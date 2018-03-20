Hasbro: Undervalued With A Considerable Margin Of Safety

Using several valuation models, I find that Hasbro’s stock price is undervalued and provide my fair value estimate of $108.89.

It seems like one thing after another just keeps impacting Hasbro (HAS) lately. From a softer than expected fourth quarter report to the liquidation announcement from Toys 'R' Us, the company's stock price has continued to fall. Since peaking at $116.20 in July, the stock has lost 23.8% of its value. However, the company continues to show optimism after raising its dividend by 11% to continue its annual dividend growth streak to 16 years. Might this be the time to play around with HAS? Let's take a look.

Where are we?

Although I have already alluded to what the market has done to the stock, let's see how it compares to its history. Its current PE varies depending on which EPS you choose to use as a result of the US tax reform. In this case, HAS either has a PE of 16.2 or 28.4. I'll explain more about this in the "Where are we going?" section but needless to say I will focus on the 16.2 price to earnings ratio. With that in mind, HAS is currently trading below both its 5-year average of 21.6 (according to YCharts) and its 10-year history of 17.9 (according to Gurufocus.com). In comparison, HAS' PE is also below the market's 25.8 and the industry's 22.7.

Source: YCharts

From another perspective, HAS' dividend yield has increased since reaching a low of 2.10% in 2017. Thanks to the pullback, the yield now stands at 2.84% which is greater than it has been for the past 2 years but still far from its high of 4%. In comparison, the dividend yield is nicely above the toys and games industry average of 1.68% and the market's 1.87%.

Source: SimplyWall.St

The earnings yield is a quick method to determine the valuation of a stock. You can learn more about it here. A value below 6% means that the stock is considered overvalued. In the case of HAS, the TTM EPS is $5.46 and the current price is $88.53 which equates to an earnings yield of 6.17% which crosses the threshold and suggests the stock could be undervalued.

The infographic below further shows that HAS' PEG ratio is 1.2x which is considered poor value based on next year's expected growth and that its price to book ratio which is 6.0x is overvalued based on its assets when compared to the its industry average and the market.

Source: SimplyWall.St

Time to see where the market has valued HAS in relation to its competitors. I have selected Mattel (MAT), Jakks Pacific (JAKK) and Funko, Inc. (FNKO). Below is a table that compares these companies using several valuation ratios to determine which company the market is offering as the better value.

Source: Old School Value, SimplyWall.St, table created by the author

This table would appear to place HAS in a negative or undesirable light but I would have to say that HAS is better positioned than its competitors. MAT and JAKK both reported negative earnings for 2017 and both companies are struggling. FNKO is fairly new and is not yet battle tested but does have growing earnings. This in my mind makes HAS the best company among its peers however its valuation ratios suggest that the company may be overvalued at present.

Analysts have rated HAS a hold which has not changed since July 2017. There are 9 analysts with buy or outperform ratings, and none with a sell or underperform rating.

Putting it all together, HAS appears to be generally undervalued.

Where are we going?

The infographic below shows what analysts are predicting as HAS' earnings per share over the next few years.

Source: SimplyWall.St

Now it's time to discuss the different EPS figures. For FY2017, HAS reported an EPS of $2.33 as a result of a $296.5M net charge related to the recent tax reform. Without this tax impact, the adjusted EPS would have been $5.46 which was a surprise beat of 10.25%. It should be noted that FY2016's EPS was also a surprise beat of 8.87%. These are impressive beats for a company who is supposed to be struggling in the toy industry. I also see the tax implication as a good thing as the company is likely repatriating cash back to the US which can be put to good use! This is why I chose to go with the adjusted EPS since the reported EPS is a one-time event.

The company reported an EPS of $4.46 in FY2016 and an EPS of $5.46 in FY2017 which represented a 22.42% increase. The company has not issued any full year EPS guidance for FY2018.

Below are the analysts EPS estimates (with ranges) for 2018 through to 2019 along with the year over year growth.

Fiscal Year EPS Low High Growth YoY 2018 $5.36 $4.96 $5.55 -1.83% 2019 $5.77 $5.52 $6.00 7.65%

Source: Reuters, table created by the author

Apart from a few missteps in 2013 and this anomaly in 2017, HAS' EPS has been moving higher year over year. I should note that I suspect that analysts have not revised their earnings estimates to reflect the new realty of the tax reform or the company's outperformance. I would find it hard to believe that the company would not grow this fiscal year.

The company's estimated 5-year growth rate of 11.67% should continue to impress however it is slowing when compared to its past 5-year growth rate of 14.20%. In comparison, the estimated 5-year growth rate falls just short of the industry's long-term growth rate of 12.60%.

Using the EPS estimates above, HAS is currently trading at 16.5x FY2018 earnings and 15.3x FY2019 earnings. This suggests that HAS is a bargain at current prices for its future earnings particularly when compared to its historical 5-year PE. If I use the 5-year PE ratio, based on HAS' EPS estimates, the stock would be trading around $115.78 in FY2018 and $124.63 in FY2019. This suggests that the market is discounting the company's earnings of the next two years by a considerable amount.

Over the next 12 months, analysts are estimating that HAS' median price estimate will be $102.00 which represents 15.2% upside from the current price. The range runs from a low of $83.00 (6.2% downside) to a high of $124.00 (40.1% upside). This shows that the risk vs. reward is quite favorable given that there remains a great deal of upside. This also suggests that there is a fairly good margin of safety as well.

Is Hasbro trading at fair value?

I used a reverse DCF to determine how much the market expects HAS' growth rate to be. With shares trading at $88.53, the market is pricing in earnings to grow at 6.19%. This is below analysts' 5-year growth average estimate and below the FY2019 earnings growth estimate. If the company grew its earnings by 6.19%, then HAS' FY2018 EPS would be $5.80 which would surpass the FY2019 estimate.

What is my fair value estimate for HAS? To answer this question, I calculated the fair value of HAS using three models: Discounted Cash Flow, Graham's Formula, and EBIT multiples.

The inputs I used for the DCF was a growth rate of 11.67%, a discount rate of 5.87% based on the work of Prof. Damodaren's rates for each industry, a terminal rate of 2% and a starting free cash flow value of $589.5M. This provided a fair value estimate of $123.71.

The inputs I used for the Graham's Formula include a growth rate of 11.67%, an EPS estimate of $5.36 and a 20-year AAA corporate bond rate of 3.82%. This provided a fair value estimate of $115.27. Please note that the Graham Formula is not the same as the Graham Number and that the formula has also been modified. The explanations of each can be found here and here respectively.

The inputs I used for the EBIT model has a conservative, normal and aggressive case. Based on HAS' past 5-year EV/EBIT history, I chose a multiple of 13.2x for the conservative case, 13.8x for the normal case and 14.6x for the aggressive case. Revenue estimates were $5.3B in each case. This resulted in fair value estimates of $84.04, $87.69 and $93.00 respectively.

The table below provides a summary and calculations of the estimated fair value of HAS.

Current Price DCF Graham EBIT (Normal) Historical PE Analysts Estimate Average FV Median FV $88.53 $123.71 $115.27 $87.69 $115.78 $102.00 $108.89 $115.27

Source: Old School Value, CNNMoney, table and other calculations created by the author

Based on these calculations, the average fair value estimate is $108.89 and the median fair value estimate is $115.27. Based on today's stock price, HAS is currently undervalued by 23.00% to 30.20%.

Below you will find my risk/reward chart based on the information obtained in this analysis. The red and green lines in the price action chart below represent the trading range of HAS based on that growth rate. Obviously, when the stock is near the top line, it is not the time to buy and when it is near the bottom line, it is time to consider buying.

Source: Freestockcharts (daily view)

Source: Freestockcharts (weekly view)

As you can see in the daily view chart, HAS is inside the buy price box. The average fair value estimate bumps up against the red line growth line so anything below would suggest a margin of safety.

Lastly, here is a graphic I put together to show various price points representing specific percentages of margins of safety based on the conservative estimated fair value.

Source: Chart and data compiled by the author

Conclusion

The market may be overreacting to the impact that the liquidation of Toys R Us may have on the company but that is a separate analysis that I will attempt shortly. If it is, the market has provided an excellent buying opportunity even if the EPS does not grow this year. Management however as done an excellent job of increasing their product mix to include programming, licensing, digital content including games and others outside of toys which should continue to grow. There still remains some uncertainty however for investors with a long-term time frame this would be a great time to purchase the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

