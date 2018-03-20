ExOne: Higher Revenue And Lower Costs, But Now New Debt

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is a 2013 IPO in the 3D printing manufacturing industry. The company has never made a profit and continues to lose money each year. I assume someone reading this is likely familiar with the company so a more extensive description of the business and its background is available here.

The ultimate question for investors is whether the company can turn the page to profitability.

For this analysis the 2017 4th quarter data is from the 2017 Annual 10-K Report, separate company press release breaking out more 4th quarter data instead of just yearly data, and my evaluation of financial data taken from Quarterly 10-Q reports since June 2016.

The Good News

Gross revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 hit another high with a 38% year-over-year quarterly increase. Five out of the seven most recent quarters have now seen year-over-year gross revenue increases.

Expenses as a share of gross revenue decreased to 42%. This is the best showing for the company to date.

SGA expenses substantially decreased to 28.8%. Again the best showing for company to date. SGA expenses as a percentage of gross revenue have now decreased for three quarters in a row.

Management said during the earnings call $1.1M of the SG&A costs during the year were one-time events:

For the year, our SG&A was up about $3.5 million. In addition to the factors I just mentioned, we incurred some costs in 2017 that we had mentioned to you in prior quarters. This included about $500,000 of unusual employee cost and $300,000 from impairment of intangible assets associated with an exited product line. We also had higher bad debt recoveries in 2016 than 2017, impacting the comparison by about $300,000.

Subtracting that amount from the yearly SG&A of $24M shaves about 4% off the costs. However, there may be one-time events every year, but it is still worth keeping mind that the SG&A cost to revenue trend remains positive.

The net profit margin of negative 9.7% was also the best showing to date – showing improvement for three quarters in a row.

Overall: This is what investors want to see from a company like ExOne in a new field such as 3D Printing – improvement pointing towards eventual profitability.

The Bad News

There is no getting around the fact the company continues to lose money. At its current burn rate ExOne was on track to run out of cash in early to mid 2019 absent further infusion from equity or new debt. Management announced in the March 15th earnings call that it chose the debt route and obtained a 3-year $15 million line of credit.

This credit line was apparently obtained after the end of the 2017 year and terms are unknown.

This is not what an investor wants to see: cash burn through from an IPO with the company taking on debt for operating cash.

Potentially, ExOne is now on a countdown to insolvency and $15M is unlikely to meet the company’s cash needs for the next three years based on current losses.

More bad news is that, despite higher revenue and lower costs in the 4th quarter, gross profit as a percentage of revenue continues to degrade.

The above table take gross profit from the quarterly and annual reports and shows quarterly and yearly changes as a percentage of gross revenue.

Although the 2017 4th quarter year-over-year decrease was negative 7.59%. The problem is the 2016 4th quarter year-over-year decrease was negative 4.78%. In other words, an acceleration of losses.

I looked at the year to year comparison of profit as a percentage of revenue to evaluate the 4th quarter results not against 1st through 3rd quarters, but to a comparable quarter since the company has indicated the 4th quarter is historically its best quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of gross revenue year-to-year in the 4th quarter:

2017: 32.97%

2016: 35.68%

2015: 37.47%

This is because cost of sales were higher.

Cost of sales has been, depending on the quarter, running 65-85% of gross revenue. Until that percentage is significantly brought down there is no reasonable expectation of profitability.

Although management touted in the earnings call that “20 of the 41 machines sold in 2017, or just under half, were sold to repeat machine customers” – the company is still not seeing resulting cost efficiencies.

It remains unclear what, if anything, the company can do to bring these costs down.

Recommendations

Since the stock price continues to decline new investors may want to stay on the sideline and watch what is happening with costs. If costs continue to decrease such that a light of profitability appears at the end of the table, ExOne’s stock could dramatically jump.

We are just not there yet and there is now added risk due to the credit line needed to support continued operations.

