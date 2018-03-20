The Market Place

I turn my attention today to my macro view of the markets. It may be that someone will learn something. One can only hope. I shall endeavor to share what I have learned on my journey.

This April marks my 44th year on Wall Street. I have been playing the "Great Game" longer than some of you have been alive. What I can assure you of are several things. First, is that every new generation is smarter than the last one and knows how to deal with the new technologies better than the last one. Having said that, however, I will also tell you that there is just NO replacement for experience. Nothing, absolutely nothing, can replace the scars and lacerations that one gains from being out there on the playing field. I realized this when I was in my early thirties. It is not some new observation by an older wizened warrior. You may trust me here.

Doing business with someone gets down, in the end, to two judgments. Does the guy know what he is doing? Can you trust him? Those are the operative terms of engagement. What I watch out for are people that "pimp." It may be themselves, or their firm, or a specific product, but if I have the sense that someone is pimping then I head off in the opposite direction.

The other thing I pay attention to is a person's longevity on the Street. It isn't foolproof but usually, after a number of years, a guy's reputation, one way or another, proceeds him. On Wall Street, "Your word is your bond," and there is absolutely nothing more important than that! One screw up, just one, can end your career and quickly. Your reputation is everything.

I can also tell you that the "Great Game" is a contest between YOU and THEM. Most people gloss over this absolute truism. YOU are playing against THEM and THEM is everyone else reacting to the markets as the days and weeks unfold. It is largely a matter of experience, knowledge and common sense. What I have found is that common sense is not all that common, and that knowledge is highly dependent on where it is gleaned and that experience, as I stated earlier, is the very best teacher. If you pay attention, you will learn as you go!

Nathan Mayer Rothschild's famous comment, "Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own," also comes to mind. There is some question whether he actually made the statement, but it is still a useful piece of advice. The problem here is that there is not blood flowing down the gutters very often and so I make a mid-point observation. "Buy when there has been a serious knee jerk reaction." People often overreact. People also tend to move in a herd because it seems safer. The truth is that going with the herd is generally dumber and not safer at all, but human psychology doesn't change much over the years.

Assess the situation carefully, use real data, and not stuff flounced around by politicians in newspapers, think it through with marked determination. These knee jerk reactions can often prove to be quite good times to go long or short something.

Then there is the matter of timing. It is said that, "timing is everything" and there is real truth in this statement. It may not be quite all of it but it is a lot of what may prove to be successful. Watch the herd carefully and then choose your point of embarkation or debarkation. Always remember, "Bulls make money and bears make money and pigs get slaughtered." I have learned to never play for the last penny or the final eighth as it often never shows up.

There are three parts to all of the markets. They are gambling, speculating and investing. Let me point out, they are NOT the same things. I do not gamble either for myself, or my clients. I do not roll the dice and hope.

I want nothing to do with bitcoin or schemes of this sort. In any event, as bitcoin is a currency replacement, and governments act in their own self-interest, I expect many governments to disallow the scheme as a matter of self-preservation, in the end. Not my game, thanks.

Bloomberg states that "China, once a global hub for cryptocurrency trading, now leads the world in cracking down. It has outlawed digital-asset exchanges and ICOs, blocked online access to overseas trading platforms and cut off power to Bitcoin miners." In the United States the SEC is now paying close attention to Bitcoin. I expect very strict rules if not something more repressive to be released shortly. We may actually see some sort of outright ban of trading before all is said and done.

Speculation has its place, but it should be with a small part of the money. Nothing wrong with taking a calculated shot but everything wrong with taking one that may imperil your hard-earned money. In any event, I am far too conservative to speculate much as I stick to my own Rules, "Preservation of Capital," reiterated ten times. What I have learned is that if you have capital then you can go on and without it, you are lost. The "Great Game" is a money game and it takes money to play it.