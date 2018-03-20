Protalix Should Be Looked At After Positive Ulcerative Colitis Data

The mechanism of action for OPRX-106 being used to treat patients with ulcerative colitis has been validated because an abstract has been approved for a lecture presentation at an upcoming medical conference.

Being that OPRX-106 is given to patients orally, it provides the basis of being able to reduce any safety problems associated with other currently approved treatments for ulcerative colitis.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) recently reported positive phase 2 data in patients with ulcerative colitis. What makes Protalix a good buying opportunity is not just the positive results it obtained, but also the safety that has been shown to be better than current products available for these patients. If the next stage of trials pan out, this company has the potential to change the way that ulcerative colitis patients are treated.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 clinical trial treated patients with ulcerative colitis using OPRX-106. OPRX-106 is a plant cell-expressed recombinant human tumor necrosis factor receptor II fused to an IgG1 Fc domain ((TNFRII-Fc)). The trial recruited a total of 24 patients into the study and were split into two different dosing groups. One group of patients received 2 mg orally OPRX-106 for 8 weeks, and the other group received 8 mg of OPRX-106 for 8 weeks. The data was highly positive. Why is that? That's because of the 18 patients that finished the study the average base line Mayo score was 7.1. It was also noted that 89% of 18 patients had a Mayo Score between 6 and 9. To understand this data, one must know what the Mayo Score entails. The Mayo Score for ulcerative colitis is a scoring system based on points assessing disease activity. The total points assessed for the Mayo Score is 12 points. The fact that OPRX-106 was able to establish an average of 7.1 is bullish. Think of it this way as well. At least 67% of the patients in the study experienced some type of clinical response when taking OPRX-106. That's a large group of patients, but even better at least 28% experienced clinical remission on the drug. What does clinical remission mean in terms of ulcerative colitis? It means that a patient has a prolonged period of time without active disease or symptoms. In my opinion, even though the study was a small one, it still doesn't take away from the efficacy that was observed. Especially, when you consider that OPRX-106 is given as an oral therapy for these patients.

Additional Validation

In addition to reporting positive phase 2 data for ulcerative colitis, it was revealed that an abstract of detailed results from this study were accepted for a lecture presentation at the Digestive Disease Week 2018 Annual meeting. The presentation is entitled as "A novel orally administered recombinant anti-TNF alpha fusion protein for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis: results of a Phase IIa clinical trial showing promising results". I believe that since the data was selected for a lecture presentation, it validates just how positive the results were for ulcerative colitis patients treated with OPRX-106.

Competition

There is a major thing to add in terms of why OPRX-106 should be respected as an anti-TNF therapy for patients with ulcerative colitis. The truth is that current treatments available as anti-TNF therapies for ulcerative colitis are biologics. What's wrong with anti-TNF therapies as biologics? The problem is that these anti-TNF biologics carry a black-box label warning for noting that treatment may cause opportunistic infections and malignancies. Further research brought me to this FDA updated warning back in 2011 for TNF-alpha blockers that may cause infection with Legionella and Listeria bacteria. Some TNF-a therapies used to treat ulcerative colitis are Remicade from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Humira from Abbvie (ABBV). What makes OPRX-106 so special is that it is separated from anti-TNF treatments with one key feature. That feature being the ability to enter the gut without causing a huge effect of anti-drug antibodies being developed. That is one of the biggest challenges with current anti-TNF therapies. Yes, anti-TNF therapies are efficacious but their pitfall is enacting these anti-drug antibodies. Why is that a major problem? That's because when these anti-drug antibodies are formed, they partially inactivate the therapeutic effect of the drug. This in turn reduces the ability to treat the patient. Secondly, these anti-drug antibodies also cause severe side effects for the patient. As you can see there is a huge need for an orally available treatment option for these patients with ulcerative colitis.

Financials

Protalix Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $51.2 million as of December 31, 2017. The company believes that is has enough cash to fund its operations into 2020. That means I don't expect the risk of any near-term dilution. In addition, the cash position should be sufficient to where I believe Protalix won't have to raise capital until at least mid-2019.

Conclusion

The positive results observed in Protalix's phase 2 study provides the basis for further investigation with its oral drug OPRX-106 into other studies. The beauty of the results is not only that OPRX-106 is given orally, but also the fact that it doesn't produce anti-drug antibodies like other anti-TNF therapies. That means the potential to avoid major side effects, and the ability to treat patients more effectively. The risk is that the study was small, therefore more testing will be needed to determine if these results can be validated. Still, 67% of the patients experiencing some type of a clinical response in such a small study is highly encouraging and can't be dismissed. I feel that Protalix has a good shot at changing the way that patients with ulcerative colitis are treated. That's why Protalix Biotherapeutics remains a buy.

