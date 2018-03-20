Industrial Production Is Heating Up

Cyclical segments are hitting it out of the park with growth numbers not seen since 2011.

Since the third quarter of 2016 I have been bullish on both the economy and stocks in general. My thesis was and is still build on strong economic sentiment in the US, Europe and China. However, in this article I want to focus on the latest industrial production number which are not leading but coincident indicators. Or as some people call it: 'hard data'. What we need to see is a confirmation of the bullish outlook given my leading indicators, and that is exactly what we are witnessing.

Why Industrial Production Has To Rise

Before I start talking about the latest industrial production numbers it is important to focus on my favorite leading indicator which I added to the graph below. The ISM manufacturing index is a leading (soft data) indicator that tells us where the economy is headed on a 3-6 months basis. The index is a massive force behind the movement of stocks and has hit a 14-year high in February at 60.8 points.

This means two things. The first thing is that industrial production numbers should increase while the second thing is the pressure on industrial production to rise and to provide support for corporate earnings. Higher stock prices mean higher valuation which has to be supported by higher earnings and a stronger economy in general.

That said, industrial production is booming. February showed a year-on-year growth rate at 4.4% which is the highest number since 2011. Furthermore, it is likely that we are going to breach 5% over the next 2-3 months given the strength of the ISM manufacturing index.

Strength Across The Board

One of the things I changed is the overview of the most important industrial segments. I ditched a few and made an overview of the most important segments that when combined contain 100% of all sub-segments. That way you get a better view of what's really going on.

That said, we see that every segment is participating. Everything is in a strong uptrend since 2016 shortly after economic sentiment bottomed in the first quarter of 2016. Especially the most cyclical segments mining and materials are exploding which is a strong confirmation of the underlying strength of the current economic trend.

The next graph displays the current trend even better. The cyclical segments materials and mining are both outperforming total industrial production with growth rates of 5.4% for materials and 9.7% for mining companies whereas manufacturing is lagging at 2.5% growth. However, manufacturing is growing at numbers that are indicating strong growth given that it almost never goes above 3-4%.

The total table can be seen below:

Sub-Segments That Deserve Some Attention

Other than analyzing the key segments you saw above I like to look at three sub-segments that give us some insights into 3 key industries. Those are machinery, motor vehicles and parts (to track the consumer) and petroleum (interesting energy segment).

What we see is that motor vehicles and parts have finally made it into positive territory after months of weakness and mild contraction. Petroleum demand on the other hand just his 0% growth which is quite common during strong years and its high volatility. Machinery on the other hand is doing exactly what I hoped it would do. Growth is currently at 6.4% after even going as high as 9.0% just 2 months ago.

Takeaway

So, why should one care about these numbers? First of all, it shows us that the underlying economy is in a great shape which is benefiting corporate earnings. Furthermore, it shows that cyclical segments are massively outperforming. Materials, mining and machinery are showing the same strength we saw after the Great Financial Recession between 2010 and 2011 before commodities started peaking.

Going forward we can expect industrial production go up towards the 5% growth mark. Other than that I am looking forward to the next leading regional manufacturing surveys to see what we can expect over the next 1-3 months. You can expect a full update in the last week of this month.

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

