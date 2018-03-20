Heron Therapeutics Lines Up Another Potential FDA Approval Under Its Belt

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) traded higher on Monday after announcing that it had obtained positive results for two of its phase 3 studies treating patients in post-operative pain. With this positive data on hand, the company is on track to file an NDA to the FDA for approval of HTX-011 by the end of this year. What is most notable about the data is that it provides a way for patients with severe pain to be treated without the use of opioids.

Phase 3 Data

Positive data was observed in two phase 3 studies where patients with pain were treated with HTX-011 (combination of bupivacaine and meloxicam). Both of these phase 3 studies were known as EPOCH1 and EPOCH2. In the first phase 3 study patients were randomized to either receive 60 mg of HTX-011 or 50 mg of bupivacaine and placebo for post-operative pain following bunionectomy. This trial recruited at total of 412 patients. The primary endpoint of the study was the intensity of pain measured by the Area Under the Curve (AUC) score from 0 to 72 hours post-surgery compared to placebo. It was noted that HTX-011 was able to obtain a 27% drop in pain intensity compared to the placebo group. That gave a p-value of p<0.0001, which means that the primary endpoint was met. In my opinion, this was a much needed win over placebo for the drug to prove that it is effective in its targeted population. The study even met on the secondary endpoints as well. The secondary endpoints are typically important, but in this case it is very important. That's because there was an 18% reduction in pain by using the AUC score for those who took HTX-011 over bupivacaine, p-value of p = 0.0002. The most notable take away and why I believe that this drug will do well on the market is because of the reduction observed for the reduced need for rescue medication with opioids. It was shown that over a 72 hour period patients that took HTX-011 consumed 37% less opioids than placebo patients. In addition, the consumption of 25% less opioids over patients receiving bupivacaine solution. As you can imagine the second phase 3 trial also produced similar positive data. The second phase 3 study was known as EPOCH2, and treated patients following hernia repair surgery. Again, HTX-011 showed a better reduction in pain intensity compared to placebo, and bupivacaine by 23% and 21% respectively. Those who took HTX-011 for this study also consumed less opioids over placebo and bupivacaine treat patients by 38% and 25% respectively. Looking at the study at a whole I can understand why these results are highly positive. Not only did HTX-011 beat out both placebo and bupivacaine, but it also proved to reduce the use of opioids following post-surgery pain. That is an important finding from both of these studies in my opinion.

Opioid Epidemic

It is encouraging to see that HTX-011 was so effective, and that it caused a majority of patients to not have to take opioids for their intense pain. There is a huge opioid epidemic going on for many years now, and it still continues to be a major problem to this day. Eugene R. Viscusi, MD, Professor of Anesthesiology and Chief of Pain Medicine in the Department of Anesthesiology at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA had this quote to state:

"Acute use of opioid pain medications for postoperative pain control is directly linked to over 2 million new persistent opioid users every year and up to 440,000 new cases of Opioid Use Disorder annually, making postoperative opioid use an important contributor to the opioid epidemic in the United States. In addition, with more than a billion opioid pills taken home after surgery every year for postoperative pain control, there is an enormous concern about diversion of these pills and a desperate need for effective non-opioid alternatives"

As you can see the first quote above directly talks about the epidemic of patients have to take opioid medication to reduce pain. This causes a major problem of people getting addicted to and abusing opiooids. The U.S Department of Health and Human Services has declared the national opioid crisis as a public health alert. There is a lot being done to combat the opioid crisis, and new medicines such as HTX-011 are a start to help curb the need for opioids to treat pain. Just recently, even Congress took action to appropriate $6 billion to fight against the opioid epidemic. This is all good trial data from both phase 3 results, but why is this a huge positive for Heron Therapeutics? Well, that's because as Eugene R. Viscusi also states in another quote below HTX-011 may have implications as a non-opioid treatment option for many other surgical procedures. That means that this drug may have the potential to expand treatment for a multitude of many other post-operative pain procedures, not just the ones I indicated above. This is the second quote from Eugene R. Viscusi MD which states this theory:

"The Phase 3 results with HTX-011 suggest it may be a promising foundation in non-opioid multimodal pain management in a wide range of surgical procedures "

This brings much needed hope for these post-operative pain patients. As you can see from the phase 3 results above, HTX-011 was able to reduce the need for consumption of opioids by 37% and 38% over those treated with placebo.

Financials

Heron Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $172.4 million as of December 31, 2017. The huge influx of $142.6 million from an underwritten public offering completed in December of 2017 was responsible for this boost in cash. This biotech is in even good shape because it has already received FDA approval for two other products from its pipeline. SUSTOL was approved by the FDA for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). For the 12 months ending December 2017 it produced $30.8 million in sales. CINVATI was another product from Heron's pipeline that was recently approved by the FDA as well for the prevention of CINV. CINVATI was approved in November of 2017, and became available to the public on January 4, 2018. That means the next financial report should shed some light on initial sales for this product.

Conclusion

Heron Therapeutics positive phase 3 results in post-operative pain makes it a contender to obtain FDA approval for yet another indication. The company has already received FDA approval to treat patients with chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) for SUSTOL, and just recently for CINVATI as well. What the results also provide is the basis that HTX-011 will allow patients to forego the need of having to use opioids for post-operative pain treatment. The biggest risk would be that HTX-011 still has to go through FDA approval. There is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the drug. Although, judging based on the data that I have seen to date, I believe that the FDA will likely approve Heron's drug.

