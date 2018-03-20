Mark Zuckerberg: The Most Powerful Man On The Planet

It's hard to argue the point given Facebook's treasure trove of marketing data and its global platform.

A professor of marketing from the Stern School of business says Mark Zuckerberg is the most powerful man on the planet.

Facebook's (FB) Mark Zuckerberg is the most powerful man on the planet. Scott Galloway, Clinical Professor of Marketing at New York University's Stern School of Business, listed the reasons why, "hands down," on CNN's "Smerconish" last Saturday:

"Zuck" has as assembled a community more vast than Christianity -- 2.2 billion people.

He can take mood up, or down.

He is not elected, and cannot be removed from office.

Last year he tried to get his shareholders to agree to a three-class shareholder system where he could end up owning none of the company and still control it.

Facebook is the most successful thing in the history of mankind. (highly debatable).

It has been weaponized by foreign actors.

But advertisers can't run from Facebook because two thirds of all digital marketing is controlled by one of two companies.

In terms foreign actors using FB as a weapon, the recently disclosed activities of Cambridge Analytica are disturbing. The Guardian reports on the company's plan to harvest millions of Facebook profiles, and to use their private and personal information to create sophisticated psychological and political profiles. The plan was to then target them with political ads designed to work on their particular psychological makeup. In a word, to effectively "brainwash" the users.

The Guardian goes on to discuss the links Cambridge Analytica has to the Brexit Leave campaign in the UK and Donald Trump’s election campaign.

Christopher Wylie (Source: The Guardian)

We know a lot of this information because Christopher Wylie - who came up with an idea that led to the foundation of Cambridge Analytica - has turned whistleblower. In 2014, Wylie worked for Steve Bannon - then executive chairman of the “alt-right” news network Breitbart. Robert Mercer, the secretive US hedge-fund billionaire and Republican donor, was a Cambridge Analytica investor. The idea was to bring big data and social media to an established military methodology – “information operations” – then turn it on the US electorate. That is, "fake news." Or, as Alexander Nix, chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, said:

It doesn't have to be true. It just has to be believed. Source: Washington Monthly

As Wylie describes it, he was the gay Canadian vegan who somehow ended up creating “Steve Bannon’s psychological warfare mind**** tool.”

Now there is no direct evidence - to my knowledge - that Mark Zuckerberg played an active role in this fake news campaign nor the assimilation of data by Cambridge Analytica. But the point is the data came from Facebook users. And at the end of the day, Zuckerberg controls access to that data because he controls Facebook.

Going further, and in support of Galloway's contention that Zuck is the most powerful man in the world, it is easy to see how that data potentially impacted everything from tax policy, to tariffs, to environmental policy, to Brexit. That's power at the highest level.

Investment Impact

Obviously this news sent shock waves into the market yesterday. The DJIA was down -335.60 (1.35%) while the tech heavy Nasdaq composite was down -137.74 (1.84%). Facebook was down $12.53/share (6.8%) which is an estimated $36 billion in market value. Despite its lack of ties to the Facebook developments, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) dropped by 3%, due partly to fears of heightened scrutiny from regulators.

The question now is: Will governments take action? As the Guardian article reported, the UK government has already held hearings on "fake news." But the bigger question is: Will democratic governments around the globe allow an un-elected person wield so much political power? Already the European Union has said they would probe Facebook’s handling of user data.

Meantime, Facebook is reportedly holding an "emergency meeting" to let employees ask questions about Cambridge Analytica.

Zuckerberg has - understandably - been keeping a very low profile. It remains to be seen if he will be asked to testify - in person - in front of Congress.

At the end of the day, what matters is advertising revenue? Will any potential change in Facebook's algorithms to address the "fake news" campaigns impact advertiser clicks? There's evidence to show that "fake news" does generate more clicks (i.e. money) than real news. As a result, it stands to reason that taking away "fake news" will reduce clicks.

It's hard to predict or to quantify the impact of all the recent news because no one knows quite how Facebook, governments, and advertisers will respond to the recent news. But one thing is clear: These are not positive developments for Facebook. I would avoid the stock. There will likely be negative headline risk for Facebook for months and years to come as various governments around the planet investigate the company's activities and policies. Facebook will have to fight back in the interest of shareholders. It will get messy.

As for Zuck, he may be the most powerful man on the planet. But at what price?

