Alio Gold and Rye Patch Gold = A Better Future For The Shareholders?

Today, Alio Gold (ALO) surprised the market by announcing the merger with Rye Patch Gold (OTCQX:RPMGF) (RPM.V) (OTCQX:RPMGD). According to the deal, Alio should acquire Rye Patch for approximately C$128 million ($98 million), which represents a 35% premium to Rye Patch's 20-day volume weighted average share price. Rye Patch's shareholders will get 0.48 Alio shares per 1 Rye Patch share. As a result, 39 million new Alio's shares will be issued and Alio's shareholders will own 53% of the new company. The combined company will be led by the management of Alio Gold that will be supplemented by several people from Rye Patch Gold. The transaction should be closed by the end of May.

Both of the companies had a rough start to 2018 and both of them have to face their own challenges. However, the market reaction to the announced transaction is pretty clear. Alio is 10% down, while Rye Patch is 10% up. The main issue is that Alio is close to its multi-year lows and it is questionable whether the 53:47 ratio fully appreciates Alio's net cash position and its assets, especially the Ana Paula project. On the other hand, for Rye Patch, the acquisition is a relatively positive news, as the company had to face some serious issues during the development of its Florida Canyon mine, which led to a growth of indebtedness and share dilution. Alio's cash reserves of more than $50 million, as of the end of 2017, will enable the new company to get rid of the debt and also to get the Florida Canyon operations into an economically viable phase.

ALO data by YCharts

The pros and cons for Alio's shareholders

Several positives can be found on the acquisition of Rye Patch Gold:

acquisition of a producing mine

acquisition of sizable resources

more cash-flow

bigger debt capacity

the potential for near-term and long-term growth

Alio will acquire a producing mine. After the acquisition is completed, Alio will operate two mines, San Francisco and Florida Canyon. Rye Patch's Florida Canyon mine is located in Nevada. It is a formerly producing mine that was restarted in spring of 2017. The problem is that the restart was supported only by a PEA and several unexpected problems were encountered during the start-up process. Although first gold was poured back in April, only 7,075 toz gold and 5,603 toz silver were produced during Q2 2017, the first 3 months of production. In Q3, 7,982 toz gold and 5,239 toz silver were produced, which was still well behind the plan. The company had some issues with the haulage trucks that resulted in a need to invest in the mining fleet expansion. There were also some issues with the timing of placement of the over liner material on the pad that delayed the commercial production by 2-3 months. The production numbers started to improve more rapidly in late 2017. There were 2,911 toz gold and 1,626 toz silver produced in October, 3,491 toz gold and 1,825 toz silver produced in November and 4,068 toz gold and 1,996 toz silver produced in December. According to the March 12 interview with Rye Patch's CEO, the gold production is around 5,500 toz gold right now, moreover, the company is beating the production costs projected by the PEA.

According to the PEA, the Florida Canyon mine should produce 76,500 toz gold per year (6,375 toz gold per month) over an 8.5-year mine life, at a cash cost of $759/toz and AISC of $885/toz. It means that after the operation is fully optimized, it should be able to generate cash-flow around $30 million at the current gold price. If everything goes well, and the Florida Canyon finally approaches the projected performance, it should boost Alio's cash-flow notably. Moreover, a bigger company with a higher cash-flow will have a bigger debt capacity which may help with financing the flagship Ana Paula project (Alio intends to take a loan of $90-100 million to cover the remainder of the $137.2 million CAPEX).

Together with Rye Patch, Alio will acquire also sizable resources (chart below). Florida Canyon alone has measured, indicated and inferred resources of more than 1.5 million toz of gold equivalent. Resources of almost 1 million toz of gold equivalent contains also the Lincoln Hill deposit. And there is also Wilco that contains measured, indicated and inferred resources of more than 2.18 million toz of gold equivalent. The total combined resources equal 4.69 million toz of gold equivalent.

Source: Rye Patch Gold

All of the three deposits provide a near-term as well as long-term growth potential. In the near-term, Rye Patch's management believes to discover more oxide ore in the Florida Canyon area. Moreover, sulfide mineralization with gold grades significantly higher than the current resource grades was discovered below the oxide deposit. The autumn 2017 drilling delivered intersections of 2.94 g/t gold over 70.1 meters and 2.6 g/t gold over 56.4 meters in hole FCR-17-016 and 2.08 g/t gold over 35.1 meters in hole FCR-17-015. The Wilco and Lincoln Hill deposits provide longer-term growth potential, as they are in earlier stages of exploration and development.

However, there are also several negatives:

Alio will acquire debt of $29 million

there are some increased operational risks related to the Florida Canyon mine

the newly acquired deposits are low-grade

As of the end of 2017, Alio held cash of $51.5 million and it was debt-free. After the Rye Patch acquisition, the cash position will grow to $74 million, however, there will be also a debt of $29 million. Although the debt of $29 million may look disappointing, the acquired net debt will be only approximately $7 million, which isn't a disaster.

Another problem is that there are some increased risks related to the Florida Canyon mine. Although it is a brownfield project, only a PEA was completed before the mine was taken back into production. As a result, there is a higher probability of some unexpected issues. Some issues have already arisen, which cost Rye Patch's shareholders a lot of money. Although the operation seems to be back on track (at least according to Rye Patch's management), further complications can't be excluded completely.

Another negative is the low-grade nature of the newly acquired resources. As shown in the table above, the Florida Canyon measured resources have gold grade of only 0.445 g/t. At Wilco and Lincoln Hill, the gold grades are even lower. Although the silver credits improve the gold equivalent grades slightly, they are only around 0.4 g/t (Wilco) and 0.6 g/t (Lincoln Hill).

Conclusion

Altogether, the transaction has several benefits and several disadvantages for shareholders of both of the companies. The biggest advantage is that the new company will be stronger, it will have two operating mines, it should produce 165,000 toz gold in 2018 and it will have several interesting development projects, with Ana Paula as a crown jewel. The combined company should provide more cash-flow and a bigger debt capacity to finance the Ana Paula mine construction and later also the development of the other projects. The main issue, especially from Alio's shareholders' point of view, are the operating risks related to the Florida Canyon mine. Another question is whether the 35% premium paid for Rye Patch wasn't too high and whether the 53:47 ratio fully appreciates Alio's net cash position and the value of its assets. However, as a shareholder of Alio Gold, I'm cautiously optimistic about the transaction. If the Q1 and Q2 production results confirm that Florida Canyon is on track to meet or even exceed the PEA projections, the acquisition can be marked as a success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.