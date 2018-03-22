BASF: A German Powerhouse Worth Buying

BASF continues to invest in its future and will complete two acquisitions for a total investment of 7.5B EUR in 2018.

I believe the impact could remain limited as 3 of the 5 divisions will continue to grow.

Introduction

BASF (BASFY) probably doesn’t need a lengthy introduction as this company is very well-known all over the world. It’s one of Germany’s leading companies and its business model is subdivided into roughly five divisions: chemicals (with the highest EBITDA contribution), performance products, functional materials, agricultural solutions and oil and gas (which has the highest EBITDA margin (64%)).

I would recommend you to trade in BASF stock using the Deutsche Boerse facilities as the liquidity is definitely superior in Germany. The ticker symbol is BAS and the average daily volume on the Xetra is approximately 2.4 million shares. Using the current share price of 83.50 EUR and the share count of 918.5M shares, BASF’s market capitalization is currently 76.7B EUR.

Strong results indicate BASF is undervalued

In 2017, BASF saw its revenue increase by approximately 12% to 64.5B EUR, whilst the gross profit increased by a slightly higher percentage to 20.55B EUR. A good result, but things got really interesting with a 35% increase in the operating income which ultimately resulted in a 50% increase in BASF’s net income to 6.35B EUR or 6.62 EUR per share.

Before getting too excited, it appears a large part of the income increase was caused by some fluctuation elements of the operating income, as for instance the ‘other’ operating income increased by 136M EUR whilst the income related to the equity method from semi-subsidiaries also increased by 264M EUR. On top of that, ‘other operating expenses’ decreased by almost 200M EUR. These three elements explain a large part of the very impressive increase of BASF’s net income, and this does not represent the normalized situation.

For instance, the total amount of government grants and insurance proceeds increased by in excess of 200M EUR (and this is added to the operating income) whilst a one-time reversal of impairment changes also increased from 2M EUR in 2016 to 189M EUR in 2017. As you can see, there are a lot of ‘moving parts’ in the BASF income statement, and that’s why I remain a firm believer in looking at the cash flows rather than the income statement to figure out how a company is really doing.

BASF reported an operating cash flow of 8.79B EUR, but this includes the changes in its working capital position. As the total value of the receivables and inventories increased, the adjusted operating cash flow is approximately 10.2B EUR, and after paying the 4B EUR in capex and 120M EUR in dividend payments to minority interests, BASF generated a net free cash flow of approximately 6B EUR. That’s a positive surprise as this is only slightly less than the net income. But again, even the cash flow statements contain some non-recurring items like the insurance proceeds.

The net debt and pension deficit appear to be very ‘manageable’

As a large part of the free cash flow (including changes in BASF’s working capital position) was simply added to the balance sheet, BASF is now getting ready to wrap up its two planned acquisitions (see later). The net debt position decreased from 14.4B EUR in 2016 to just 11.5B EUR as BASF also sold some of its marketable securities to boost its cash position.

Using the company’s EBITDA result of approximately 12.7B EUR, the net debt/EBITDA ratio is now less than 1 and that’s a great achievement.

On top of that, whilst most companies have to deal with an increasing pension deficit, BASF was actually able to reduce its deficit by 1.9B EUR, thanks to a good result of the portfolio and what appears to be a 1.1B EUR top-up payment (‘employer contribution’). For 2018, BASF is budgeting a top-up payment of 200M EUR.

The excellent results in 2017 and improved balance sheet are great, but this doesn’t mean 2018 will be a walk in the park. 2017 was a great year for most companies in the chemical sector, but 2018 will probably be weaker. BASF is guiding for a ‘considerably lower’ EBIT in the chemicals segment and also confirms the proposed transaction with Bayer (BAYZF) (BAYRY) will weigh on the results in the agricultural division.

Not only will BASF acquire Bayer’s seed and non-selective herbicide businesses (as part of the latter’s plan to acquire Monsanto (MON) it has to divest some assets), it also plans to incorporate Solvay’s (SVYSF) (SVYZY) (SOLVY) integrated polyamide business in its own corporate structures from Q3 2018 on. The total (cash) price tag of both acquisitions is approximately 7.5B EUR, and they will contribute almost 600M EUR to BASF’s EBITDA result.

BASF did its best to warn the market for the chemicals and agricultural divisions, but looking at the previous table, it does expect ‘considerable increases’ of the EBIT of all other divisions, so I think it’s not unlikely BASF might positively surprise us this year. One thing is pretty certain: the company will very likely be in a position to continue to increase its dividend (which was hiked from 3 EUR/share over 2016 to 3.10 EUR/share over FY 2017).

Investment thesis

2017 was a great year, but investors should definitely be keeping an eye on BASF’s performance in 2018. The market seems to be anticipating a substantially weaker result (the share price has lost approximately 15% in the past few months), but even then BASF seems to be a good candidate for a diversified portfolio.

The balance sheet remains robust and even completing the two pre-announced acquisitions should not have a very material impact on the debt levels. With a current free cash flow yield of 7.5% (excluding the potential net contribution from the two businesses BASF will acquire), BASF is not expensive at all and the offered FCF yield is very acceptable for a cyclical business.

