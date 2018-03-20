Brookfield Property Partners LP Paying Up To Buy Retail Assets GGP

Transformative merger would increase retail portion of Brookfield Partners LP to almost 60% of total FFO.

Although GGP management appears reluctant, Brookfield as major shareholder may force the merger to go through.

Merger offer for remaining 64% of GGP Inc should be sweetened soon, as date pressure from May 2018 shareholders meeting approaches.

Shareholders of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) eagerly await an update on a sweetened takeover bid from Brookfield Property Partners LP (NYSE:BPY). The previous offer of $23.00 per share on November 11, 2017 was based on half cash and half stock (0.9656 of a limited partnership unit of BPY).

Press reports that merger discussions have restarted make sense in light of timing for the pending GGP shareholder meeting, held last year on May 17, 2017. Proxy for the GGP 2018 shareholders meeting has not yet been issued, suggesting that current negotiations between Brookfield Property Partners LP and the Special Committee of GGP boardmembers is continuing, with no final agreement yet.

GGP Inc management appears reluctant to be acquired, but with Brookfield Property Partners LP already owning 34% of GGP equity, it seems unlikely that GGP will escape a merger. Brookfield Asset Management has been a patient investor with GGP, adding to their stake during GGP's bankruptcy that ended in 2010 and adding more as recently as fall of 2017 through exercise of warrants.

Brookfield Property Partners LP has 3 overlapping board members on the GGP board, including:

Richard B. Clark, 58, serves on Nominating and Governance Committee

Chairman of Brookfield Property Group and Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

J. Bruce Flatt, 51, chairs Compensation Committee

Chairman CEO and Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brian W. Kingston, 43

CEO of Brookfield Property Group and Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Also on the board is a former banker well known to Brookfield Asset Management:

Janice R. Fukakusa, 62, serves on Audit Committee

Retired Chief Administrative Officer and CFO Royal Bank of Canada

That means that Brookfield insiders (and friend) effectively control 4 of 9 GGP Inc board seats.

Objections by public shareholders to the existing Brookfield Property Partners LP bid focus on the non-cash portion of the offer, particularly the non-REIT structure of Brookfield Property Partners LP and the limited shareholder rights of the publicly traded limited partnership units.

Investors in GGP must consider the difference between owning a publicly traded REIT focused on a single category - retail - and owning a highly diversified portfolio of global real estate through the limited partnership structure offered by Brookfield Property Partners LP.

Brookfield Property Partners LP has been a good dividend payor, recently raising its dividend by 7%, now providing current annual dividend yield of 6.2%. However, as a non-REIT, Brookfield Property Partners LP is not required to pay a dividend, and may decide not to increase the dividend in line with FFO (funds flow from operations, a number calculated by Brookfield Property Partners LP in conformity with NAREIT accounting practices).

Diversification of the Brookfield Property Partners LP portfolio may be a strong point in favor of the merger from the point of view of limiting risk in any single category, but another important consideration is that Brookfield Property Partners LP will be transforming its sources of income by acquiring the rest of GGP.

The table above shows the 2017 sources of FFO for Brookfield Property Partners LP .

Here are the current sources of income for Brookfield Property Partners LP, both before acquiring the rest of GGP and after the proposed merger is complete (using GGP's 4Q 2018 annualized FFO, in order to fully account for divestitures)

Performance of GGP stock has been better than other Retail REITs with similar portfolios of regional malls year to date for 2018, because of the "floor" provided by ongoing merger talks:

Ticker 2018 current ytd performance Yield Mkt cap GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) DOWN (7%) 4.1% $20,421 Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) DOWN (9%) 5.0% $56,271 Macerich (NYSE:MAC) DOWN (10%) 5.0% $8,936 Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) DOWN (12%) 4.6% $8,482

But there may also be a "ceiling", as the table below shows that the current offer of $23.00 per share is already at the high end of the range for comparable Retail REITs, as measured by the ratio of total capitalization (including market cap, debt and non-trading equity) to most recently reported annualized FFO:

Ticker Price Total Cap % debt & 03/16/18 ann FFO non-trading equity GGP $21.72 24.9X 41% SPG $157.13 19.4X 30% MAC $58.93 24.5X 37% TCO $57.38 24.0X 28%

On this measure of total cap to annualized FFO, GGP Inc is already fully valued.

Not only that, but the acquiring company Brookfield Property Partners LP offers less total equity value to investors than GGP Inc at today's price, due to the higher proportion of debt and non-trading equity (total debt $40.6 billion, preferred shares $2.5 billion, minority interest $10.4 billion), compared to current market cap of $16.0 billion, indicating that the publicly traded equity market cap of Brookfield Property Partners LP is valued below the current market cap of $20.2 billion for GGP Inc., despite the vastly larger portfolio owned by Brookfield Property Partners LP.

One reason for this is that 4Q 2017 annualized FFO of $1.1 billion for Brookfield Property Partners LP is burdened by $467 million in corporate charges, relating to the management of Brookfield Asset Management's extensive joint ventures and institutional funds.

So what is an investor to think?

Will the fully priced Retail REIT GGP Inc be forced to sell out to the under priced Brookfield Property Partners LP? Probably yes.

But would most investors vote to accept the current offer (if allowed to do so, despite the determination of management), if the cash portion is not increased? Possibly not.

How soon will the offer be improved? Soon. Certainly before April 1, 2018, unless the GGP shareholder meeting is to be delayed.

But there is unlikely to be much upside to Brookfield's existing offer. Most probable sweetener will be a greater portion of cash (possibly even all cash, although Brookfield Property Partners LP would much prefer to issue more limited partnership units).

Looks to me like the stock of Retail REIT GGP Inc might have only 8%-10% upside from here, putting the stock price back to where it was in December, 2017, after the deal was announced. Recommendation on GGP Inc. is HOLD, not BUY.

And recommendation on Brookfield Property Partners LP is to wait for more clarity on an improved offer, then to reassess based on the proxy filings.

About REITMonitor Index:

REITMonitor Index tracks 88 REITs with total market cap of $819 billion. Performance is analyzed by REIT sectors, noting standout performers and underperformers triggering investor response - see charts below).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.