AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF SPDV: Should You Ditch The High Yield Dog For This ETF

I find that SPDV, while similar in all the good features of SDOG, has a couple of features that are vast improvements.

There are a lot of things I like about the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG) ETF. I want to highlight a couple of things it does really well - and then an alternative for your consideration.

But what drives the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF?

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs Strategy

The investable universe is the S&P 500 index ( SPY ).

This ETF selects the 5 highest yielding securities in each sector.

Both stocks and sectors are held equal-weight.

The ETF is reconstituted annually and re-balanced quarterly.

Cap-Weighting vs. Equal-Weighting

The first positive aspect of the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs is how positions are weighted. This ETF employs equal-weighting instead of cap-weighting. I have a strong preference for ETFs which do not cap-weight. Why? In what instances would cap-weighting make sense?

Cap-weighting might be suitable for ETFs with virtually no portfolio turnover. Low turnover can have tax benefits and lower trading costs of the ETF.

Cap-weighting makes less sense when the fund has more frequent re-constitution. You will lose your tax benefits due to positions being replaced. But doesn't cap-weighted reduce the need for re-balancing during the year with some very slight incremental benefit to turnover? Possibly, but the downside of cap-weighting can be ugly.

Expensive Stocks

Capitalization refers to the market value of outstanding shares...not the company or firm. The largest cap stocks are the most expensive stocks and not necessarily the largest firms. If you are looking for the largest companies which have the biggest economic footprint, look to fundamental weighting and not cap-weighting. Consider the difference…

You have 2 identical companies in every single way - same assets, same revenue, same earnings and same dividends. Fundamentally they are identical. But when the companies go public, one has a market-cap of $1 billion while the other has a cap of $2 billion. One stock is twice as expensive as the other despite being the same fundamentally. If you are cap-weighting, you show a preference for the more expensive stock buying twice the dollar value than the cheaper stock. You bought more of the expensive stock.

But does it really make that big of a difference? It sure does. I emulated the SDOG approach inside Portfolio123 and tested it with cap-weighting and then equal-weighting. This is the performance difference. The red line is the SDOG approach.

Cap-Weighted Strategy

Equal-Weighted Strategy

The Sharpe Ratio is twice as good with equal-weighting. The returns are almost twice as large. And this is not an anomaly with this portfolio - I find these identical results over and over within my research. It is why you should really take the time to calculate your personal benefit of cap-weighting vs. any other type of weighting scheme. Maybe the tax benefits and reduced expense ratio makes it worth-while, maybe not. Keep an eye on such cap-weighted ETFs as Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Sector Breakdown

Another aspect of the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF that I really like is the equal sector weighting. The only deviation of this is when there are too few dividend paying stocks in a certain sector within the S&P 500 index - a sector might be slightly underweight - such as Telecom.

Again, I believe that this methodology balances out risk. If we just grabbed the 50 highest yielding stocks in the S&P 500 - we would have 30% weight in the Real Estate sector and 18% in Utilities with only 2% in Healthcare and 2% in Industrial. Thus, you are making big sector bets and this can add sector risk to your portfolio. What happens when those overweight sectors under-perform - possibly for years at a time?

Please note that this ETF currently does not include REITs. Real Estate recently received its own GICS classification (60). I am not entirely sure whether this ETF can include the Real Estate sector unless the underlying index begins to track it as well.

High Dividend Yield

The main stock selection criteria of SDOG is high dividend yield. The forward-looking yield falls into the range of 3.76% - 4% depending if you look at the index or the computed 30 Day SEC yield.

Now this is the one area where I recommend caution. I understand the need for income. I also understand the popularity of the ‘Dogs of the Dow’ strategy which tilts towards cheap and value. But is there a better way to focus on Doggy income without stepping into the Doggy doo-doo? I believe there is.

High Free Cash Flow Yield

Dividend yield is a value play based dividends to share price. Dividends is what you, as the investor, get in the form of income. But where do dividends come from? Free cash flow. A deep value dividend yield should be supported by a deep value free cash flow yield. It is only logical.

Consider a stock that pays a whopping big dividend but which has restricted free cash flow. Will they be able to sustain the dividends without borrowing or issuing more equity? Is the dividend yield backed up by cash? Some investors will look to the payout ratio. But payout ratio is based on earnings. Dividends are not paid out of earnings. Free cash flow yield is a superior method for dividend sustainability in my opinion.

Does free cash flow yield make a performance difference when selecting higher yielding stocks over the long-term? It sure does. Please read this S&P Smart Beta report on Incorporating Free Cash Flow Yield in Dividend Analysis.

While SDOG does so many things right - I urge you to consider the following alternative.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

S&P 500 universe just like SDOG? Check Top 5 ranked stocks per sector? Check Sector balancing? Check

But this is what you get with the AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF SPDV where SDOG falls short:

All 11 sectors - which includes REITS. Ranking is based on dividend yield and free cash flow yield. Expense ratio is 0.11% less than SDOG. Fund is re-constituted twice a year vs. once a year (sort of neutral on this one).

You can read the prospectus here.

Each one of the first 3 points would be enough to make me move my allocation from SDOG to SPDV. But all 3 combined makes this very compelling! Because this is a new ETF, the big investment banks will take a bit more time to pick it up. This means opportunity for RIAs and independents to differentiate themselves and offer this to their clients as an alternative to SDOG.

Below is a comparison of the individual holdings in each sector - for both SDOG and SPDV.

SDOG SPDV CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY (F) FORD MOTOR CO (F) FORD MOTOR CO (KSS) KOHLS CORP (KSS) KOHLS CORP (LB) L BRANDS INC (HRB) BLOCK H & R INC (M) MACY'S INC (M) MACY'S INC (TGT) TARGET CORP (TGT) TARGET CORP CONSUMER STAPLES (MO) ALTRIA GROUP INC (CVS) CVS HEALTH COR P (ADM) ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (ADM) ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (KO) COCA-COLA CO/THE (CPB) CAMPBELL SOUP CO (GIS) GENERAL MILLS INC (GIS) GENERAL MILLS INC (PM) PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (SJM) SMUCKER J M CO ENERGY (XOM) EXXON MOBIL CORP (XOM) EXXON MOBIL CORP (HP) HELMERICH & PAYNE (MPC) MARATHON PETE CORP (OXY) OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP (VLO) VALERO ENERGY CORP NEW (OKE) ONEOK INC (OKE) ONEOK INC (WMB) WILLIAMS COS INC (WMB) WILLIAMS COS INC FINANCIALS (IVZ) INVESCO LTD (HBAN) HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC (MET) METLIFE INC (MET) METLIFE INC (NAVI) NAVIENT CORP (NAVI) NAVIENT CORP (PBCT) PEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL (PRU) PRUDENTIAL FINL INC (WFC) WELLS FARGO & CO (PFG) PRINCIPAL FINL GROUP INC HEALTH CARE (CAH) CARDINAL HEALTH INC (CAH) CARDINAL HEALTH INC (GILD) GILEAD SCIENCES INC (GILD) GILEAD SCIENCES INC (MRK) MERCK & CO. INC. (ABBV) ABBVIE INC (PDCO) PATTERSON COS INC (AMGN) AMGEN INC (PFE) PFIZER INC (PFE) PFIZER INC INDUSTRIALS (ETN) EATON CORP PLC (ETN) EATON CORP PLC (EMR) EMERSON ELECTRIC CO (GWW) GRAINGER W W INC (GE) GENERAL ELECTRIC CO (BA) BOEING CO (NLSN) NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN) NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (UPS) UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-CL B (CMI) CUMMINS INC INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IBM) INTL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP (IBM) INTL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP (QCOM) QUALCOMM INC (CSCO) CISCO SYS INC (STX) SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY (STX) SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY (WU) WESTERN UNION CO (WDC) WESTERN DIGITAL CORP (XRX) XEROX CORP (CA) CA INC MATERIALS (CF) CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC (CF) CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC (IP) INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO (EMN) EASTMAN CHEM CO (LYB) LYONDELLBASELL INDU-CL A (LYB) LYONDELLBASELL INDU-CL A (NUE) NUCOR CORP (NUE) NUCOR CORP (WRK) WESTROCK CO (WRK) WESTROCK CO TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES (T) AT&T INC (T) AT&T INC (CTL) CENTURYLINK INC (CTL) CENTURYLINK INC (VZ) VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC (VZ) VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC UTILITIES (AES) AES CORP (AES) AES CORP (FE) FIRSTENERGY CORP (FE) FIRSTENERGY CORP (PPL) PPL CORP (NEE) NEXTERA ENERGY INC (SCG) SCANA CORP (WEC) WEC ENERGY GROUP INC (SO) SOUTHERN CO/THE (ED) CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC REAL ESTATE NA NA (HCP) HCP INC NA NA (SPG) SIMON PPTY GROUP INC NEW NA NA (HST) HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC NA NA (VTR) VENTAS INC NA NA (KIM) KIMCO RLTY CORP

Valid Concerns About SPDV?

Now when I wrote about SPDV before, there were a couple of concerns. Please let me address them.

The trading volume is low which means low liquidity

This is incorrect. The daily volume of an ETF has very little to do with liquidity. You need to look at the underlying stocks to determine liquidity. The numbers will change but we are talking about stocks which have a combined value of $15 - $20 billion dollars flowing through them every day. That is the liquidity of the ETF.

It has a low dividend yield of less than 1% according to some sites

Incorrect. The ETF is new so these sites are just taking 3-4 month's worth of trailing yield history and putting it into a calculation where 12 months of trailing yield should be put. Based on the annual indicated dividend yield of the underlying stocks - the yield is a range of 3.5% - 4%. Of course, this can change when the ETF is re-constituted but at least it gives you an idea. Based on the past 3 months of ETF payouts, the forward yield would be about 3.3%.

This ETF has low AUM. It could disappear any day now.

This is also incorrect. This ETF was launched at the end of November 2017. It is new. All new ETFs take time to gain traction. They might start to increase a modest amount of AUM from independents and RIAs at first. After a short track record and a modest AUM, the bigger investment banks can approve it and then you’ll see the AUM balloon up. All of this takes time.

Another vital piece of the puzzle for sustainability relates to who is backing the ETF. Some ETF start-up with little backing might not have the ability to support an ETF during its start-up phase if getting picked up takes a bit longer than expected. This ETF is backed by AAM which has a 30+ year history in the financial service sector. They have deep pockets and commitment to their products. This gives me a lot of confidence in this new ETF. The funds, commitment and support system will back this ETF until it gains traction and momentum.

It has little track record. I need to watch it for a year or two.

For me, the ETF construction and methodology are the most important factors - not a year or two of recent performance. A couple of years of trailing performance tells me very little. And why wait for years to go by when you can examine the underlying index?

Look at this comparison of total returns over the past 10 years between the S&P 500 Dividend and Free Cash Flow Yield Index (what SPDV is tracking), the S&P 500 and the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (SDY).

And what about the underlying index of SDOG? By my calculation they have a compound annual growth which is roughly the same as SPDV over the past 10 years.

Summary

There is a lot that I like about SDOG. The position balancing (equal-weight), sector balancing and a focus on yield in the highly liquid S&P 500 index. SPDV is similar in these regards. But the benefit of SPDV is that it adds in the powerful concept of free cash flow yield for better long-term returns (according to S&P research) and sustainability of dividends. It also includes the Real Estate sector. It has strong backing by AAM. And it is cheaper than SDOG.

SPDV is a vital ETF that you will want to have in your portfolio over the next 10 - 20 years. I give it my strongest endorsement of high dividend yielding ETFs which I have analyzed to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.