One Key VIX Index ETF: How Market-Makers Appraise It

Yes, SVXY was nearly (-90%) wiped out in early February. Disaster? Not under TERMD discipline.

The 20 best-ranked prospects for capital gains over the past 2 years often included ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY). Its hypothetical positions were managed by TERMD.

Regular SA readers of our articles know we every market day screen coming price range forecasts of Market-Makers for 2500+ stocks, ETFs, implied by their self-protective hedging actions.

Upfront Conclusion

If all you want is a buy hold or sell advice, the article indicates ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) is a buy. Why? Read on.

Here is the SVXY opportunity record

This list of dates is from the daily ranking of over 2,500 equity investment candidates where SVXY was indicated as attractive by Market-Makers’ [MMs] own hedging actions taken to protect firm capital. Capital required to balance buyers with sellers in filling volume block trades for big-money fund portfolio-manager clients. Capital put at risk of market price change while so occupied.

Their prior implied forecasts for SVXY, having the same upside-to-downside price prospects as today’s, ranked it as among the day’s top 20, based on the outcomes of those earlier forecasts. Figure 1 provides the details.

Figure 1

While this experience suffered a terrible blow to the 12/19/2017 position in SVXY, please keep in mind that it was 1/20th (or only 5%) of the whole portfolio. Up to that time SVXY had contributed over 300% in gains, or some +150% per year. And a 90% loss to a 5% position in the portfolio meant a specific loss of -4.5% of capital.

The prior Friday, March 16, the portfolio realized closeout gains in eleven other similar price-range forecast best equity investment candidates of a total of +72% or an entire 20 position portfolio equivalent of +3.6% leaving a net wound to the overall of just under -1%.

This is what diversification is all about. And the diversification of TIME of holdings is produced by Active Investment strategies like TERMD. In the instance just cited, of the 11 closeouts on Friday, only two were losses, of -4% and -7.5%. Timed out from forecasts of 12/15/17, the other 18 of that date took profits earlier.

Back to what to do with SVXY

The last line of Figure 1 shows a quick gain on a SVXY buy from March 1 to March 9 of +9.2%. Figure 2 carries Figure 1 forward to the present.

Figure 2

The market-making community (both buyers and sellers of price-change insurance) have been constructing SVXY hedge deals strongly suggesting prospective high odds for SVXY prices reaching as high as $14, some +9% to +11% above its current level. The next-day-close price for SVXY’s 3/16 forecast is yet to be determined. As this is being submitted the Monday morning market is opening weak and lower closing price of SVXY acquisition may occur – and perhaps continue.

Here is what the Friday top20 averages, including SVXY, looked like.

Figure 3

A mystery data error among the 2758-stock/ETF forecast population produced the to-be-disregarded 808% annual rate of return, but the +107% of the top 20 just above it is realistic and genuine. SVXY’s prospect of a +9.0% gain, IF realized in the average 32-day holding period of its 88 prior forecasts at Range Indexes of 45, would produce a CAGR of 102% instead of the 165% from the prior 13% average payoffs.

Please note the prior worst-case price drawdowns experiences of SVXY at -8.9%, roughly equal to the offered upside of +9%. Still, the odds of coming up with a profit, based on prior experience with such forecasts on SVXY are 91 out of 100 (actually 80 out of 88). The top20’s Win Odds are only 85 out of 100.

Conclusion

The best-resourced, best-informed players in the serious game of coming prices for equity investments think a buy of SVXY here is an attractive bet with good odds and ample payoff in a period of less than 3 months. Just don’t lose your cool in the interim, for there likely will be some trying days/weeks making the investor intent on wealth-building earn his/her payoff.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SVXY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.