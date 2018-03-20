Why I'm Not Impressed With Dick's Sporting Goods

That being said, the valuation looks OK, but it does not look like a slam dunk. I am holding off at this time.

Sporting goods behemoth Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) posted mediocre fourth quarter results countered by positive (and negative) publicity in changes to its firearm strategy. Overall, I’m not particularly positive about Dick’s movement towards private label goods, the sporting apparel marketplace, or the company’s e-commerce growth in Q4. That being said, if the Dick’s Sporting Goods business can hum along at low single digits growth, shares could be worth $35-47.

Q4’17 Overview

Like most retailers, headline results for Q4’17 looked good due to the extra week. Net sales were up 7.3% y/y to $2.7 billion though same-store sales declined a modest 2% y/y on top of last year’s strong 5% comp. Non-GAAP EPS, with adjustments made for ScoreCard enhancements and litigation, fell roughly 7.6% y/y to $1.22. Considering Q4’17 had an extra week of sales, results were actually slightly worse. This was to be expected after the company decided to price match and compete in a brutally competitive athletic apparel market. As a result, gross margin fell 130 basis points y/y to 29.6% and SG&A expenses increased 69 basis points y/y to 22.2% of sales.

Still, cash flow for the full year was quite strong. Free cash flow was about $272 million with a wonderful boost from deferred construction allowances. It’s important to note that this ~$100 million positive impact of cash flow will fall about $70 million next year –something to keep in mind when forecasting cash flow.

Nevertheless, operating cash flow should be pretty solid next year, likely coming in around $690 million less $280 million in gross capex for free cash flow around $410 million. This is higher than I have forecasted in the past, and my estimates for maintenance cash flow might be too high, obscuring just how good this business is.

Private Label Underwhelming

Dick’s management team is talking consistently about shifting the mix towards private label. From Ed Stack on the Q4 call:

Our private brands will have more space this year than they did last year, primarily driven by I think we said Field & Stream CALIA. We have a licensing agreement with Reebok. Probably 90% of the product apparel product you see on our floor is Reebok. The Gulf brands we have from an apparel standpoint, Walter Hagen, Slazenger have done extremely well combined. So we’re going to see more space there and less space in some of the brands that are not performing as well.

I apologize, but I cannot get excited about allocating more floor space to Reebok (OTCQX:ADDYY). This brand is dying, and I cannot see anyone really charging into private label Reebok over any other private label brand like Champion. Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA), and adidas are the brands that drive customers into stores, and though it might look good on a spreadsheet, I’m not convinced Dick’s will do a great job building out private label—though management is optimistic about ramping to $2 billion fairly quickly.

Athletic Apparel Marketplace Remains Weak

Though Dick’s management specifically identified a strong innovation pipeline from Nike, adidas, Callaway, and Tailor-Made, the athletic apparel marketplace remains challenging. Foot Locker’s (NYSE:FL) guidance of a weak first half of 2018 was not inspiring, and I continue to see discounted athletic apparel in several channels, including broadline stores like Dick’s and off-priced firms like TJX (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

Furthermore, management’s commentary on Under Armour was particularly negative. Under Armour accounted for 12% of sales in FY16, and it will be tough for the company to post growth if Under Armour is declining in the mid-single digits or higher. The deal with Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)—what Stack calls “broadened distribution”—has really eaten into sales, forcing Dick’s to find new sources of growth.

E-Commerce Underwhelmed

Dick’s continues to invest heavily in its new e-commerce platform, but sales grew a modest 9% y/y in Q4. Full-year e-commerce sales were up 13% y/y and exceeded $1 billion, but I believe the site has a long way to go to improve its e-commerce experience. E-commerce accounts for just 11.5-12% of sales, and the company needs to figure out how to optimize this channel for profitability. Overall, I’m lukewarm on Dick’s e-commerce business.

All negatives aside, the valuation looks ok, but not enticing

The beauty of the Dick’s Sporting Goods business is that it generates a tremendous amount of cash. As I noted earlier, free cash flow is likely to exceed $400 million in FY18 on $2.80 per share in earnings. This is in spite of only 19 new store openings and guidance of a low single digit decline in comp sales.

Additionally, Dick’s is using some of its tax bounty to reward shareholders. The firm upped its dividend 32% y/y to $0.225 per share, and the company will have $800 million left on its revolver to buy back stock. Management didn’t provide much color on this front, but I could see the buyback exceeding $300 million without the company tapping sources of additional liquidity.

That being said, my DCF valuation provides a relatively wide range given the recent negative operating performance, yielding a range of $35-48. With such uncertainty and the share price trading right around the bottom end of this range, I believe shares do not provide an attractive risk/reward at current levels. I could become interested on a substantial pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UA, FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.