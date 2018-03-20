Pivotal For Stocks - The Fed Dot-Plot Forecast For Rates

No change to the fed funds rate median forecast for 2.125% at 2018-end, as seen in December, should allow stocks to break to and through their 52-week highs.

Focus on the Fed dot-plot forecasts this week to find your way forward. Forget about the rate hike, because it is baked into market expectations. Even the fresh Fed chairman’s press conference will not carry weight past the day. Rather, the dot-plot forecasts for the fed funds rate is what will matter most to stocks moving forward. If there is no change to the fed funds rate forecast, and three rate hikes remain the consensus view for 2018, then stocks should have an upward skew. But if the Fed’s view has been honed hawkish, then equities will be their prey. Stock market volatility Monday was likely reflecting relative concern.

All eyes will be fixed to this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting. It will be pivotal for more than just the usual reasons. The market’s concerns are typically fixated on whether the Fed will raise interest rates or not, but this time, a quarter point hike to the fed funds rate is baked in and well anticipated by the market.

This March’s FOMC meeting also marks the first presided over by fresh Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Some will suggest that his straight talk might stir up inflation fear, as it did during his two-day testimony before Congress. Indeed, he might just prove to be disruptive again. However, any funky action in equities caused by a phrase or two this week will be quickly overwhelmed by the actual expectations of the Fed members as expressed through their fed funds rate forecasts, which you’ll find in their economic projections this week.

What will carry the day and the weeks ahead will be how the Fed sees the economy, inflation, and most of all, the fed funds rate moving forward. It’s the fed funds rate that matters to the market, and not inflation yet, thanks to recently published data indicating it is still subdued (Core PCE Price Index & Average Hourly Earnings). In December, the FOMC detailed its expectations (median of views) for a fed funds rate of 2.125% at the end of 2018. Currently, FOMC monetary policy has the fed funds rate target at 1.25% to 1.50%, so getting to 2.125% would take three quarter-point rate hikes this year.

I suspect the market can handle an unchanged fed funds rate forecast, but would react harshly to an increase in the forecast, even by a quarter point to 2.375% (signifies 4 quarter point hikes for 2018). In December, there were 3 voting members situated at 2 rate hikes and 3 voting members situated at 4 rate hikes for 2018; there were 6 situated at 3 rate hikes.

Recent economic data, namely from inflation measures in the monthly jobs data, consumer price index and core PCE price index, all seemed to serve to quell concern about an upward rate adjustment to combat inflation. So, if an upward adjustment were to materialize in the dot plots, it would be somewhat surprising, and the market hates the sort of surprises that raise the cost of capital of Americans and corporations. Market expectations are also verified by CME Group’s Fed Watch Tool, which shows 39.6% see the fed funds rate target at 2.0% to 2.25% at the close of 2018. That is in agreement with the Fed’s December perspective.

The key reason for the market’s concern is Fed Chair Powell’s comments during his testimony to congressional panels a few weeks back. The Fed chairman indicated that the passage of tax reform and recent data (January’s average hourly earnings data) raised expectations for a heating economy. He indicated it would affect his forecasts, but he could not speak for the rest of the FOMC.

The stock market has been in wait-and-see mode ever since, with an invisible ceiling in place over equities in my view. If, however, we get a favorable forecast with reassurance from the Fed projections about the rate outlook, given recently colder inflation data, then I believe equities will strive quickly toward their 52-week highs before breaking through them. If, however, the market’s fears are confirmed and the Fed seems to be moving to a more aggressive monetary policy trajectory, then equities could retest the lows of this year’s market correction, in my view. Stocks were down Monday on these concerns, in my view.

Market Sector Securities 03-19-18 Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) -1.3% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) -1.3% SPDR Dow Jones (DIA) -1.3% PowerShares QQQ (QQQ) -2.0% iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) -1.0%

However, I’m a buyer either way, because a 2.375% fed funds rate at the close of 2018 is still extraordinarily accommodating to the economy and markets. I have concerns about inflation this year, and I believe the market will as well, but I see its emergence simply serving to raise volatility this year versus last year (bigger and more frequent swings). I still expect equities to do extraordinarily well on net for the full year as tax reform and global synchronized growth serve to more fully employ the American workforce, and to drive consumer spending, robust GDP expansion and corporate earnings growth, which I expect investors to reward at the end of the day. Readers are welcome to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha for more of my views on markets, the economy and more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.