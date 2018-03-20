LKQ Corp.: Declining Margin Worrisome, Market Outlook Encouraging

Growth may yet happen supported by accretive acquisitions, but the current price and operating margin shrinkage are a tad worrisome.

The problem is that the market expects sustained levels of growth in a mature market segment like auto parts and repairs.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) could make a good investment if two things started changing for the better: operating margins and organic growth. At the current price it’s slightly overvalued, but that gets magnified when you consider the slow nature of growth in the auto segment and the fact that LKQ’s operating margins are shrinking instead of expanding with the greater scale the company has achieved over the past five years. If the price correction that started in January 2018 continues further, it might make a stronger investment case for LKQ.

For investors not familiar with the company, LKQ Corporation is a global distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty products and accessories to improve the performance, functionality and appearance of vehicles.

By way of providing an overview of the auto repair and parts market, buyers of vehicle replacement products typically have five primary sources to purchase from:

1. New products produced by original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs");

2. New products produced by companies other than the OEMs, which are referred to as aftermarket products;

3. Recycled products obtained from salvage vehicles;

4. Used products that have been refurbished;

5. Used products that have been remanufactured.

Apart from the above listed products LKQ corporation also sells alternative vehicle collision replacement products and alternative vehicle mechanical replacement products.

Acquisitions are primarily how the company has made its way to $9.7 billion in annual revenues, with operations now spread over two continents: North America and Europe.

The one area where I believe LKQ has its job cut out is its operating margin, which declined from 10.47% in 2013 to 8.7% by 2017. These are certainly not segment-beating numbers; there are plenty of auto parts companies with operating margins staying well in excess of 15%. Companies like Allison Transmission (ALSN), Dorman Products (DORM) and Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) are a few examples.

But, in a way, it’s not entirely fair to compare LKQ’s operating margins with those of specialty product makers. LKQ derives a sizable portion of its revenue from refurbished and alternative products that offer savings of 20% - 50% on OEM parts repairs. They offer cheaper products, and that is their value proposition. So, margins are necessarily going to be a little lower, but what I would like to see is margins either inching higher or at least stabilizing along with growing revenues and increasing scale of operations.

So far, that is yet to happen.

But net sales tell a different story. Total revenue for the year increased by 13.4%. Although a large portion of that growth came from its acquisitions, organic growth for fiscal was a reasonable 4.9%, which is certainly good for an auto parts company operating in developed markets. The company expects market conditions to remain favorable through 2018, and has forecasted for organic growth of 4.1%.

To say that the U.S. auto repair market is fragmented is an understatement. But despite entities of all sizes dotting the horizon, there’s still plenty of room for growth. America’s cars aren’t getting any younger, as we’ll see, and with acquisitions spurring overall growth LKQ has significant potential to grow its top line over the next decade.

But in order to be able to leverage the inorganic part of that equation, the company’s balance sheet needs to be in good shape, especially considering what’s happening on the margins front.

By the end of fiscal 2017 the company had $279.7 million cash on hand, while long term debt stood at $3.277 billion. LKQ corporation paid $101.6 million as interest expense for the year. The company has not yet started paying dividends, which certainly helps free up cash flow for investing in future expansion, both organic and inorganic. The debt profile is certainly manageable because paying $100 million in interest isn’t going to put massive financial pressure on a company with more $800 million in operating income.

That said, however, while I do not foresee any trouble for LKQ buying more companies in the short term, it cannot keep piling on the debt and face exposure to interest rate hikes.

The Silver Lining: The Average Age of America’s Automobiles

According to data from IHS Markit, the average age of an automobile (passenger car) in the United States was expected to cross 12 years in 2017. That’s the highest it’s ever been. While that represents a delectable opportunity for the auto repair and auto parts segments, an even tastier pie is offered by the fact that 81 million of the 220 million passenger cars on America’s roads will be over 16 years old by 2021. That's 37% of all cars getting ready to sing "I am 16, going on 17" in the next three years!

For LKQ, that means a bigger pie to share with the fragmented market - good news for organic growth. As cars get older, they’ll require more frequent parts changes to remain roadworthy, and the trend doesn’t seem to be ready to change anytime soon.

How do we know that? Auto sales and used car prices.

The sale of new passenger cars and light trucks is expected to be relatively stable for the next several years. Moreover, since the U.S. economy isn’t about to get a jump start in the next half decade, it’s reasonable to assume that other factors like used car prices will hold steady, forcing more consumers to opt for repairs over replacing their vehicle altogether.

There’s clearly a strong case for sustained organic growth for LKQ, but perhaps not at the levels the market seems to be expecting the company to report year after year.

Valuation

The drop in stock price since the start of the year has brought down the company’s valuation multiples, and LKQ trades at around 22 times earnings.

Valuations are slightly on the higher side, no doubt. A Ben Graham’s intrinsic value calculation shows that the market is expecting LKQ Corp. to grow at 5% over the long term. That is higher than both what it achieved for 2017 and guided for 2018 in terms of organic growth. And in the absence of an acquisition not being accretive to earnings, organic is what everyone will be looking to.

Considering the mature nature of the industry (despite the silver lining) I’d say the company is slightly overvalued even after the recent correction. The stock price has been on a downward trend since the start of the year, and I would recommend waiting for a further drop before initiating a new position.

