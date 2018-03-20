The State Of Dick's Sporting Goods Going Into 2018

DKS still has upside and should continue to rise over time. DKS has gone up almost 40% since I wrote my first article on the company a few months ago.

With Dick's (DKS) reporting their fourth quarter results, me still single, and no new music from Eminem, we have the perfect storm for the following piece. Within Dick's 2017 fourth quarter lies a lot of the same predicaments that plagued their third quarter. However, it takes time to switch things around, and I plan on discussing three strategies that should get Dick's right back on track. Management seems to have a firm grasp of the situation and are working on applying the changes necessary to reverse some of the downward trends.

Numbers (4Q 2017)

Starting with financials, Dick’s reported a non – GAAP EPS of $1.22 for the fourth quarter of 2017. This was at the upper end of their guidance from Q3, which was somewhere between $1.12 - $1.24. Their total sales increased 7.3% to $2.66 billion and e-commerce business increased 9%. As a percent, total net sales increased from 17.9% to 19%.

Consolidated same store sales decreased 2% (includes all banners both online and in store). According to their CFO, Lee Bilitsky, the comp decrease was driven by a 2% decline in ticket and no change in transactions. This was the opposite of Q3 2017, where consolidated same store sales decreased 0.9% which was driven by a 0.9% decrease in transactions and no change in ticket." We will dive into the specific categories and their comps in the section below labeled, ‘Comp Breakdown.’

Dick’s gross profit for Q4 was $787.3 million or 29.55% of sales, which was down 1.30% versus last year. Lee Belitsky stated, “This decline was driven by lower merchandise margins in a promotional marketplace. In addition, we saw higher shipping and fulfillment costs as a percentage of sales as our e-commerce business grew.”

More Numbers (FY 2017, 2018)

For the full year 2017, Dick’s delivered non-GAAP EPS of $3.01(which included $0.09 from the 53rd week). This compares to $3.12 per diluted share in 2016. On a 52 week to 52 week comparative basis, consolidated same-store sales decreased 0.3%. Lastly, e-commerce sales increased approximately 13% to over $1 billion.

Dick’s expects earnings per diluted share to be around $2.83 in 2018 and consolidated same-store sales to be flat to a low single-digit decline (EPS and comp sales guidance includes the estimated impact of the changes to their firearm sales policies).

Implications

All in all, Dick’s reported exactly what was expected. Ed Stack had stated in the prior earnings call that margins would continue to be under pressure (however, with a slightly more positive outlook), comps would be flat to low single digit negative, private brands should continue to comp well and offset eroding margins, and e-commerce is growing rapidly. The huge sell off in Dicks’ stock the morning of the announcement can most likely be attributed to two investor groups:

The investors who sold because they were hoping for a surprise turnaround fourth quarter due to the holiday shopping retail hype. The investors who sold to realize their profits once it was confirmed that there was not any remarkable news in the earnings report.

So, where does that leave the rest of us? Rest assured, we are in a good spot. While the numbers reflected in the earnings call (and in the first five bullet points of this article) were not great, but they were not that bad either. As a child would perhaps put it, the numbers were kind of “meh.” The positive here though is that those numbers were expected and thus, forecasted correctly by management. The important takeaway from this earnings call is that many of the same pressures from Q3 2017 lay persistent in Q4 2017. It takes time for things to turn around. The important question is: Does management recognize the issues that need to be corrected and what are they doing to resolve those issues? Let’s take a look.

Comp Breakdown

Any time a comapany’s comps decrease, it is an issue management must address immediately. During Q4, Dick’s recorded low single digit positive comps on Team Sports, footwear, and outdoor equipment business. The biggest positive comp came from the growth in their private brands, which significantly outpaced the company average, posting strong double-digit comp sales gains.

However, this was offset by the hunt and electronics categories, which had high single digit negative comps and double digit comps, respectively. This is expected to continue throughout 2018, especially due to the new decision made by Dick’s to raise the age to purchase a gun from their store and remove assault style rifles. The apparel business had flat comps due to weakness from the Under Armour brand canceling out strong sales growth from brands like Adidas, CALIA, and Pantogonia.

My Thoughts on the Three Responses DKS Will Provide

1: Allocate Showroom

In response to decreasing comps and gross profit margins, management is going to allocate more square footage to brands that are performing better. This means you can expect to see Dick’s allocate more premium space to their private brands (they are launching two new brands in 2018 as well) and brands such as Nike, Adidas, Callaway, Taylor Made, and Walter Hagen. This should improve comps since typically the brands mentioned above retail for higher prices than some of the underperforming brands such as UA (which is still expensive, don’t get me wrong). Since the 2% decrease in comps was attributed to a decrease in ticket size, selling more products which retail at higher prices will improve comps, especially considering those brands mentioned are quite popular. This will also help ease some of the margin pressure that Dick’s has been dealing with recently. As far as electronics, Dick’s will be reducing their exposure to this business as well.

Dick’s is making the right moves. It makes no sense to continue to allocate limited, precious space to brands and products that are underperforming. Time will tell if these changes positively impact comps, but seeing as how the problem was a decrease in ticket size and not transactions, I believe this should do the trick. As more people are exposed to premium products and brands, their ticket size increases due to the higher price owed to purchase those products.

2: Market Smarter

In addition to bringing higher demanded products into the forefront of their stores, Dick’s is also going to start tailoring their marketing specifically towards each consumer. With their scorecard database, they will begin sending out promotions and advertisements based off what a consumer has been known to purchase historically. If Dick’s can market smarter both digitally and via direct mail, consumers are more likely to respond with purchasing additional goods they would have otherwise never even been exposed to.

3: Better Online Experience

Lastly, Dick’s online sales grew by 9%, which came under expectations. This was due to the website not functioning for intermittent time periods. Despite this, they set record sales for Cyber Monday. By improving the design and functionality of product pages, streamlining the checkout process, and implementing more personalization, the issues that caused those glitches have been resolved. They are also adding nearly 200 new positions, primarily within technology and e-commerce, which support key growth areas for the company. I expect Dick’s to resume double-digit growth in their e-commerce platform next quarter.

Dick’s is also must improve the pace at which they deliver orders if they want to compete with other online retailers. They are going to expand their northeast distribution center to include e-commerce fulfillment capabilities. This will allow for the ability to offer “cost effective day one delivery,” according to Lee Belitsky. However, this is not scheduled to go into effect until at least 2019. Not to mention, the west and south areas of the US are not well covered by any distribution center. This means they rely on shipping from stores, which is not as cost effective as having a centralized location responsible for distribution. These changes are mandatory if Dick’s wants to complete with the likes of Amazon (AMZN); however, these changes are not coming anytime soon. This limits the ability for Dick’s to compete online. The reality is consumers what their stuff and they want it now. Not four days from now.

My Overall Impression

Dick’s Sporting Goods is still undervalued. Despite some cause for concern, Dick’s has much upside remaining. With no debt (other than operating leases), growing sales, growing e-commerce/private brands, growing dividend, and strong management, Dick’s is in a great spot for investors who are patient and in this for the long run. Management is making two excellent choices by allocating their showroom more effectively and marketing smarter. Both of these initiatives should drive comps in the upward direction. Regarding their e-commerce platform, I would like to see their online glitches completely mitigated going forward. Most importantly though, I would like to see them speed up the pace at which they ship their online orders. Let’s watch how the first two responses play out and keep a close eye on their next earnings call to see if they make some strides in developing a concrete plan for a centralized distribution center and cost effective one day shipping.

With all the new financials presented, I will be going back and updating my valuation for Dick’s. I will post that as soon as it is done so you can analyze the current financial state of the company. In the meantime, I recommend you take a look at a prior article I posted couple months ago where I discussed my valuation for Dick’s at that time (end of November 2017). Thanks as always for tuning in to my work.DocShah

