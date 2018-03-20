Bottom Fishing The Dividend Aristocrats: Clorox Is Very Attractive

The company has seen modest sales growth over the last five years.

Clorox (CLX) is one of five companies in the housewares and accessories sector. It is the largest, with a market capitalization of $16.62 billion. Its PE of 23.56 makes it the second most expensive stock while it has the highest forward PE (19.56). It has the second highest dividend, with a current yield of 2.95%; the company has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years, making the company a "dividend aristocrat."

Clorox is a member of the consumer staples sector (XLP) which is currently out-of-favor:

This sector sold-off sharply with the market in February. It has since consolidated its losses in the upper-50s, where it has a great deal of technical support. While the short-term EMA picture is negative (all the shorter EMAs are moving lower) the MACD is rising, indicating momentum is increasing.

The relative rotation graph from stockcharts.com shows that the XLP recently "turned the corner" and is starting to move higher.

Here is the daily chart for CLX:

Like the XLPs, CLX gapped lower in February as the market sold-off. It found support in the 124-125 area. But, like the XLPs, CLX has consolidated losses. It also has rising momentum.

Clorox is divided into four segments:

Cleaning sells primarily laundry and bleach products.

Household sells "charcoal, bags, wraps and containers, cat litter, and digestive health products marketed and sold in the United States"

Lifestyle sells food products, water filtration, and other products.

International accounts for all sales outside the US.

Here is the revenue breakdown of their divisions:

It's particularly interesting that the company only derives 17% of its sales from international sources. That implies the company has a great deal of potential expansion.

Let's take a look at their financials, starting with two items from their balance sheet (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

The company's current ratio has declined from 1.25 to .84 over the last five years. If this were a smaller company, this would be concerning. But it's not uncommon to see major US corporations with current ratios below 1. Because of their size, they are able to run a lower current ratio with no ill-effects. The company has been shedding debt, which runs counter to a vast majority of companies over the last five years.

Next up is income statement data:

There's a lot of information above, which I'll take from the top down:

1.) Clorox's topline revenue increased in each of the last three years. And in 2014, it decreased modestly. This is good news for the company.

2.) The gross, operating, and net margins are all up in the last five years. I've calculated the standard deviation for each in the far right column; the highest level is 1.08. That means the company is consistently delivering their numbers, which shows that the company is very well-run.

3.) The receivables turnover is up modestly over the last five years. But when you look at the sequence, this number increased 1 day in 2015 and has since printed around the 10.5 level.

4.) Their inventory turnover ratio is also down 1-day which has increased the days of inventory on hand by five days over the last five years.

These increases in their activity ratios are modestly concerning, but hardly fatal. And the A/R and inventory ratio to total assets is still under control:

A/R's percentage of total assets has declined a little over 1% in the last five years while inventory's percentage is up almost 1%. Statistically, this is nearly a wash.

5.) Notice that the company has greatly stretched their payables outstanding number, increasing their days of payables outstanding 13 days. Clorox is essentially dictating payment terms to all of their suppliers, who are obviously playing ball.

6.) As a result, the company's cash conversion cycle has dropped a little over 9 days, which, for a company this size, is an impressive feat.

Finally, here's the key information from their cash flow:

The top three rows show the payout ratio has fluctuated between the upper 50s and lower 60s - a very conservative percentage. The next three rows demonstrate that the company has more than adequate coverage for their interest rate expense. The third set of rows shows the company has more than adequate dividend and interest coverage. For good measure, I've added the total debt added/subtracted measurement, which shows the company has paid down a little over $600 million in debt over the last five years.

Clorox is a boring company. But they've seen modest sales growth over the last five years and are very well run. This is a stock to consider.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.