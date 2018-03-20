These 11 'Value' Stocks Are What Is Left Of An Aging Bull Market

One of my objectives for investing in 2018 is finding undervalued companies in the market with good business plans, financial statements, and management teams. These stocks historically provide the investor with cheaply priced investments that have safe and often quantifiable upside price targets. I suspect the market is so frothy now that value companies are going to make a rather short list, which is great because it reduces the work I have to do to find good potential options.

Value Method Used

In order to find these undervalued companies, I am borrowing from the traditional value investor approach founded by Benjamin Graham. This philosophy basically involves finding the intrinsic value of a company and investing in it when the company’s shares are trading at less than that intrinsic value in order to reduce investor risk. Graham developed a number target indicating the top price he would pay for an undervalued stock, which is now known as Graham’s number. Investopedia outlines the formula for calculating this number for a company stock.

Source: Investopedia

Per Investopedia, Graham developed this "calculation to account for Graham's belief that the price to earnings ratio should not be over 15 and the price to book ratio should not be over 1.5 (15 x 1.5 = 22.5)." This is a very conservative methodology in today’s growth investing oriented market.

Warren Buffett is perhaps the most famous student of Benjamin Graham; however Buffet has altered the formula to include analysis of potential forward earnings growth. Buffet found that Graham’s methodology worked on large stable companies, but may have ignored companies with competitive advantages, strong future growth prospects, and premier management teams. Graham preferred the safety of his accounting approach while Buffet allowed more room for speculative valuations in his investments.

I like Buffet’s approach, but I want to reduce my risk because I believe the market needs to cool down from recent highs and could turn into a true bear market in the near future, so I will not be focusing my efforts on growth without assessing current valuations first. Graham’s approach provides me with the right methodology to base my studies.

Sifting the Market

In order to find undervalued companies, I needed to sort the companies by their valuations. However there are too many to do it manually, so an automated approach was preferred. As luck would have it, Seeking Alpha contributor Ben Clark has developed a website, moderngraham.com, which provides this data for subscribers. I want to thank Ben for graciously providing access to his data for the purposes of conducting this study.

Note that Ben’s site sorts the companies into enterprising and defensive investments, where defensive is more closely aligned with traditional value investment and enterprising investments use different, more lax criteria for valuation. I prefer defensive rated stocks to stick closest to Graham’s original methodology.

Based upon data compiled 920 companies that Moderngraham.com tracked (as of 2/26/2018), only a very few companies fit my requirements by trading below their Graham numbers. Note that 171 companies were valued at 67% or less of their intrinsic value. To further whittle down the list, I further sorted that list by stocks that traded below their Graham number which left me with 51 options.

Lastly, I sorted out those companies with a negative NCAV (net current asset value) which gave me 11 options. By sorting out negative NCAV companies, I provide myself with an exceptionally wide moat of safety for my investment options should the economy experience a downturn. Companies that don’t have excessive long term liabilities are more than likely to survive bear markets with less losses and are more likely to rebound faster if they do fall.

General Observations

To be fair to Ben and all of the hard work he puts into his service, I will not be printing the entire list of stocks that he tracks. However, I will provide a selected sample of company profiles from the final sorted list. Further, you can also find Ben’s 5 Great Stocks articles every week on the website and also here at Seeking Alpha.

I will also make some general observations to wrap up the article for value investors to use in sorting their market options.

Sorting by industry, here are the company counts in each.

Industry Total Count IT Hardware 3 Business Support 1 Food Processing 1 Information Technology 1 Mining 1 Personal Products 1 Renewable Energy 1 Retail 1 Telecom 1 Grand Total 11

Next, I divided the Graham number by the trading price to calculate a multiplier. The higher the multiplier number, the more undervalued the stock is compared to Graham’s formula.

Industry Graham Number Multiple (Avg) Telecom 2.66 Food Processing 2.30 Mining 2.08 Personal Products 1.37 IT Hardware 1.34 Information Technology 1.18 Renewable Energy 1.15 Business Support 1.01 Retail 1.01 Total Average 1.53

I also sorted the results by NCAV and included current ratios for each industry.

Industry Current Ratio NCAV Food Processing 2.90 $16.89 Renewable Energy 2.46 $12.76 Retail 4.30 $11.28 Information Technology 2.18 $10.02 IT Hardware 1.64 $5.40 Business Support 1.58 $5.19 Telecom 3.11 $4.56 Personal Products 3.41 $4.06 Mining 4.09 $0.44

The Target List

Here are the 11 stocks that I came up with - I will write up some of these after doing a bigger dive on each and picking my favorites.

Company Name Ticker Market Cap Percent of Market Value First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) $6,452,915,104 54.25% Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) $5,848,168,994 28.02% Tech Data Corp (TECD) $3,909,944,163 53.00% Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) $3,161,963,978 23.52% Celestica Inc (CLS) $1,931,450,956 35.51% Sanmina Corp (SANM) $1,905,832,988 25.22% Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) $1,139,193,966 59.33% Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) $900,820,408 33.92% Klondex Mines Ltd (KLDX) $348,507,826 35.79% Seneca Foods Corp (SENEA) $296,799,395 43.16% Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) $286,761,000 26.36%

For each company I write up, I will update any share price movements and subsequent changes in value that will occur between now and then. For example, you will note that Klondex mines was acquired by Hecla today and the stock moved strongly as a result.

Last observation: notice the lack of large cap stocks in this list! If you are index investing or picking mostly large cap stocks for your portfolio, it may be time to rethink your current investment strategy and shift funds into potential safer options to weather any upcoming market storms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.