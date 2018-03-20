Mathematics And Markets - Outlook WTI Oil Per March 19th, 2018

Although medium term potential gain is likely, the current risk/reward ratios are unfavorable for most distinct layers.

Although dominant directional price movement is UP for all distinct layers (favorable), current long term potential risk remains significant.

Abstract

Research based on dynamic chaos theory mathematics exploits consistently recurring characteristics of complex polynomials to calculate time-dependent price levels on multiple distinct layers. This article describes what information results from dynamic chaos theory mathematics and details my investment decisions with respect to WTI oil per March 19th, 2018.

References

"Applying Mathematics to Analyze Financial Markets - Part 1, Innovation" describes the development of a new market analysis method which is based on dynamic chaos theory mathematics. The innovative element relates to the exploitation of consistently recurring characteristics of complex polynomials on multiple distinct layers. Consistently recurring characteristics on multiple layers apparently bring order in a seemingly chaotic financial market environment.

"Applying Dynamic Chaos Theory to Analyze Financial Markets - Part 2, Good Investment Practice" elaborated on how to make good investment decisions. This publication describes how research resulting from dynamic chaos theory can help investors in making objective investment decisions and provides input to implement Good Investment Practices.

Outlook WTI oil - per March 19th, 2018

Laomedeia research evaluates the dominant directional price movement of all distinct layers prior to any investment decision being taken, because we know that conflicting dominant directional price movements amongst distinct layers negatively influence potential yield. Below table provides the actual status for WTI oil per March 19th, 2018.

Table 1 - Dominant directional price movement for WTI oil per March 19th, 2018

Last week and today on March 19th, all polynomials have an UPWARD dominant directional price movement. This is positive, the current lack of internal conflicts in dominant directional price movement may provide an entry point for this market. As we have described in Part 2, Good Investment Practice, we should however first look at a few other objective decision criteria before making an investment decision.

Remaining potential within the trading range per distinct layer provides insight into whether it makes sense to continue further investigation for any potential investment. Graph 1 provides an overview of progress within the trading range per distinct layer for WTI oil per March 19th, 2018.

Graph 1 - Remaining potential within a trading range per layer for WTI oil per March 19th, 2018

Remaining potential looks positive for all distinct layers. Most of the polynomials show significant remaining potential because progress is just at 50% or less for all distinct layers. This is positive because it means there is further potential. This potential should be UPWARD due to all polynomials showing a dominant upward directional price movement per March 19th, 2018.

So far the situation looks favorable for WTI oil, all dominant directional price movements are aligned upward (table 1) and remaining potential per distinct layer is significant (graph 1).

When we look at the trading range per distinct layer, we can compare the remaining potential gain with the potential loss against the actual price. This results into a normalized potential loss and normalized potential gain per layer. With this approach the potential loss and potential gain are always based on the actual price of an asset. Below graph provides an overview of potential gain and potential loss for WTI oil per March 19th, 2018.

Graph 2 - Normalized potential loss and normalized potential gain for WTI oil per March 19th, 2018.

A deeper dive into the comparison between normalized potential gain and normalized potential loss per layer for WTI oil helps to understand that short term potential gain is limited (layers 8, 7 and 6). Another conclusion from graph 2 is the significant potential loss in layer 1, compared to the potential overall gain in this long term upward trend.

Graph 2 basically shows longer term significant risk for WTI oil (Layer 1), but medium term upward potential. We should however first review the Risk/Reward ratio per distinct layer, prior to jumping to conclusions (ref. Part 2, Good Investment Practice).

Similar rationale applies to the Risk/Reward ratio for WTI oil per March 19th, which is represented in graph 3. Only layer 7 and layer 2 have a favorable risk/reward ratio below our threshold of 0.5. This means we will not initiate a position in WTI oil because we only see two favorable risk/reward ratios out of 8 distinct layers.

Graph 3 - Risk/Reward ratio per distinct layer for WTI oil per March 19th, 2018.

Again, we would like to underline the nature of dynamic chaos theory mathematics, causing a time dependency on all ingredients being used for analysis. This time dependency of price has been extensively discussed in prior publications. Laomedeia calculates price targets and price edges on a daily basis.

We will however keep a close eye on WTI oil in the coming days because we have seen an evolution of increasingly favorable conditions during the last couple of trading days.

Medium term Price targets - per March 19th, 2018

In Part 2, Good Investment Practice we elaborated on time dependency of price and on what decision criteria may help to reduce risk. For now, we applied our objective decision criteria and concluded it is not the right moment to take a (long) position in WTI oil. Polynomials representing layers 6, 5, 4 and 3 indicate further upward potential is likely, but we also observe significant potential risk (layer 1).

Table 2 provides insight into medium term price-targets and price edges for WTI oil per March 19th (keep in mind this information is time dependent). Laomedeia assigned a unique number to each price target and each price edge in order to keep track of an audit trail. This makes our research verifiable over time and introduces transparency.

Table 2 - Medium term price targets and price edges for WTI oil per March 19th, 2018

Conclusions for WTI oil per March 19th, 2018

Although our objective decision criteria currently do not allow for a long position in WTI oil, we observe an improvement in conditions which may result into a different situation soon.

Here are the current mathematical facts:

Dominant directional price movement - all distinct layers UP (favorable situation)

Potential within trading range - significant for all distinct layers (favorable situation)

Risk - significant long term downward risk (unfavorable)

Potential gain - limited (short term), acceptable (medium term)

Risk/reward - unfavorable (6 distinct layers), favorable for 2 layers only

