as a catalyst for rising volatility in both stocks and bonds - as is often the case with a new Fed chairman.

QT Effect on the Dollar

Even though January was weak for the greenback, we have seen some bottoming action in February and March, which arguably is hard to see on a 50-year chart. Be that as it may, the dollar's decline in 2017 was more politically-driven than having to do with interest-rate differentials, which are in its favor.

A wave of pro-EU political victories in the Netherlands, France, and to a lesser degree Germany (which finally had its federal government formed six months after the election) lit a fire under the euro. The pricing out of the eurozone disintegration trade caused the euro to go above $1.25 in early 2018 after it traded under $1.04 on the first day of 2017.

I think the rally in the euro is over and with Brexit frictions and interest rate differentials in favor of the dollar, which may rise based on Chairman Powell's actions, that euro appreciation could be reversed. It is possible we see the U.S. Dollar Index trade above 100 by the end of 2018, a huge move from its Friday close of 90.23. All eyes in the currency and bond markets are on the FOMC meeting this week.

