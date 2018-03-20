ETFs In Focus: Top Ideas For The Week Of 3/19/2018

Muni bonds haven't been nearly as impacted by tax reform legislation as many thought they might, and some intermediate-term ETFs are offering tax-equivalent yields of well over 4%.

Each week, I scan the ETF marketplace to identify my top ideas - one from each of 10 different segments of the market - that present opportunities you should be aware of for the coming week. This is the second half of that list.

The Smart Beta ETF Idea

Factor investing is viewed as capturing the best of two worlds. Single-factor or multi-factor ETFs provide investors with the low cost advantages of passive investing with the ability to outperform a benchmark that comes with active management. The strategy has become popular enough that even Vanguard is getting in on the action. Single factor ETFs that target ideas, such as low volatility, high dividend yield or momentum, are all over the place, but if you want an approach that searches for the best combination of the four major factors - size, value, momentum and quality - while maintaining a similar risk level to that of the parent index, a multi-factor ETF may be the way to go.

One of the biggest is the iShares Edge MSCI Multi-Factor ETF (LRGF). It's part of the same family as some of the most popular single-factor ETFs, such as the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM). The index provider uses a quantitative model to identify companies that maximize exposure to the factors mentioned above. It charges just 0.20%, keeping it in range of some of the cheaper smart beta products available. The one downside of the fund? The index only rebalances semiannually. That means the fund could get stale quickly if the market starts to change. If you want an actively managed product that can change as conditions change, I'd recommend the Vanguard U.S. Multi-Factor ETF (VFMF).

The Event-Driven Idea

MLPs got slammed last week after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced that it would no longer allow MLPs to recover an income tax allowance. That sent MLPs and MLP ETFs tanking, with some dropping more than 10% on the news. By the next day, the markets began to realize that not only would the proposed tax change not impact MLPs as much as originally thought, many pipelines in the U.S. are not regulated by FERC. This sent MLPs rebounding on Friday, but many are not back to their original pre-announcement levels. In truth, there's still some outstanding risk related to the interpretation of this ruling, which could be the reason why some MLPs haven't fully recovered.

Is this a buying opportunity in MLPs? I think so. I plan on establishing a small long position in the Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) later this week. It's an actively managed fund invested primarily in the U.S. midstream energy infrastructure sector. Since its launch in 2014, the fund has performed abysmally. It has a total return of -50% since inception, and more than 70% if you look at the share price change alone. The fund has had the unfortunate timing of being in business during a time when the energy sector has mostly been beaten down. But I think the backdrop for the energy sector is improving, and the short-term pullback is overdone. AMZA has an incredible trailing 12-month yield of 28%, which, since 2017, has not included a return of capital (although during 2016, its distribution was made entirely of return of capital). Its expense ratio of 1.4% is high, but I like the return possibility of the fund here, and I think it's a true "buy the dip" opportunity.

The Technical Idea

I actually like this chart of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). The fund made a largely volatility-less run up in 2017, before the correction in early February shook things up.

The fund is still reestablishing some footing here, but look at that wedge forming around the $250 level. It's not really ascending or descending, so it's tough to get a sense of whether this is a bullish or a bearish signal. Based on Monday's early action, it looks like DIA is breaking to the downside.

The Contrarian Idea

Muni bonds haven't gotten a whole lot of love lately. They first got a bad rap when the tax reform package was being drawn up as investors were concerned that the tax benefits of muni bonds would become less valuable. Those concerns were largely unfounded as lower income levels would actually qualify for the 35% and above tax brackets.

Yields on muni bonds and muni bond ETFs have come down somewhat, but they still look pretty good when being compared to their taxable counterparts. Consider the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB). It's a fairly standard intermediate-term muni fund. If you look at its level of risk using the standard deviation of daily returns, MUB has been comparable to the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI), which shouldn't be all that surprising considering they carry similar average maturities and durations. But MUB carries a yield nearly a full 1% higher than IEI. In the top tax bracket, that puts MUB's tax-equivalent yield at around 4.1%.



If you want to dip your toes into the high yield end of the market, a fund, such as the VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD) offers a yield of 4.3%, the equivalent of a 7.1% taxable yield. Either way, munis look like they're offering a relatively attractive risk/return tradeoff right now.

The Bonus Idea

You may have heard at the tail end of last year that S&P and MSCI were going to make several changes to the GICS classification system. One of the biggest changes has to do with the telecommunications services sector. It will be rebranded as the Communications Services sector and will expand to include companies previously categorized as consumer discretionary and tech stocks. The biggest companies expected to move into the new communications services group include Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), Comcast (CMCSA) and Disney (DIS).

The changes to the indices won't be implemented until the end of the third quarter, but Vanguard isn't wasting any time. The Vanguard Telecommunications Services ETF (VOX) will transition to a new temporary index that will slowly build and remove positions in the names above so as to avoid making any sudden changes at once. These changes are expected to start taking place at the end of March.

When all is said and done, VOX is going to look very different. For a fund that has nearly half of its assets invested in the combination of Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T), adding companies, such as Facebook and Alphabet, is going to give it a radically different look.

These are just a few of the ideas discussed this week in ETF Focus, my Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha. If you want to see all of this week's top ideas, I invite you to take a risk-free TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL of ETF Focus! Over the past week or so, we discussed best buys in the biotech space, reviewed the Ultra Low Cost Core Portfolio, assembled the "ultimate" dividend growth portfolio and published our updated ETF power rankings. Click HERE to activate your two week free trial now to check out all of this and more risk-free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.