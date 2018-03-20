Vuzix: Far Worse Than Anyone Had Imagined

Numerous promoters behind Vuzix and tied to Vuzix head of IR have been tied to an extensive string of imploded stock frauds. Recent SEC indictments and investigations.

Articles appeared as "news" with no disclosure of payment. Vuzix aggressively spread its own "news" via website and social media, sharply inflating stock price to raise $30 million.

The Blade appears to be a sham. NONE of the journalists could get the critical Alexa feature to function, yet precisely ALL of them aggressively touted "Alexa" in reviews.

More than 30 of the media outlets specifically named by IRTH published effusive reviews of Vuzix's Blade all based very visibly upon its "Alexa-enabled" features.

Note: This report is the opinion of the author. The author is short VUZI. The author may conduct new or additional transactions in any various securities mentioned in this report or any other related securities at any time, including within the next 72 hours.

The text included below is a summary of several key points. Full details can be found in the embedded pdf below which is also posted at MoxReports.com. That pdf report was first published on Friday, March 16, 2018.

I have deliberately included links to key exhibits and videos. To get an actual understanding of just how brazen the issues are with Vuzix, it is important to actually open and view these exhibits and videos. I strongly encourage readers to not skip this important step.

Key Statistics

Name: Vuzix Corp. (VUZI)

Market Cap: $208 Million

Share price: $7.45

Cash per share: $1.33

Revenues: $0.5 million per quarter

(Negative gross margins)

Summary

Vuzix Corp. is a reverse merger stock promotion which shows blatant signs of fraud. The setup here is nearly identical to the dozens of other stock frauds or promotions I have exposed here at Seeking Alpha over the past few years.

Since the 1990s, Vuzix company has continuously re-spun the same hyped up story about its "augmented reality" technology. Explosive financial success, we have told, is always expected just around the corner.

Vuzix has been heavily promoted by individuals and firms who have been tied to numerous imploded stock frauds that were notable for being unusually blatant and brazen. Vuzix's Head of IR has concealed his extensive and direct ties to fraudsters such as Mark Gomes who have been behind the promotion of Vuzix as well as many other clients of IRTH Communications. We have recently begun seeing the SEC shut down these fraudsters following their involvement with the promotion of Vuzix or other IRTH clients.

In January, a media blitzkrieg resulted in at least 50 glowing articles aggressively touting Vuzix in some of the best-known media outlets in the US. The content of these articles was all nearly identical and they were all spaced just days apart over a several week period in January 2018. The result was that Vuzix's share price doubled vs. recent lows, and Vuzix immediately raised $30 million from an equity offering near all-time highs. In late 2017, Vuzix was out of cash. Without the aggressive promotion, Vuzix would never have been able to raise the money it needed and it would have been bust by February. As of that prospectus, Vuzix had just $1.33 per share in cash.

Each of the promotional mainstream articles effusively touted the game-changing potential of the Blade, based on just a few supposed "game-changing features". This specifically included an overwhelming emphasis on the Blade's incorporation of Amazon's "Alexa" technology. Yet when reviewing the product in person, precisely ZERO of these journalists was able to get those actual high-tech features to work.

Question: why would dozens of mainstream media outlets ALL begin abruptly and simultaneously touting these high-tech features even when precisely NONE of them could actually get the features to work?

Well... In marketing documents from IRTH which came out later, IRTH claims direct responsibility for these articles and even describes them as explicitly "advertisements". However, in the media, each of these articles appeared as independent "news" or analysis with no disclosure of influence by IRTH or payment for the ads.

(Note: The marketing document was entitled "Vuzix: Strategic Media Wins Sourced by IRTH Communications January 1-15, 2018". The document includes the logos of both Vuzix and IRTH. Additional pages from this presentation are included in my full report below).

In fact, I will show every indication that the Vuzix Blade which was so lavishly praised by the media is in fact little more than a sham device. The Blade was basically just a prop with very limited functionality which could be used in photo shoots which were entirely staged.

I will also show that the "advertisements" which appeared as "news" were nothing little more than gratuitous product plugs which completely ignored the lack of any meaningful functionality.

Very Important: The Blade is definitely NOT an utterly functionless "brick". The device can be seen to sport several very low-tech demo functions which were widely photographed by the journalists. But there is quite visibly nothing even remotely "high tech" about any of these features.

In fact, the Vuzix Blade functions much like the low priced "spy glasses" made popular 10-12 years ago. Even back then these could be bought for less than $200. Now they sell for around $60 and include 3 hours of ultra-high def recording time and 128 hours of standby. An example from Amazon is shown below. Just like those old "spy glasses", the Blade's visible functions include the ability to take and store video and photos by pushing a button on the frame. And now with advances in low priced micro-display technology, the Blade allows the wearer to then view and scroll through this content by looking into the glasses themselves.

The Blade includes icons for several "apps" for common uses such as weather and mapping. But so far, none of the journalists was able to actually use these apps for their intended purpose. Instead, they have just observed the inclusion of an icon that says "maps" or "weather" along with static pictures.

The excuse that Vuzix offered to the journalists for why the device didn't work was that the Wi-Fi was not working properly. Somehow precisely NONE of the dozens of journalists who positively reviewed the device chose to question the notion that there was no Wi-Fi at the biggest three-day tech conference in America.

Likewise, no one has been able to publicly test the Blade because Vuzix has said that the device is already "sold out".

Meanwhile, Vuzix has made it a point to aggressively tout a $5 million "purchase agreement" with Toshiba. In fact, this agreement is really just manufacturing agreement whereby Vuzix is the one paying $5 million to Toshiba. The wording states clearly that Toshiba will "fulfill the initial purchase order received by Toshiba".

PLEASE NOTE: Subsequent to the publication of my report last Friday, Vuzix's head of IR Matt Margolis published a public response to shareholders on Twitter which can be found here: Matt Margolis on Twitter

Margolis' response was posted as in image, such that none of the links could be clicked. Here are two excerpts. Please click the link above to read the entire response by Margolis.

(Note: In my report below, you will see that the media outlets highlighted by Margolis above are the same ones named in the "brag book" from IRTH Communications which refers to their articles as "strategic media wins" which were sourced by IRTH. IRTH even refers to some of these "news" articles as "advertisements" that it sourced. Vuzix pays IRTH for these services.

Again, the response on Twitter from Margolis was posted as an image such that it is not possible to click on the links. But by entering the text from the first YouTube video, we can see that this video is no longer available. The second video appears to be taken in someone's apartment, not at CES at all. Anyone who wishes to believe that this was a valid demonstration of Vuzix's Alexa should feel free to do so. I leave my conclusions unchanged. As a reminder, Tom's Guide is explicitly named by IRTH as one of the "strategic media wins soured by IRTH".)

Here is the link referred to by Margolis.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VUZI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is the opinion of the author. The author is short VUZI. The author make various trades in securities mentioned in this report (or other related companies or securities) within the next 72 hours.