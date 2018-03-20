Why Internal Strength Matters For Equities

Stocks finally succumbed on Monday to the growing internal weakness discussed in my previous commentaries. Volatility increased significantly at the start of an eventful week as investors worried that a retest of the February lows may be imminent. In this commentary we’ll examine the clues which point to the February lows holding while also discussing how investors can protect themselves against further potential losses in the immediate term.

On the surface of things the stock market’s slide was blamed on a negative news headline Monday. Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) fell nearly 7% after a news report that its user data was misused. This led to investors concerns over broader privacy violations, in turn resulting in a sell-off in technology stocks. As we discussed in the previous two commentaries, however, the equity market was already vulnerable to a sell-off due to a current of weakness just below the market’s surface. In such an environment of internal weakness, bad news will often serve as a catalyst (read excuse) for investors to unload stocks even more.

If there was any doubt that internals mattered for equities, Monday’s weak market performance served as a stark reminder of that truth. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) shed 1.42% for the day while the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rose 20%. In the lead-up to Monday’s decline there was ample evidence that the stock market’s health, both for the NYSE and the NASDAQ, was seriously compromised by internal selling pressure. That selling was evident below the surface last week in the fact that the new 52-week lows for the NYSE rose to a disturbingly high level while also swamping the shrinking number of stocks making new 52-week highs. In the last two trading sessions leading up to Monday’s market swoon the NYSE new high-new low differential was negative, which is never a good sign.

Source: BigCharts

Even on the NASDAQ, which had been outperforming the NYSE lately, showed signs of growing weakness below the surface with more than 50 stocks making new 52-week lows late last week. Historically, whenever more than 40 stocks make new lows it’s a definite sign that the market’s internal health is less than optimal.

As discussed in my previous commentaries, the elevated number of new 52-week lows on both exchanges meant that the stock market was vulnerable to selling pressure in the near term. Most of the NYSE new 52-week lows recently have been interest rate-sensitive securities, including municipal-bond funds, REITs, and energy funds. Many investors wonder why bond fund selling could lead to weakness for the broad equity market, especially given that muni bonds have no immediate connection with stocks. One explanation for this phenomenon is that when investors see their bond funds losing value, many of them begin to panic and liquidate other assets in their portfolio including equities. The loss of portfolio value can easily lead to a fear that further losses will accrue to other segments of the market, which ironically becomes a type of self-fulfilling prophecy. Equities are also frequently sold to raise cash to account for shortfalls in bond-fund portfolios.

On Monday there were only 32 stocks making new 52-week on the NYSE against 143 new lows. Once again, most of the new lows were income funds despite the fact that the 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) was slightly lower for the day and hasn’t risen to a new high since last month. The implication of this seems to be that investors are liquidating bond funds in anticipation of a higher Fed funds rate as well as a desire to rotate out of the yield trade and back into a price appreciation-oriented strategy. In other words, investors seem finally to be waking up to the upside potential for stocks vis-à-vis bonds as evidenced by the recent spike in trading interest in NASDAQ stocks.

Source: BigCharts

The following graph compares the cumulative daily trading volume of the NYSE with NASDAQ volume. When this ratio hits or exceeds the 0.70 level it implies that investors are far more interested in the speculative tech sector stocks than the more stodgy Big Board stocks. The meaning of a 0.70 or greater ratio in this indicator is twofold: it first implies that investors have become overly enthused with NASDAQ stocks which in turn means a pullback is likely imminent. But it can also mean that investors are become more focus on equities in general, especially if they’ve been concentrating most of their prior efforts on conservative investments like bonds.

Source: WSJ

Earlier this month the NASDAQ/NYSE volume ratio rose to above 0.70 as shown in the above graph. This was another piece of evidence that both NYSE and NASDAQ stocks were becoming vulnerable to a corrective decline. Yet it also puts the ongoing bond fund liquidation into perspective when NASDAQ-listed stocks were making so many new highs as recently as last week even as bond funds were being heavily sold. Incidentally, the NASDAQ/NYSE volume ratio was 0.71 on Monday which implies that it's too early to begin nibbling on oversold stocks just yet. This ratio should ideally fall back to the 0.50-0.60 area to confirm that the market's trading volume profile has returned to normal before this latest market weakness ends.

Another important consideration when evaluating the stock market’s internal condition is the rate of change (R.O.C.) of the 52-week highs and lows. My favorite gauge of the stock market’s near-term path of least resistance is the 4-week rate of change in the NYSE new highs-lows, which is shown below. Historically, when this indicator is rising in a sustained fashion the market is primed for higher prices. Conversely, when the 4-week R.O.C. of the new highs-lows is declining or otherwise not confirming a rally in the major averages, the near-term outlook for stocks is weak and the direction of equities is likely to be lower. As can be seen here, this indicator is now in negative territory and is reflecting a measure of internal weakness for stocks; its message should therefore be heeded.

Source: WSJ

The most important technical factor right now in my estimation is the actual NYSE cumulative 52-week new highs-lows indicator itself. Until it reverses its slump (see chart below) there is still a danger that internal selling pressure will push the major averages lower. For protection purposes, investors should continue to refrain from jumping in prematurely and buying stocks while the internal selling pressure reflected in the following graph is still ongoing, while tightening stop losses on existing long positions. That said, investors should also avoid panicking into this latest decline as I expect the selling to subside by month’s end. Ideally, the current “flush-out” in the equity market should pave the way for a spring rally to commence at some point in April.

Source: WSJ

Meanwhile, long-term investors can maintain their core long-term positions since the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive. For disclosure purposes, I’m also still long the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) using the 33.72 level as the stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV), using the 28.30 level as the initial stop loss for this ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK, FV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.