Financial Market 'Unease' Since January 26

Since then, several markets have seemed to be impacted by the same "unease," and this has resulted in greater volatility in markets and the specter of possible cumulative movements.

The market move that seemed to set off the market "unease" was the drop in bond prices that took the yield on the 10-year US Treasury up to 2.70 percent.

The stock market hit historic highs on January 26, but it was not the only market that hit peaks on or near that day.

Friday, January 26 seems to have been something of a turning point for the financial markets this year.

On that Friday, stock prices closed at a historic high: the Dow closed at 26,615, the S&P 500 closed at 2,873, and the Nasdaq closed at 7,506 (although it has hit two new highs since then).

And then on Monday, January 29, things changed. In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note broke through the 2.70 percent barrier: on Friday, it had closed to yield 2.65 percent.

The New York Times led with a headline, “Long Bonds Signal Unease on Outlook.”

“Many investors say that the climb by the 10-year yield, which rises as the bond price falls, reflects bets that recent tax cuts will increase the pace of growth and inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and denting the value of outstanding government debt.”

I had anticipated this movement in the bond market in the middle of December, but had not expected such a reaction so soon.

On February 1, I made an attempt to try and understand what was going on. But there was more to follow. But at that early date, one could not capture all that was going on.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury did continue to rise, and closed to yield around 2.85 percent on March 19. The yield had broken the 2.90 percent barrier, getting awfully close to 3.00 percent, during its rise in February.

For another thing, the “unease” on the outlook was quickly reflected in the volatility in the stock market.

The VIX measure of stock market volatility had been staying around remarkably low levels and had been very, very constant over an extended period of time. And for the time immediately preceding the middle of January, the VIX measure was below 10.00.

On January 29, the VIX measure ended the day at just under 14.00, was in the 30.00’s in the early part of February and in the high teens up to the present time.

Stock market volatility was reflected in substantial market movements, both up and down, with all the indexes dropping by substantial amounts. For example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down over 7.5 percent from its January high as it closed today at 24,611, and the S&P 500 is now down by more than 5.5 percent from its high as it closed at 2,713 today.

Furthermore, the commodity markets also hit near-term highs on - guess what - January 26. For example, the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index, published in the Wall Street Journal hit a near-term high on January 26, 2018, of 200.52.

Note that this index has dropped by 3.8 percent since that date to close at 192.90 today.

Furthermore, the S&P GSCI GFI Futures Index also hit a near-term high on January 26 at 463.44, and is now down by 4.8 percent to close at 441.29 today.

Of particular note in the commodity markets, the price of oil closed at $62.14 today, down 6.1 percent from the January 29 date. Note that for a time in February, the price got down near $60.00. The price of Natural Gas also declined during this period by 3.7 percent.

Another market to consider is the market for foreign exchange. Around the time that all this “unease” was impacting markets, the value of the US dollar hit near-term lows. On February 1, it took more than $1.25 to purchase one euro, and it took almost $1.43 to acquire a British pound.

The value of the dollar has backed off a little from these February 1 numbers, but the uncertainty that is permeating US financial markets still remains a consideration for traders in the foreign exchange markets.

My point here is that something changed in the financial markets after January 26. The movement in the US bond markets seemed to be the kick-starter for the “unease” that investors felt, and this “unease” has been translated into several other markets since that time.

Some analysts I have read have suggested that the timing of the change coincided with the January 30, State of the Union address given by President Donald Trump. I cannot find any evidence that the market movements might be correlated with the speech, but the timing of the change and the giving of the speech can be given an ironic twist. Right now, I don’t believe that this possible cause is worth following up on - so I won’t.

The crucial thing, I believe, is that it is important to recognize the fact that the psychology of investors has changed, and that this is having a major impact on how financial markets are behaving. The volatility that now seems to be a regular part of the markets is something that will have to be considered in all investment strategies.

And given the fact that effects of this change have been around for more than a month and a half, it would seem that it is going to stay around for a long time. We must build it into our investment strategies.

But how much volatility will be experienced? The S&P 500 did drop to 2,581 on February 8, representing a 10.2 percent fall in the index. A market correction is defined as a fall of at least 10.0 percent in market value.

The possibility that is of greater concern is that of a larger market correction. There is a lot of uncertainty that exists in today’s markets, even though the economy is continuing to grow in excess of 2.0 percent, the unemployment rate is expected to fall below 4.0 percent this year and, on top of this, there are the impacts of the tax reform bill and the budget plans that still are to be felt. Uncertainty causes investors to react faster, and if investors react more quickly, then the markets tend to show greater volatility.

The concern that comes from having greater volatility is that a cumulative movement might take place on either ends of the market swings. The biggest concern here is of a cumulative downswing in the markets.

In addition, it is important to realize that this uncertainty - this “unease” - is spread over several markets, so it is not just an isolated situation.

At first, when it seemed as if the bond market was the only market being impacted, then this concern was not too great. Now, however, it is apparent that the “unease” is present in numerous markets. This, to me, is a situation that is much more conducive to a cumulative breakout than when the “unease” is just observed in only one - or two - areas. “Unease" can spread and result in even greater unease. This we need to be prepared for.

