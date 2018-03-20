High Yield For Granny: The Savvy 'Widow & Orphans' Income Factory

"Little Old Ladies from Pasadena" and similar risk takers can still soup it up if they wish to, for higher yields and greater income acceleration.

I recently floated the idea of creating a "widow and orphans" version of the Savvy Senior "Income Factory" that I have been refining, tweaking and reviewing for the past seven years.

As readers know, my core portfolio is a high income (i.e. high current yield), largely credit oriented (as opposed to equity) portfolio that I manage with the goal of providing a 10-11 percent cash yield, which can then be reinvested and compounded to provide a long-term "equity return" through thick and thin, market ups and downs, etc. Such an income stream will double about every seven years, so the strategy is as appropriate for 25-year olds just starting to invest for retirement as it is for more mature folk approaching or having already achieved retirement age.

My focus is on growth of the income stream (i.e. the output of the "income factory") and not necessarily growth of the market value of the portfolio (the factory itself). Therefore downturns shouldn't scare us because our income growth rate actually accelerates during downturns because we are re-investing and compounding at bargain prices and therefore higher yields.

Investors brought up in a CNBC/Bloomberg/Fox News environment where minute-to-minute market moves, "dividend growth" and "total return" are the be-all and end-all may find this strategy radical or even heretical, but the math and logic are irrefutable when you analyze it logically and with an open mind, as I have done in previous articles and Excel attachments.

Not Just For Widows and Orphans

Some readers have suggested that they like the strategy but consider 11% too risky a goal. They ask: Could we obtain the benefits of the "income factory" approach with a lower yielding and presumably lower risk portfolio? The answer, of course, is yes. It is a question of finding the risk/reward balance that fits one's comfort level. Obviously an 11% yielding portfolio generates greater income flow and faster income acceleration than an 8% or 9% yielding portfolio. That's easy to quantify mathematically. What's harder to evaluate is how much risk you actually take on or give up when you opt for an 11% yield versus an 8% or 9% yield.

Let's start by looking at the easy part, the difference in potential income growth between the two portfolios. Under the "rule of 72" an income payment compounded at "X" percent will double in the approximate number of years represented by 72 divided by "X". That means our Savvy Senior Income Factory, if it were to continue yielding and compounding at an 11% rate (it's actually at 12% currently, but I don't expect that to last), would double its income stream about every 6.5 years, while an 8% Widow & Orphan portfolio would double its income stream about every 9 years:

@11% yield, a $100,000 portfolio would generate:

$11,000 in Year 1

$28,138 in Year 10

$79,896 in Year 20

$226,860 in Year 30, and

$644,152 in Year 40

That's clearly an "equity return" that should satisfy investors of any age or with whatever investment time perspective.

@8% yield, a $100,000 portfolio would generate:

$8,000 in Year 1

$15,992 in Year 10

$34,525 in Year 20

$74,538 in Year 30, and

$160,922 in Year 40

That income growth, while modest compared to the 11% portfolio, might be quite attractive to many conservative investors, besides the traditional stereotypical "widow and orphan" community.

I also projected a possible "souped up" widow and orphan portfolio, where you start with the basic W&O funds listed below, and then add five more higher yielding funds from the regular Savvy Senior portfolio, in order to bring the average yield on the souped up W&O portfolio to 9% from 8%. The effect on the long-term income growth is substantial.

@9% yield, a $100,000 portfolio would generate:

$9,000 in Year 1

$19,547 in Year 10

$46,274 in Year 20

$109,549 in Year 30, and

$259,343 in Year 40

In other words, adding 1% to the yield at which you reinvest and compound increases the income level by about 60% at the end of 40 years. This is why I think it is worth stretching to add that extra yield, if you can do it prudently. And I think the key to "doing it prudently" is diversification, as I discuss below.

By the way, here are those same numbers for a 10% yielding portfolio, over 40 years:

@10% yield, a $100,000 portfolio would generate:

$10,000 in Year 1

$23,579 in Year 10

$61,159 in Year 20

$158,630 in Year 30, and

$411,447 in Year 40

The point, obviously is that squeezing an extra 1% or 2% of yield out of one's portfolio, and reinvesting and compounding it, makes a huge difference, especially over the long run. Our challenge is to determine whether the upside potential (greater income later on) is worth the additional risk of "stretching" (as some would call it) for that extra yield. My position is that it is worth the extra risk, especially if we mitigate that risk through:

Broad diversification where it would require a system-wide catastrophe, rather than isolated corporate screw-ups, to torpedo our strategy, and By relying mostly on credit-oriented instruments where we win our "investment bet" as long as the companies whose securities we buy merely stay in business and pay their bills (i.e. "finish the race"), as opposed to relying on equity investments where the companies have to excel and grow (i.e. "win the race") for our investment bets to pay off.

The Core Widow & Orphan Income Factory

I picked the following 25 funds as my initial "W&O" portfolio. I have tried to find funds with good history, solid management, yields in the 7-8% range, and discounts in most instances. With an average portfolio yield of 7.97%, and an average discount to NAV of -8.07%, it means that our portfolio has 8% more assets working for us than we actually have to pay for. That means it only has to earn about 7.3% on its net assets in order to pay us that larger yield of 7.97% on our discounted cost. I figure that our funds should be able to earn and pay a 7.3% distribution without resorting to destructive return of capital.

Savvy Widow & Orphans Portfolio Asset Class Fund Name Fund Symbol Distribution Discount UNII 5/YR NAV Perf. Senior Loans Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation ARDC 7.91% -9.16% 0.0858 6.05% Blackstone/GSO LS Credit BGX 7.69% -6.30% 0.2053 5.33% Apollo Tactical Income AIF 7.65% -10.35% 0.0280 6.27% Apollo Floating Rate AFT 6.97% -7.35% 0.0108 5.41%% TSL Credit Sr Loan TSLF 6.79% -8.38% 0.0761 6.75%% High Yield KKR Income Opportunities KIO 9.45% -9.73% 0.0246 7.03% Barings Global Short Duration BGH 9.50% -8.56% -0.0010 6.96% Pimco Dynamic Credit Income PCI 8.56% -2.83% -0.1338 9.79% Credit Suisse Asset Management CIK 8.27% -7.71% 0.0032 5.91%% Black Rock Corporate High Yield HYT 7.95% -11.77% 0.0367 6.44% New America High Income HYB 7.53% -12.39% -0.0282 6.59% Barings Corporate Investors MCI 8.08% -1.91% 7.9700 11.40% Multi-Asset Brookfield Real Assets RA 11.01% -10.10% 0.0116 NA Clough Global Opportunities Fund GLO 10.73% -10.72% -0.2400 6.37% Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity FOF 8.19% -6.60% -0.0251 6.61% Calamos Strategic Total Return CSQ 8.08% -7.19% -0.0439 12.31% Black Rock Mulit-Sector Income BIT 8.1%% -9.14% -0.0274 8.46% Real Estate Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS 9.42% -3.65% -0.0031 7.23% Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred RNP 7.89% -11.04% 0.0740 8.66% Utility/Infrastructure Cohen & Steers Infrastructure UTF 8.64% -10.44% 0.0104 9.32% Reaves Utility Income UTG 6.73% -8.46% -0.1975 10.44% Preferreds JH Preferred Income III HPS 8.38% -5.20% -0.0080 7.07% Convertibles Advent Claymore Convertible & Income AVK 8.95% -10.28% -0.0442 5.69% Equity Sprott Focus Trust FUND 6.42% -8.43% 0.0856 8.02% EV Tax-Managed Diversified Equity ETY 8.47% -3.94% -0.4500 10.69% Average 7.97% -8.07% 6.67%

Note there are a number of high quality, familiar names, including Reeves Utility Income (UTG), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF), Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity (ETY), Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity (FOF), Pimco Dynamic Credit Income (PCI), Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC), the two Barings funds BGH and MCI, as well as Blackstone's BGX, Brookfield's RA and many others that have been and out of my own and my family and friends' portfolios for years.

Besides the quality of the individual funds (the total list of which is a work in progress and with which I fully expect and invite readers and commenters to quibble), what makes this a prudent portfolio is what I consider the "double diversification" of:

Lots of funds - clearly more than we need for "pure" diversification - but I like to diversify among fund managers as well as asset classes, just in case someone does something irrational or absurdly unpredictable Diversification within each fund; each fund is itself diversified among numerous companies.

Point #2 is important. I would not propose doing this strategy with investments in individual companies. When individual companies get into trouble the entire dividend can easily be at risk. When a fund has to cut its dividend it is usually for some modest amount because one or a few of the larger number of companies it owns have had to cut their dividends. So the impact on the fund's dividend may be 10 - 20% or so. If you own 25 funds and a few of them - say 5 of them - have to cut their dividends by 10-20% each, the impact on your whole portfolio is manageable. How manageable? Well, if 20% of your funds cut their dividends by 20% each, then your portfolio income is cut by 20% of 20%, or 4%. If 50% of them were to cut their dividends by 20% (a pretty drastic scenario), that's still only a 10% income drop overall.

Anyone who wishes to follow this strategy, but doesn't want to own 25 or 30 funds, could start with a core group of solid funds - like ARDC, PCI, MCI, FOF, UTF, UTG and RNP. Their average yield happens to be 8%, and they are all solid funds run my experienced fund companies. If three of them cut their dividends by 20% (a pretty drastic scenario), your overall income would drop by 8.6%. Unpleasant? Yes. A retirement killer? No.

The Souped-Up Portfolio

The basic widow and orphan portfolio has the 25 funds listed above. if you want to soup it up and make it a 9% yielding portfolio instead of an 8% one, then add equal dollar value amounts of these five higher-yielding funds from our regular Savvy Senior portfolio:

Distribution % Eagle Point Credit (ECC) 13.41% Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) 15.97% InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) 17.00% Virtus Total Return (ZF) 12.89% First Trust Specialty Finance (FGB) 11.67%

As shown above, adding these five funds or similarly high-yielding funds (like, for example, MORL, REML, DSE or FMO) will bring the overall yield on the portfolio up to around 9%, if each fund (30 in all with these funds added) is purchased in approximately equal dollar amounts. The impact on earnings growth will be substantial, as demonstrated above, but the additional risk is modest. If each of these five funds had to cut its distribution by a full 50% to the rate shown below (which would be pretty severe), the impact on the entire W&O portfolio yield would be to take it down to 7.8%, not very different from the 8% yield the portfolio would have had if it had never taken on the additional five funds.

Distribution cut by 50% Eagle Point Credit 6.71% Oxford Lane Capital 7.99% InfraCap MLP ETF 8.50% Virtus Total Return 6.45% First Trust Specialty Finance 5.84%

Bottom Line: "Souping up" the portfolio by adding these additional five funds adds a lot to the upside potential without adding too much to the downside risk. Again, the reason is that diversification buffers the potential downside impact of dividend cuts to a degree that investing in individual company securities (bonds, loans or equities) would not.

Further thoughts

I initiated this exercise primarily to see whether a lower yield/lower risk version of my Income Factory strategy was feasible and, if so, what it might look like. But running the numbers on various scenarios has also helped build my confidence further about my existing higher yielding strategy. Here's why.

Assume I have an 11% yielding portfolio. If 50% of the funds in the portfolio were to drop their distributions by 25% (an extreme assumption), my overall distribution drops by 50% of 25%, or 12.5%. In other words, my 11% distribution drops by 12.5% to 9.625%. That's still an attractive equity return, and one that will still double and redouble my income every 7.5 years.

Suppose, even worse, that 50% of my funds cut their distributions by a whopping 50%, for a total portfolio income reduction of 25%. Then my 11% distribution yield drops to 8.25%, still an attractive near-equity return that will double my money every 9 years. As we said above, unpleasant but not a retirement killer either.

Summary

Our Income Factory approach works whether you (1) run your factory at a high rate of speed (i.e. higher yields and higher risk), where you risk having more "industrial accidents" in the form of reduced distributions from time to time, or (2) run your factory at a more leisurely and perhaps safer pace (lower risk and lower yields). What allows you to sleep at night? Shooting to make 11% but knowing if you fail you'll still probably make a decent return of 8% or so? Or avoiding the angst of risking that sort of drop and going out and purchasing the safer 8% portfolio to begin with?

It's your call, my dear friends and readers. But I hope having an additional option is useful.

I have attached an EXCEL spread sheet that allows any reader to play around with these numbers. For example, plug in any yield and any starting portfolio principal value and it will show you what the income compounds to over 40 years. Or feel free to plug in other funds, their yields, discounts, etc.

Widow_orphan_candidates.xlsx

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA, MORL, REML, DSE, OXLC, FGB, ECC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.