KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Deal Looks Reasonable

KLA is an appealing investment given the reasonable multiples at which the business trades, yet I am wary of the strong economic conditions enjoyed already.

The +$3 billion deal adds to the growth profile of the business and diversifies KLA-Tencor, as synergies make the valuation multiple look reasonable.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a very sizeable addition, as it is looking to acquire Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK), creating a sizeable and diversifying addition to the company's core business.

The deal seems fair, as it diversifies the business, while multiples look reasonable given the better growth profile of Orbotech and prospects for realisation on rather sizeable synergies. While I like the deal and find the overall valuation of KLA-Tencor pretty attractive, the reality is that the industry at large is still enjoying boom times at this moment, making me cautious to buy the dip in the wake of the deal announcement. I will only become really enthusiastic if shares hit the double digits.

Boom-Bust-Boom

KLA-Tencor is a so-called equipment company which supplies control and other management systems to the semiconductor industry and related industries. The company has been created in its current form through the merger of KLA and Tencor two decades ago, being 1997. Shares traded at $20 at the time, having ten-folded in the time frame of just a few years already. Shares rallied during the dotcom bubble and peaked at nearly $100. Following the collapse of this bubble, shares have held up pretty well, yet they fell to a low in the mid-teens during the 2009 recession.

Following these harsh times, the company has been a major beneficiary of the multi-year momentum run seen in the sector at large. It seems fair to say that the rise from $17 during the crisis to a recent high of $120 was pretty steep, especially if we account for the actual underlying financial performance of the business.

Revenues fell from $2.5 billion in 2008 to $1.5 billion in 2009, resulting in a sizeable loss that year. Ever since, revenues have gradually recovered towards a trailing revenue number of $3.8 billion. That makes that revenues have risen 150% since the bottom, while shares have increased by a factor of 6 times. Even a 15% reduction in the share count cannot compensate for the strong returns seen by the shares, as multiples have been on the increase.

Note that this growth was not entirely organically driven, as the company announced some bolt-on deals along the way, including Ambios Technology, Luminescent Technologies and Zeta Instruments, among others. In 2015, KLA-Tencor became an acquisition target itself, as shares jumped from $50 to $70 overnight following interest from Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). While anti-trust concerns messed up that deal, it did not hurt shareholders, as shares continued to keep rising to hit the $100 mark last year, and more recently, hit a high of $120 per share.

Financials

KLA-Tencor has a so-called "broken" book year, which implies that it reports its results for the fiscal year in July. Back in July of last year, KLA reported annual revenues of $3.48 billion for its fiscal year of 2017, marking for a more than 16% increase compared to the year before. It demonstrated strong operating leverage on this growth, with operating margins exceeding 33% of sales, up roughly 5 points compared to the year before. The company was a true cash generator and earned $5.88 per share on a real GAAP basis.

Even better, KLA has a very strong balance sheet, which revealed cash holdings of $3.02 billion at the time, resulting in a modest net cash position of roughly $100 million - less than a dollar per share. Nonetheless trading around the $100 mark at the time, the earnings multiple was less than that of the market despite growth and a strong balance sheet, in part because growth was slowing down quite a bit.

KLA is seeing continued growth in the current fiscal year 2018. Revenue growth came in at nearly 20% for the first six months of the year, putting the company on track to do almost $4 billion in sales this year. Operating margins improved another +2 point to 35% of sales, being pretty impressive. Net cash positions grew to $270 million, which allowed the company to recently announce a 27% hike in the quarterly dividend to a rate of $3 per share each year.

The 157 million shares traded at $120 each, valuing all of the business at almost $19 billion, or close to $18.5 billion if net cash positions are excluded. That values the business at roughly 4.5 times sales. Based on $4 billion in sales, 35% operating margins and 20% taxes, after-tax earnings could top $1.1 billion for an earnings number of $7 per share. These figures mean that the valuation is very reasonable at 17 times earnings.

Vote Of Confidence, Turn On The M&A Machine

Despite having hiked the dividend to $3 per share in a quite aggressive move, representing a more than 40% payout ratio on already high earnings, KLA is looking to give its business a boost with the $3.2 billion acquisition of Orbotech.

KLA-Tencor values Orbotech at $69.02 per share, which is comprised of a $38.86 per share cash component and 0.25 shares of KLA-Tencor. With a $3.4 billion deal tag and $3.2 billion enterprise valuation, that involves KLA-Tencor handing over $1.9 billion in cash and issuing $1.5 billion worth of shares. The latter part is expected to be offset by $2 billion in share repurchases in the coming 18 months, as the issuance of shares at this moment limits the build-up in leverage during boom times, just after the company hiked the dividend.

The deal gives KLA access to the Printed Circuit Board industry, Flat Panel Display, packaging and other semiconductor services. Not only will this diversify the business (as there is no real customer overlap), but it also gives the company exposure to other fast-growing areas (related to automotive, connectivity and virtual reality, among others) in the wider sector. Note that Orbotech is an Israel-based company, yet KLA has sizeable operations in that region and is familiar with the company.

The $3.2 billion deal looks relatively appealing, as the premium being offered looks modest, yet shares have seen a huge run-up already after having doubled over the past year. The deal multiples look reasonable, as the deal brings in $901 million in sales, for a 3.5 times sales multiple - a lower valuation compared to which KLA itself is trading.

This can be explained by the fact that margins of the business are somewhat lower than KLA, yet there are some other benefits as well. Orbotech's end markets are growing at a quicker pace, and KLA expected to generate $50 million in cost savings following the deal - a sizeable number in relation to the deal tag and revenue base of Orbotech.

The company reported operating earnings of $137 million last year, or $162 million if amortisation charges are added back. Including projected synergies, this number should jump to more than $200 million, or $160 million after applying a 20% tax rate. This suggests that the $3.2 billion deal values the company at 20 times earnings, just above the multiple at which KLA trades itself. This premium can be rationalised by the higher growth profile of the acquired activities.

Investors Act With Caution

Shares of KLA-Tencor have seen a huge momentum run over pretty much the short-, medium- and long-term time frames. Following a modest rise from $107 at the start of the year to $120, investors act with caution to the deal.

Shares are down $6 at the moment of writing, wiping out nearly a billion in value on the back of a $3.2 billion deal. Despite the fact that Orbotech is solidly profitable and large synergies could be delivered upon, this dip does not automatically create a huge buying opportunity. Note that the deal announcement comes amidst a big market correction, especially in technology- and semiconductor-related names.

The deal could grow pro forma operating earnings from $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion. Current earnings of $7.10 per share could see some real accretion. The $1.9 billion cash component could be financed at a rate of 3.5% in my guesstimate, resulting in financing costs of close to $70 million per year. That means after-tax earnings power could rise from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion after accounting for incremental interest charges and a 20% tax rate.

The $1.5 billion stock component involves the issuance of roughly 12.5 million shares. The diluted share count of 170 million shares implies that earnings could see accretion of just a couple of pennies, yet boost the overall growth profile in a meaningful way.

The $1.9 billion cash component creates a pro forma net debt load of roughly $1.5 billion after accounting for net cash holdings of both firms. With pro forma adjusted operating earnings already coming in at the same amount, and not even taking depreciation and amortization charges into account, it is evident that leverage ratios will come in below 1 times after the deal closes.

Final Thoughts

I think that the deal is fair, especially if we factor in synergies and the drop in share price of KLA-Tencor. The company is getting a 25% boost to sales, while it becomes more diversified in end markets and customer groups as well.

While pro forma leverage ratios are very reasonable and earnings multiples are in line with the market, I am not buying this latest small dip just yet. Even as the long term outlook for the industry at large is sound, there are concerns that part of the inspection business of the company could be negatively susceptible to technological changes with regards to EU.

Applying more moderate margins of 25% (to reflect for more challenging years during the cycle as well) on a pro forma revenue number of $5 billion yields "average" operating earnings power of $1.25 billion on the current sales number. If we apply interest costs and taxes, I see average potential earnings at close to $5.50 per share, down a bit from current earnings power of around $7 per share. Applying a market multiple to such "average" earnings power of $5.50 per share yields a $100 fair value estimate, and these are levels at which I would like to slowly buy into the business.

A (further) rotation in the wider technology market might just offer such opportunity (as we have seen in February already). For now, I am cautious on the shares at these levels, as I do understand the deal from the standpoint of wider addressable market, greater diversification and aim to boost the growth profile of the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.