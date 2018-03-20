Seadrill Partners Bags A One-Well Contract For The West Capella

Image: Drillship West Capella. The West Capella is a 6th generation ultra-deepwater drillship of Samsung 10,000 design, built by Samsung Heavy Industries in 2008. Its maximum water depth is 10,000 feet while the maximum drilling depth is around 37,500 feet.

Investment Thesis

The offshore drilling industry has been dealing with the nasty effects of a stubborn and long oil bear cycle for many years. The result is that Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) was forced to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy due to a large debt load and is still negotiating a restructuring plan with its bondholders as we speak.

Seadrill owns 42,819,100 total common (26,275,750 shares) and subordinated shares (16,543,350 shares) of Seadrill Partners, LLC (NYSE: SDLP) or 46.6% (which means it is a minority holder).

However, starting in early 2017, we have experienced signs of a weak recovery. This nascent recovery is quite uneven with the jack-up segment more alive than its floaters' part.

Thus far, 2018 has been excruciatingly slow and has not translated into concrete signs of drilling activities. However, tendering activity seems to be rebounding with oil prices beginning to move above $60 a barrel, and this is fueling hope that this nascent offshore recovery will grow later this year into a meaningful improvement.

Source: StockCharts.

This is the primary idea behind my belief that Seadrill Partners should be recognized as an excellent opportunity in the offshore drilling segment.

It is the only offshore drilling company that pays a meaningful distribution (dividend) and shows a stable situation for the next year and a half, supported by a $1.5 billion contract backlog. Thus, a cautious accumulation under ~$3.00 makes sense, but is not without risks.

On a side note, the distribution has been reinstated, which is excellent news. The CEO Mark Morris said on the Q4 conference call:

Finally, you will recall we deferred our fourth quarter distribution decision pending completion with the TLB covenant waiver. Having now received the requisite lender consents, we have declared a distribution of $0.10 per unit with respect to the fourth quarter. This cash distribution will be paid on or about the 12th of March.

New contract for the drillship West Capella announced today:

Seadrill Partners LLC ("SDLP" or "the Company") has secured a one well contract with Repsol Aruba, B.V for the West Capella in Aruba. The contract is expected to commence in June 2018 after completing the unit`s current contract with Repsol in Gabon and backlog is expected to be approximately $6.4 million.

The backlog is about ~$1.5 billion with about $567 million for the remaining of 2018. The gig is for the West Capella drillship in Aruba and is for one exploration well term. According to the company, the West Capella starts drilling off Aruba in June after completing the current contract with Repsol in Gabon.



The remaining backlog is $1.5 billion extending until 2020. I have estimated about $569 million in backlog in 2018, assuming no new contract whatsoever besides the recent one-well contract for the West Capella.

Commentary

It is not a big contract but it is still better than nothing. Assuming 50-day drilling, the contract represents a day rate of $128K/d which is quite low for a drillship. However, it is still better than stacking the ship and it places the drillship at the forefront of the action to win an eventual larger gig in the area.

Let's face it: oil operators are still undecided and are not investing sufficiently in offshore exploration CapEx at the moment. Do not misinterpret this; there is a certain level of activity and it is clearly visible essentially at the tendering level. But the contracting process is taking much longer than I was anticipating, especially for the floaters segment.

The CEO Mark Morris confirmed this in the Q4 conference call, especially regarding the drillships segment, with a critical caveat attached concerning the day rates. The West Capella working on a new contract on a lower dayrate is a perfect example of what we can expect this year.

As a very recent example, on March 12, 2018, according to W&T Offshore (WTI), the company announced that it has entered into a joint exploration and development agreements with a group of investors to drill up to 14 specified projects in the Gulf of Mexico over the next three-plus years, worth $419.6 million.

If you want to get more information on this subject, you can read my article here.

This is a trend and it is spreading all over the world from the North Sea to West Africa. However, unlike the jack-up segment, most of the projects in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater necessitate significantly more CapEx and require more preparation. It takes months to complete such a deal, and I believe we will see some activity in the second half of 2018.

Technical analysis (short-term):

SDLP is going through a negative breakout now and it is possible that SDLP will retest $2.65 (double bottom - Strong buy flag).

However, we can also interpret the chart as a broadening descending wedge pattern with a line support around $2.95 (Buy flag). In this case, the old line of support at $3.20 is now turning into a resistance (sell flag).

I recommend accumulating slowly SDLP at $2.96 and waiting to see if $2.95 is support. If the level is crossed this week then it will be wise to wait for $2.65 before you accumulate again. I bought today at $2.96.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SDLP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I bought back my first shares today at 2.96.