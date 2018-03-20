Basic Guide To Successful Investing - Part II

Back to Part I

Investing Like a Millionaire

If you want to be a millionaire you need to invest like one. The ultra-wealthy do not need all the income from their investments. And they certainly are not desperate to increase their income from investments every year. But it just happens anyway without their trying. How? I'm glad you asked.

You see, wealthy people can afford to wait for bargains. That's probably how most of them got wealthy anyway, by buying things cheaply and reselling them for a profit, whether it is through building a company that offers products or services or by identifying distress situations that allow them to buy something that is temporarily out of favor and then reselling it later for much more. Stepping back for a moment we need to accept one other concept about becoming wealthy: they started saving early so they would have the capacity to buy and sell when bargains arose. The initial capital (money) has to come from somewhere.

It should be obvious that this sort of strategy works better before one retires, unless one has employed it over a lifetime; if one has invested like this from their twenties they should have excess by the time they reach retirement and it should become even easier to follow after that. When we have excess income we are less likely to reach for higher yields and take unnecessary risks.

Myths of Wall Street

This is where my investing philosophy butts heads with the accepted norm espoused by Wall Street. According to the pundits we must all be fully invested all of the time or we might miss out on some great rally (especially in the stock market). This is what we call FOMO (fear of missing out). It is also widely accepted that even if one invests at the top of the market it won't really matter in the long run. Bunk! It does matter.

Wall Street needs us (individual investors) to keep investing all we have because if we don't they can't make as much money. Remember that much of the profits flowing into Wall Street come from either transactional costs (commissions when securities are bought or sold), fees on assets under management (the more assets you give them to manage the more Wall Street gets to keep, not matter what happens to your money), trailing sales fees (12b-1) that go on forever and loads (another form of commissions on managed mutual funds paid to sales people). Of course, they want us all to invest everything at all times. That's how they make more money. And you thought Wall Street was run by a group of benevolent people who spend all their time devising ways to "help" the little guy get rich? Right.

So, when does Mr. Rich guy buy stock in a company he really likes for the long term? After the price has gone through the roof? No. He buys the stock when the company or the overall market hits a speed bump and falls to a level that represents a great value. After the financial crisis of 2008 the market bottomed at levels not seen since 1996, twelve years earlier. From the 2007 high, it took the broadly based S&P 500 Index until 2013 (six years) to completely recover the former record levels of valuation. Wall Street will point to that recovery and say that, "See, it recovered just like we said it would and you haven't lost a dime." All you had to do is wait for six years to get back to even. Then Wall Street would say, "If you are a young investor you are able to take on more risk because you have plenty of time to recover from any setbacks." True, but do we really want to keep taking these setbacks? Do the wealthy invest at the top? Or do they wait for bargains? I will let you guess at the answer. I will leave two comments near the top of the comment stream: click like on the answer you believe to be true.

How does Warren Buffett Invest?

B) Generally needs to keep about $20 billion of cash in reserve for operations. His BRK generally accumulates cash year after year, making small investment here and there (huge to us) sitting on a pile of cash in the billions of dollars until he finds a bargain price on a company of significant size enabling him to deploy the built up cash hoard. The bargain does not necessarily have to be after the stock has crashed. If is often a business that is experiencing (or is about to experience) a strong positive trend, often with a little help from Uncle Warren's guidance. The point being that he waits patiently until he finds something that presents a great long-term value.

We all don't have the resources or analytical skills of a Warren Buffett, nor do many of us have the time (or staff) it takes to identify major trends. But one thing we do have is the ability to recognize a bargain when it is obvious. There are stock analysis tools available to help crunch the numbers and track the ratios that each investor focuses on to identify value. I happen to use the Friedrich algorithm.

In 2009 and 2010, after stocks had lost most of the accumulated value gained in the previous decade, it should have been obvious to anyone with some cash sitting on the sideline that bargains were available. But instead, what most small investors were doing is selling because the fear of additional losses were unbearable. Most investors had been following the advice of Wall Street and kept on buying right on up to the top and even after, assuming it was "just another dip." The one thing you need to understand is that Wall Street does not care whether you win or lose; it just wants your money to manage so it can keep siphoning off more and more for its executive bonuses. They are only interested in their own profits, period.

Who has your best interests at heart?

We need to look out for ourselves. We need to have a plan. We do not need to blindly follow Wall Street advice. The only one you can trust to do what is best for you is yourself. Okay, that was a little harsh. There are advisors who truly do want you to do well. But ask this question of yourself. Do advisors only call when an investment represents a great long-term value? Did they call you in 2007? You should understand that if you answered yes to both questions you got one of them wrong. If your advisor called you and recommended a stock in 2007 s/he was just trying to do their respective jobs and create some commissions, oblivious to the reality of what was about to happen.

The point is this: you can do better without listening to Wall Street. Have you ever noticed that Wall Street Analysts rarely change a rating on a stock from buy to sell until after the price has fallen? Is that the best advice? Is it beneficial? Don't kid yourself into believing that Wall Street is always right. The stock market does go up more often that it goes down. That is a simple truth. Over the long run Wall Street will eventually be right. They are just playing the odds by always predicting that stocks, bonds or whatever they are shilling is going to go higher. Most of the time they will be right simply because of the percentages. That does not require a lot of skill. A broken watch will be right twice a day. Wall Street will be right more often than not because asset values tend to go up over time. Don't forget that a portion of that rising asset value is just inflation.

Again, Wall Street is merely playing the odds like a casino. A casino skims a small percentage out of the aggregate amount wagered over time. It always wins if it can keep people gambling long enough. Wall Street just wants us all to stay at the gaming tables long enough, too, so it can "earn" a small percentage of what we wager. Of course, over time that small percentage piles up to become large amounts that we would be better of retaining.

One of the greatest investors of all times, Benjamin Graham, tells us "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." He was a value investor and Warren Buffett's mentor. The point he was trying to make is that the market can be irrational in the short term but is always rational over the long term. In other words, asset prices can go up to prices far above their true value and far lower, as well, in the short term; but over the long term prices will always revert to the mean, or the real value of future expected cash flows.

So, when the price of an asset, be it stocks, bonds, real estate or commodities rises to irrational levels it is better to look elsewhere or patiently wait for a better price.

There may be more skill, in terms of knowledge and experience, on Wall Street than most of us have. But we don't really need that much skill. The thing we need the most is patience. Add a little skill and a solid plan to a lot of patience and you'll do much better than relying on Wall Street. Speaking of patience and a solid plan, let's take a look at a real life example of a very average woman who left behind over $18 million when she departed this life.

Interlude 1: True Story about an Average Woman who died with a Net Worth of $18 Million

Gladys Holm died at the age of 86 in 1997. She was a retired secretary who never earned more than $15,000 a year in her life. She had never married and lived alone in a small apartment in Evanston, Illinois during her working years.

During her retirement she gave stuffed animals to children at Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She was known as the "Teddy Bear Lady." She had witnessed the hospital saving a little girl who was special to Ms. Holm many years earlier. She never forgot. When she died her will designated an $18 million gift to the hospital.

But that's not all she did. While she was giving the children the stuffed animals it allowed her to get to know the families. Whenever she learned that one of those families was experiencing financial difficulties due to the medial bills piling up, she quietly took care of the problem.

To be honest, she was lucky. But she made her luck. She was a secretary to the founder of a hospital supply company, American Hospital Supply Company. When the company went public she was given stock options, converted them into stock and held onto them. She also bought other stocks, mostly in healthcare, and held onto those as well.

Nobody knew she had any money. Even her niece, the little girl who was saved by the hospital, had no clue. She did not live ostentatiously, but she lived the life she chose and was very comfortable. The point is that she worked hard and was rewarded, then bought stock in high quality companies that she understood and held onto them throughout her life. Time and compound interest did the rest.

She was not rich initially but she invested like someone who was and did so consistently throughout her life. The point here is that if she can accumulate $18 million on a salary of under $15,000 per year how much should the rest of us be able to accumulate? Maybe not $18 million, but more than we imagine if we just have a solid plan and stick to it. Stay tuned for more interludes throughout the series about average people who accomplished almost supernatural feats of investing. These are literally true stories about the millionaire living next door that nobody knows about.

In the next article of this series I will discuss how to understand your time horizon. Many may not think much about it but this is one of the more important pieces of the puzzles one needs to comprehend before they can put together a workable plan for themselves and their family.

