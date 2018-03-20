Can Labor Force Participation Rescue REM And The mREITs?

The reforms to the disability program enacted when the disability trust fund was bailed out may be having an impact and could lead to further increases in the labor force participation rate.

Increases in interest rates and forecasts of further Federal Reserve tightening reduced the prices of REM and the mREITs in REM's portfolio. This brought the yield on REM to 11%.

Outlook For REM, Reasons to Buy and Reasons For Caution

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:REM) is a fund that attempts to replicate the performance of the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index, which is comprised of U.S. real estate investment trusts that hold U.S. residential and commercial mortgages, such REITs are usually referred to as mREITs.

The prospects for REM and the mREITs it holds primarily depend on the path of interest rates. To a large extent, the levels of interest rates depend on monetary policy and fiscal policy. By far the biggest risk for REM and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates. Fixed-income markets have been recently under pressure primarily from fears that conditions in the labor market may be at or near the point where employers will have to bid up wages to keep existing or attract new workers as slack disappears from the labor markets. This is in addition to the fears of inflation stemming from the possibility of protectionism, and the growing Federal budget deficit.

At one point recently, it was thought by many that the natural rate of unemployment or the closely related NAIRU, or Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment, was about 4.7%. Thus, any unemployment rate below 4.7% has been considered potentially inflationary by many, including some members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee.

One complicating factor has been the labor force participation rate. Labor force participation has historically behaved cyclically within a gently declining trend. Participation consistently tended to fall during recessions and rise during economic recoveries as job prospects improved. In this most recent business cycle while the participation rate fell as expected during the recession phase, it continued falling throughout much of the recovery. If the labor force participation rate had behaved in its normal cyclical pattern, the unemployment rate would be above 5% and there now would be very little expectation of rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The failure of the labor force participation rate to rebound has perplexed many observers. I suggested a possible explanation as explained in: The Outlook For MORL Depends On Normal Monetary Policy Vs. Normal Interest Rates

Many, including some Federal Reserve officials have expressed bewilderment as to why labor force participation has not recovered as it had in prior recessions. I would suggest that for some the answers can be found in the spam folder of their email accounts. The spam folder in my email account contains numerous emails from attorneys promising that they can get me disability payments. If the labor force participation rate, especially for prime working-age males ages 25-54, had followed its typical cyclical pattern, the unemployment rate would now be well above 5.0%. The headline U-3 unemployment only counts those actively seeking work as in the labor force and unemployed. As was pointed out in "Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market" historically labor force participation has behaved cyclically in the midst of a slightly declining trend. Dubious and fraudulent disability claims have vastly increased the number of those collecting disability with commensurate decreases in labor force participation and the unemployment rate. A segment on CBS "60 Minutes" quoted employees of the Social Security Administration and administrative law judges who asserted that lawyers are recruiting millions of people to make fraudulent disability claims. One such judge said "if the American public knew what was going on in our system half would be outraged and the other half would apply for benefits."

The February 2018 employment numbers showed a larger-than-expected increase of 313,000 in the key nonfarm payroll figure. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1% for the fifth consecutive month. From just those numbers, one might have expected a sell-off in the bond market. However, bonds have actually done better. Many attributed the better than-would-have-been expected performance in the bond market since the release of the February 2018 employment numbers, to a moderation in wage growth relative to expectations and the surprising 806,000 increase in the labor force that brought the labor force participation up to 63.0%. This was a significant increase from the prior 62.7%.

Bond market optimists pointed to the possibility that a continuation of the rebound in the labor force could alleviate fears of an inflationary labor shortage. As to why this rebound in the labor force was finally occurring, I suggest disability claim numbers may have played an important role. The key summary points in the March 18, 2018, Seeking Alpha Disability And Participation were:

Labor force participation rebounded sharply in February 2018, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve might be less likely to raise rates as fast as some predict. If labor force participation had recovered after the 2007-2009 recession, similar to what happened in all previous recessions, the labor force and the unemployment rate would be much higher now. Our view is that a major reason why labor force participation did not recover this time was the large number of dubious and fraudulent disability claims filed. As part of the legislation that bailed-out the Social Security Disability Trust Fund, various reforms were enacted, such as requiring medical evidence for disability claims. We believe that some of those reforms were responsible for the decline in disability rolls and the commensurate increase in the labor force. This could reduce the prospects that tightness in the labor market will exacerbate inflation.

There is an argument that can be made that the changes made to the disability program have started to reduce the number of people applying for disability benefits. In 2015, it became apparent that by 2016, the disability trust fund would be depleted and unable to pay full benefits. The only way to avoid benefit cuts was to transfer $150 billion from the Social Security trust fund to bail out the disability trust fund.

Many fiscal conservatives objected to the kick-the-can down the road fix for the disability trust fund. Thus, in order to include the disability trust fund bailout in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, those advocating the bailout had to accept some reforms to the disability program. Some of the reforms will not fully kick in until as late as 2022. However, some became effective one year after the bill was enacted. The bill became law on November 2, 2015. Most attention at that time was focused on the increase in the spending caps for FY 2016 and FY 2017 by rolling back the sequester of discretionary spending for those years. The disability trust fund bailout and reforms to the disability program received very little attention at the time.

The most significant of the reforms to the disability program was the requirement that all applicants for disability have medical exams. This became effective one year after the bill was enacted. Prior to this reform, in 20 states no so such exam was required. Other aspects of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 relating to disability excluded medical sources of evidence from individuals and entities convicted of felonies related to the Social Security Act or who had been penalized previously for submission of false evidence related to the Social Security Act. In addition, the maximum penalties for those who submit false evidence were increased and the bill added conspiracy to commit such fraud, to the list of crimes.

The bill also required the expansion of the Cooperative Disability Investigation Units program to include all states and territories October 1, 2022. Also, included in the bill were demonstration projects involving work requirements and allowing those receiving disability to perform some work for pay and still receive reduced benefits.

In addition to cyclical factors, labor force participation rates can also be a function of demographics and changes in societal norms such as women's roles. Some of those who ignore the impact of the increase in disability claims on labor force participation rates, emphasize the aging of the American population. One way to eliminate the effects of population demographics and gender roles on labor force participation rates is to focus on prime working-age men ages 25-54. As can be seen from chart I below, the participation rate for men aged 25-54 fell sharply from 91.5% in 2007 to 88.0% at the end of 2015. However, after bouncing along the bottom, it has risen to 89.3% as of February 2018.

It would appear that some of the reforms did reduce the growth in the disability rolls. Chart II below shows that after growing at around 5% per year, the number of those on the disability rolls have actually declined recently. On a year-over-year basis, the growth rate was a negative 1.42% in February 2018. Likewise the ratio of persons collecting disability to the total labor force declined to 5.35% in February 2018. In 1957 that ratio was only 0.22%. By 2013 it had risen to 5.76%.

Chart I Labor Force Participation Rate - 25-54 yrs., Men

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Chart II Disability Rolls, Year over Year % Change, 2008 through to February 2018

Source: Selected Data From Social Security's Disability Program

The current Federal Reserve asserts that it only considers economic conditions and takes fiscal policy only into account to the extent that fiscal policy eventually impacts economic conditions. If the labor force continues to increase and it were to approach levels seen in previous recoveries and economic expansions, fears of a labor shortage induced inflationary spiral might diminish and the Federal Reserve's response in terms of raising interest rates might be less than many market participants now assume. That could offset some of the substantial fears of inflation stemming from protectionism and federal budget deficits.

The March REM Dividend

REM will soon declare its quarterly dividend, which will be paid at the end of March 2018. The table 1 below shows each of the securities in the REM portfolio, the weight, number of shares, price, ex-dividend date, dividend amount and the dividend frequency from each component using data as of March 19, 2018.

It should be noted that REM is a fund where the management has some discretion over the quarterly dividend as long as it complies with the Investment Company Act and Internal Revenue rules that require a substantial percentage of income be distributed to shareholders annually. This is in contrast the ETNs, which are notes where the dividend must be paid according to the formula specified in the indenture.

In calculating my projection for the March 2018 REM quarterly dividend, I had to make some assumptions as to how REM management will treat certain dividends paid by mREITs in the REM portfolio. As can be seen in the table 1 below, some of the mREITs have not yet declared dividends in the first quarter of 2018. I have assumed that REM management will assume that the dividends will continue at the rate paid previously, when it makes its decision as to the March 2018 REM dividend.

REM also has more than $2 million in cash equivalents and has taken a position in Dow Jones US Real Estate futures. These might have some impact on the dividend. The only changes relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 in the dividends from holdings that have declared their first quarter 2018 dividends as of this writing were: CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) decreased the quarterly dividend to $0.22 from the $0.25 paid in the prior quarter. Capstead Mortgage REIT (NYSE:CMO) decreased the quarterly dividend to $0.16 from the $0.19 paid in the prior quarter. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.21 from the $0.19 paid in the prior quarter. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) increased the quarterly dividend to $0.40 from the $0.37 paid in the prior quarter.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) pays monthly. ORC declared a monthly dividend of $0.09 with an ex-date of March 28, 2018. In January and February 2018, ORC declared monthly dividends of $0.11. For each month of the fourth quarter of 2017, ORC declared monthly dividends of $0.14. In computing the contribution of ORC to the March 2018 REM quarterly dividend, one could use the sum of the actual dividends, adding the two $0.11 dividends to the monthly dividend of $0.09 with an ex-date of March 28, 2018, for a total of $0.31. Alternatively, one could multiply the most recent monthly dividend of $0.09 by three, which is only $0.27. In the table 1 below, in computing the contribution of ORC to the March 2018 REM quarterly dividend, I used $0.27.

Multiplying the shares of each component by the dividend gives a dollar amount for each component. Dividing the sum of the dividend amounts by the 23,050,000 shares outstanding gives the gross dividend. Some mREITs pay monthly. To calculate the amount that a monthly-paying component pays during a quarter, the dividend is multiplied by three. Using a 0.48% annual net expense ratio reduces the quarterly dividend by $0.016. This would imply a quarterly dividend, which will be paid at the end of March 2018 of $1.051. On a trailing 12-month basis, the annual dividend for REM would be $4.50 This would be a current yield of 10.6% at a price of $42.64. On a quarterly compounded basis, this is an annualized yield of 11.0%. Again, if there is some return of capital added to the March 2018 dividend, it would be higher.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Despite the uncertainty in the financial markets especially regarding interest rates, I am still constructive on the mREITs and REM, primarily based on the high dividends. The possibility of a continued increase in labor force participation could dissuade the Federal Reserve from raising rates as much as some are predicting. That the mREITs are trading closer to the higher end of the range observed over the last few years relative to book value is certainly cause for caution. Active traders might consider waiting until greater mREIT discounts return. The other lesson we can learn from the last few years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) and REM can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting exceed the savings from a lower purchase price.

Some of those who now hold REM in margin accounts might be interested in X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML). REML is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by REM. Thus, REML is another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN such as MORL.

As I indicated in REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning? REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages in low volume securities. At times I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility, it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels.

There is another reason some may be interested in REML. The comments sections in my articles regarding UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged high yielding ETNs usually contain discussions concerning the problems encountered by some trying to buy these ETNs at certain brokerage firms. It was one such reader who contacted me regarding REML with respect to Fidelity. I have always thought that there may have been something other than just a desire to limit risks taken by their customers, which caused Fidelity to not allow any more new buy orders in the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs such as MORL. I found it interesting that Fidelity has no problem with me buying penny stocks in bankrupt oil companies selling for less than 10 cents per share see: Swift Energy And SandRidge Energy - Speculative Ways To Bet On Oil Prices, in my IRA account, but will not let me buy more MORL in that account. In any case, whether because REML is below its radar, or the issue was one between Fidelity and UBS, Fidelity does allow buy orders in REML, for now.

Table 1. REM Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight (%) Price Shares ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REIT INC 17.59 10.27 16509952 3/28/2018 0.3 q 4952985.6 AGNC AGNC INVESTMENT REIT CORP 10.79 18.44 5640116 3/28/2018 0.18 m 3045662.64 NRZ NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT REIT CO 8.21 16.54 4786182 12/28/2017 0.5 q 2393091 STWD STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST REIT INC 7.93 20.78 3676640 3/28/2018 0.48 q 1764787.2 BXMT BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REIT CLA 4.76 31.58 1454356 3/28/2018 0.62 q 901700.72 TWO TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT REIT CORP 4.55 15.12 2898692 12/22/2017 0.47 q 1362385.24 CIM CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP 4.52 17.28 2523213 3/28/2018 0.5 q 1261606.5 MFA MFA FINANCIAL REIT INC 4.46 7.43 5790096 3/28/2018 0.2 q 1158019.2 ARI APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINA 4.03 18.59 2091038 3/28/2018 0.46 q 961877.48 IVR INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL REIT INC 3.64 16.06 2187789 3/26/2018 0.42 q 918871.38 LADR LADDER CAPITAL CORP CLASS A 2.42 15.18 1534974 3/9/2018 0.315 q 483516.81 RWT REDWOOD TRUST REIT INC TRUST 2.35 15.22 1490518 3/14/2018 0.28 q 417345.04 PMT PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST 2.27 17.32 1261754 12/28/2017 0.47 q 593024.38 CYS CYS INVESTMENTS REIT INC 2.01 6.43 3010998 3/28/2018 0.22 q 662419.56 ARR ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC 1.92 22.45 823738 3/14/2018 0.19 m 469530.66 HASI HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRA 1.85 18.05 986852 4/3/2018 0.33 q 325661.16 CMO CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE REIT CORP 1.71 8.71 1892328 03/28/2018 0.16 q 302772.48 MTGE MTGE INVESTMENT REIT CORP 1.62 17.55 890326 3/28/2018 0.5 q 445163 GPMT GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC T 1.48 17.04 838811 3/28/2018 0.38 q 318748.18 NYMT NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST REIT INC T 1.35 6.02 2168359 12/15/2017 0.2 q 433671.8 STAR ISTAR REIT INC 1.34 10.07 1281086 0 0 MITT AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST REIT 0.97 17.21 545348 3/28/2018 0.475 q 259040.3 ANH ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET REIT CORP 0.93 4.77 1881296 3/28/2018 0.15 q 282194.4 ABR ARBOR REALTY TRUST REIT INC TRUST 0.92 8.5 1043968 3/7/2018 0.21 q 219233.28 WMC WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL REI 0.77 9.37 794918 12/29/2017 0.31 q 246424.58 ORC ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC 0.68 7.59 857566 3/28/2018 0.09 m 231542.82 ACRE ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE REIT C 0.67 12.35 521102 12/28/2017 0.27 q 140697.54 DX DYNEX CAPITAL REIT INC 0.63 6.28 971338 4/2/2018 0.18 q 174840.84 RSO RESOURCE CAPITAL REIT CORP 0.54 8.94 587182 12/29/2017 0.05 q 29359.1 SLD SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 0.54 14.2 364638 12/28/2017 0.37 q 134916.06 JCAP JERNIGAN CAPITAL INC 0.47 17.61 256465 3/29/2018 0.35 q 89762.75 KREF KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE INC TRUST 0.43 19.9 207393 3/28/2018 0.4 q 82957.2 TRTX TPG RE FINANCE TRUST INC TRUST 0.42 18.91 216201 12/28/2017 0.38 q 82156.38 AJX GREAT AJAX CORP 0.42 13.22 305212 3/14/2018 0.3 q 91563.6 CHMI CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT RE 0.39 16.55 228217 3/28/2018 0.49 q 111826.33 EARN ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REI 0.2 10.9 175488 3/28/2018 0.37 q 64930.56 USD USD CASH 0.13 100 1,254,316 BLKFDS BLK CSH FND TREASURY SL AGENCY 0.08 1 731,274.00 MLPFT CASH COLLATERAL USD MLPFT 0.01 100 65000 DJEH8 DOW JONES US REAL ESTATE MAR 18 0 295 64

