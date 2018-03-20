Vera Bradley: The Market Remains Patient, But Why?

And yet investors still are showing some optimism: VRA actually has risen in the past year and trades at a premium to the space.

There's one chart that, to me, sums up the investment case (or lack thereof) for Vera Bradley (VRA):

source: author from VRA filings and press releases. Fiscal years end in January. EBITDA is non-GAAP figure. FY19 figures at midpoint of company guidance.

Even by the standards of US brick-and-mortar retail, the performance has been extremely poor. The six-year comp stack, based on FY19 guidance, is heading toward the range of -40%. Operating margin has dropped from 20%+ in FY12 and FY13 to 7.6% in FY18 and a guided ~5% in FY19. EBITDA is on pace to drop by two-thirds over the period.

And yet, investors have shown some optimism toward VRA over the last year, even though FY18 results were in line with the trend and FY19 guidance from my standpoint looks abysmal:

In some sense, I do understand the optimism - a bit. There's a clear takeout case for Vera Bradley if it can get its trends stabilized, with Tapestry (TPR) a logical suitor. FY19 guidance looks awful from a quantitative standpoint but looks more understandable given the strategic considerations driving it. And this isn't a case, like others in retail, where management has ignored the problems facing the company or come up with excuses about a "weak economy". Vera Bradley has tried a number of strategies to arrest its decline - and it's still trying to do so.

But with the company entering the fifth year of its turnaround, with basically zero progress made, the market's patience of late is surprising. I've shorted VRA in the past, most recently after a bizarre rally following Q3 earnings in December. I'm not quite ready to put that trade on again after covering - but if VRA continues to rally, I'll happily do so.

Q4 Earnings and FY19 Guidance

If you're looking for good news, admittedly Vera Bradley's performance of late hasn't been that bad, at least relative to expectations. Earnings have beat estimates for five straight quarters, including Q4, with no major revenue misses along the way. FY18 adjusted EPS of $0.60 was ahead of the company's initial guidance of $0.40-0.50, albeit with a bit of tax help.

But FY18 still looks like a pretty ugly year. Same-store sales fell 6.7%, with a 9.3% drop in e-commerce and a 5.5% decline in-store. The re-launch of the new verabradley.com website and investments in a new store format were supposed to help on both fronts - but didn't make much of a dent. Indirect revenues (sales to wholesale accounts such as department and specialty stores) dropped 21% and now have been halved in four years. An unexpected decline in the second half of last year was supposed to help comparisons in FY18 - but backing out the benefit from an extra week in Q4, Q4's trend remained in line with that of the full year.

At the end of the day, Vera Bradley isn't going to create shareholder value without some improvement on the top line. The reason EPS beat guidance wasn't because sales were better than expected; it was because SG&A, as a percentage of revenue, came in ~230 bps below the midpoint of original guidance. CEO Rob Wallstrom emphasized heading into FY18 that "our primary objective is to increase our customer count." With comps still falling and Indirect doors shrinking, that clearly didn't happen.

It's not likely to happen in FY19, either. Vera Bradley is looking to FY19 as kind of a 'reset year', with the company limiting its clearance selling in an effort to get back to full-price selling. That will pressure comps significantly, with the company guiding for comps including e-commerce to drop low- to mid-double-digits. Indirect revenues are projecting to fall high-single to low-double digits, as wholesale customers wait for signs of life from the brand.

Even with Vera Bradley holding the line on gross margin and getting a decent chunk of ~$30 million in planned cost savings, those efforts are leading to substantial deleverage. The midpoint of guidance suggests EPS will fall by one-third. EBIT margins would shrink to just 5%. At that point, there's simply not a lot of room left for deleveraging. Vera Bradley doesn't have another 3-4 years of turnaround left post-FY19 without its profit turning to a loss at some point.

Is This Time Different?

That said, Vera Bradley does have some time. The balance sheet is fine, with $138 million (nearly $4 per share in cash) and no debt. VRA hasn't filed its 10-K yet, but last year's filing detailed ~$190 million in operating lease commitments post-FY18, and Wallstrom on the Q4 call reiterated a plan to close up to 45 stores as leases expire over the next three years. That's more than 40% of the current base, though the closures will be offset by factory store openings.

The problem is that it's not clear that time alone can fix the problem. The handbag category as a whole continues to be relatively soft. Vera Bradley over the past four years has tried to meet consumer tastes. Less than two years ago, the company was talking up its efforts to expand the SKU count in leather and microfiber, while launching fewer of the cotton models on which its brand was built. Now, the company is re-emphasizing cotton, with more prints and better focus after "erratic performance", as Wallstrom put it on the Q4 call.

The company also looked to expand its demographics into the 20- to 35-year-old range. That led to an apparently short-lived plan to target "Day Makers", which does not appear to have had much success. The "It's Good to Be A Girl" campaign similarly stumbled. Now Wallstrom is saying on the Q4 call that advertising will "continue to really focus on this multi-generational aspect of our brand. So we still will be targeting this 20 to 35 year old customer, but at the same time making sure our advertising is much more kind of multi-generational".

There's a "well, which is it?" question that hangs over Vera Bradley after the last few years. What demographic exactly is the company targeting? Choosing "all of the above" often turns out to be "none". Is cotton in, or out - or was it just an execution problem? The decision to change clearance strategies - using online flash sales with limited advertising, solely for liquidation - makes sense. But the "Day Maker" campaign was supposed to increase full-price selling two years ago, per the FY17 10-K. And shifting footprint mix from full-line to factory suggest potential pressure on gross margins going forward - the one metric that actually has held up amid Vera Bradley's long-term decline.

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. It's possible that this time will be different for Vera Bradley. The cotton prints may be more on target than they've been of late. The company continues to expand its brand into licensing, which provides a low-risk, high-margin revenue stream. Maybe there is a "sweet spot" where the brand can attract customers of all age ranges. The story here isn't over yet.

But at the same time, it's awfully optimistic to presume much in the way of improvement at this point. Fundamentally, the trend has been purely negative for five years now, with a sixth on the way. Wallstrom has been leading the company since November 2013 and again, has tried to adjust; the adjustments simply haven't worked. Why, exactly, with mall traffic falling, the category still weak, and previous initiatives faltering, investors would believe these adjustments will work is an interesting question.

Valuation

And above $10, investors still are pricing in some degree of success. Based on FY18 guidance, VRA is trading at about 6x EV/EBITDA - a relatively healthy multiple for the brick-and-mortar space at the moment. Backing out net cash, the midpoint of EPS guidance suggests a 17x+ P/E multiple. EV/FCF is more attractive, at about 9.5x normalized FY18 free cash flow - but that still is a multiple that suggests stabilization in the near term.

That hardly seems an attractive bet. The Vision 2020 program has led to a good amount of cost-cutting - with most of it achieved by this year. Targets disclosed on the Q4 call suggest about ~$6 million in incremental savings coming in 2020 - which easily could be offset by deleverage from lower inventory and potentially, lower revenue.

Really, a long position here is a bet that the top line is going to stabilize at some point. And it's tough to see that happening. FY20 should benefit from easy comparisons - but comps have averaged -7.5% over the past five years and the trend still remains negative. TPR does trade at 12x EBITDA and Michael Kors (KORS) ~8x - but VRA deserves a reasonably substantial discount to both companies given performance.

I'd value it more in line with struggling mall retailers, many of which are trading at 4-5x EBITDA and 10-13x EPS. I'd point out that American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), on a trailing basis, trades at roughly the same multiples as VRA. The value proposition for American Eagle seems much clearer. For investors looking to time the bottom in the space, there seem many better choices than VRA.

The question is whether to short again - and I'm not quite there. It does seem like investors are willing to give VRA the benefit of the doubt. That's a reasonably big impediment to a short given that expectations already have been set remarkably low for the next four quarters. The retail sector is showing some signs of life and a 20%+ short interest raises the risk of a squeeze.

But I do think VRA has more downside coming - eventually. I'm skeptical the changes made in 2017-2018 are going to have any more impact than those made in 2014-2016. The brand simply doesn't appear to be in the right spot, the category is weak, and execution has been spotty. Another run in VRA to $12+, where the P/E multiple is starting to clear 20x, could provide a better entry point. Until then, I don't feel like fighting the support for VRA stock - particularly since I don't entirely understand it.

