What Will The GBP/CAD Do Next?

While the loonie had been showing signs of strength, lower oil prices and weak sales data have resulted in currency weakness.

The British pound has been rising sharply after a transitional Brexit deal has been approved between the UK and EU.

The GBP has been making a strong path upwards against the CAD since last September.

On a strong-weak basis, we see that while the loonie has been strongest against all major currencies over the last 10 days, this has reverted and the pound is now the strongest with the loonie being the weakest.

The loonie itself has come under significant pressure of late - owing to oil prices unexpectedly falling, as well as fears over lower sales data and slower interest rate hikes driving the currency downwards. I had previously argued that the Canadian dollar has long-term growth potential, as while interest rates are remaining low for the time being, higher wage growth and a general upward trajectory in growth would lift the currency higher.

From a long-term standpoint, while there has been the case that the British pound is significantly undervalued since the sudden drop in June 2016 as a result of Brexit, the "undervaluation" of this currency could be dissipating.

For instance, when we take a longer-term look at the GBP/CAD currency pair, we see that the GBP/CAD is trading ever closer to the level of 1.89, which was the level in June 2016 before the Brexit vote was announced. In this regard, there remains increasingly little upside for the GBP relative to this ceiling.

With that being said - the pound is currently making big gains against major currencies as a provisional transitional Brexit deal is agreed between the United Kingdom and the European Union, and in this regard it is still quite possible that the level of 1.89 could indeed by breached within the next few months.

Moreover, we see that even with the recent gains that the pound has made, it is still trading at lows relative to the CAD since 2014:

Therefore, as far as this currency pair is concerned, I see two distinct scenarios:

1. The excitement regarding the transitional Brexit deal fades out before the 1.89 mark, at which point a long CAD position would make sense.

2. The GBP continues to climb significantly above the 1.89 level, which could serve as a credible confirmation signal that more gains lie ahead for the GBP.

In conclusion, I see the GBP/CAD pair as one to watch. If the gains in the pound start to level off, then we could see a scenario where the CAD makes back significant gains. On the other hand, a rise in the GBP above 1.89 would likely mean further gains ahead for the currency.

