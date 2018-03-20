More Dire Warnings Of 'Manufactures Decaying And Trade Undone'

By Gary Alexander

Five years have seldom passed away in which some book or pamphlet has not been published… pretending to demonstrate that the wealth of the nation was fast declining, that the country was depopulated, agriculture neglected, manufactures decaying and trade undone. - Adam Smith, The Wealth of Nations (1776)

Books weren't published very often 250 years ago. Today, a doomsday book is published every few days - or a 'pamphlet' every five minutes on the Internet. Fifty years ago, doomsday books came out every few months. In 1968, I was reading (and believing) William & Paul Paddock's "Famine 1975," which said it was impossible for food production to keep up with population growth and we would soon starve. Also in 1968, Paul Ehrlich published "The Population Bomb," which he opened by saying, "The battle to feed humanity is over. In the 1970s and 1980s, hundreds of millions of people will starve to death."

In the same year, with no fanfare, Dr. Normal Borlaug was launching the Green Revolution, which has managed to feed billions more people on less arable soil than in the 1960s. Instead of starving against our will, millions of us are trying to starve voluntarily - by dieting. Food is far cheaper relative to the overall growth of the cost of living than in the 1960s, but we believed the best-selling prophets of doom in 1968.

Now, I've just finished reading the first two chapters of Ed Yardeni's new book "Predicting the Markets: A Professional Autobiography," just released last Thursday. The first chapter ("Predicting the Past") tells the story of Ed's education, concluding with a PhD in economics at Yale in 1976, the bicentennial of America and also of Adam Smith's "Wealth of Nations," which he studied avidly and quoted (above).

Later in that chapter, Yardeni cited a Topical Study he co-authored with David Moss in October 1988 in which they countered the "rampant pessimism of our day." Despite the general optimism of the Reagan years, the last two years of Reagan's presidency were marred by the 1987 crash, the Iran-Contra scandals, and the shady kinds of financial shenanigans portrayed in Oliver Stone's film "Wall Street" (which came out two months after the Crash). Yardeni named several books published in the late 1980s that captured the spirit of the times: A 1987 #1 best-seller, "The Great Depression of 1990" (by Ravi Batra), and several books published in late 1988: Day of Reckoning, Blood in the Streets, The Debt Threat, etc.

In 1989, Harry Browne wrote "The Economic Time Bomb," predicting "a deep recession and severe inflation." I must admit that I wrote a similar book, "How You Can Profit from the Panic of 1989." I cited a dozen economic, political, and social forces "set to converge in 1988-89." I hesitate to name them here, but in shorthand terms they were: The Kondratieff cycle, global cooling (!), a 30-year political cycle, inflation, deficits, bank failures, a farm crisis, trade war, a dying dollar, oil shortages, terrorism, AIDS.

Stop me if you've heard all this before. However, that was my last hurrah! I've been a "recovering Apocaholic" ever since those forecasts failed in 1989. I climbed on board the bull market just in time.

In 1988, Yardeni predicted that the pessimists would be proven wrong, and he didn't have long to wait. The stock market set new highs by July 1989 and the Berlin Wall came tumbling down in November.

Even with that greatest of good news, Yardeni writes, "Pessimists warned that the increased demand from all those people who had been liberated from Communism would lead to higher inflation." That never happened, of course, because global trade flourished, and production mushroomed all over the world - so supply easily matched demand. That brings us to the subject of global trade, protectionism, and tariffs.

Not All Tariffs are Bad

In Chapter 2 ("Predicting the World"), Yardeni shows clearly how the 1930 Smoot-Hawley tariffs turned a stock market panic into a 12-year Depression, but he also shows how the Reagan-era tariffs led to some important reforms in global trade practices. It was a time when Japan had some of the same unfair trade practices with the United States which China now enjoys. In other words, not all tariffs are permanent, or bad. They are, as Trump supporters might say, bargaining positions to rectify unbalanced trade practices.

"During April 1987," Yardeni writes, "President Reagan placated the chorus of protectionists with a 100% tariff placed on selected Japanese products. 'The health and vitality of the U.S. semiconductor industry are essential to America's future competitiveness,' he said. 'We cannot allow it to be jeopardized by unfair trading practices.'" Japan dominated our car market then but would not allow any American-made cars on their roads. Partly as a result of pressuring Japan into accepting "voluntary restraints" on their exports of autos, Japan decided to beat the tariffs by moving some production facilities to the U.S.

This was a case of installing a temporary tariff toward a constructive end. Today, tariffs on steel and aluminum serve no purpose if they punish Canada, Mexico, or Europe, but China does not always play fair in trade. Larry Kudlow, the newly-appointed head of the President's National Economic Council, said on CNBC last Wednesday, "I don't like blanket tariffs," but "I think China has earned a tough response." Kudlow said that he would like to see the U.S. "lead a coalition of large trading partners and allies against China, to let China know it is breaking the rules left and right." Perhaps Mr. Kudlow - who can talk anybody's ear off - can help the President find the golden mean between protectionism and fair trade.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.