Cardlytics: Passed The First Quarter Test, But Now What?

Due to the fact that Cardlytics already pays out more than half of its "revenues" to its partner banks, Cardlytics' growth story is rather weak.

Cardlytics (CDLX), the "purchase intelligence" software company that helps marketers place data-driven advertisements on bank portals, reported its first earnings quarter (Q4 and full FY17 results) since going public early last February. True to the mark, Cardlytics exceeded Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom line, causing a modest 2% rise in after-hours trading (the shares are up 3% on the day as a whole, which is impressive on a day that the NASDAQ tanked nearly 2% on the Facebook (FB) Cambridge data breach news).

Certainly the first earnings quarter is an important milestone for a newly public company. The first earnings quarter is often used as a litmus test that determines the company's trading momentum in its early days. And with such a healthy beat (especially on Cardlytics' bottom line as it slimmed down its GAAP net losses), there's bound to be positive energy for the trade.

However, I am skeptical of buying Cardlytics at current levels. True, the stock is off from the ~$19 level it achieved immediately post-IPO, but at near $17 (where Cardlytics landed in aftermarket trading after posting Q4 earnings), the stock is up more than 30% from its IPO price of $13. And with the lockup expiration still to pass (granted it's still a few months away, due on August 8) and with only one quarter of data to support a bullish case, I think Cardlytics is at best a hold. For a micro-cap company (just over $300 million in market cap) that's relatively unknown in the markets, and with one large bank partner (Bank of America (BAC)) that almost entirely dominates its business, the risk-reward profile isn't exactly appealing when shares are already at a 30% premium to their IPO price.

CDLX data by YCharts

Note also that some of the big institutional capital that's hungry for IPO investments might shift over to Dropbox (DBX) as that deal is expected to price later this week. As Cardlytics loses some of the hype coming off its IPO, its stock might also take a bit of a breather - something we've already seen happen in early March.

Beyond prognostications of trader sentiment, there are also plenty of fundamental reasons to be wary of Cardlytics. Despite beating analyst expectations on revenue, Cardlytics' top-line growth is merely in the single digits - hardly the stuff that makes IPO and growth investors excited. Cardlytics' fourth quarter revenues grew just 7.8% y/y to $39.3 million, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 1. Cardlytics Q4 revenue and adjusted contribution results Source: Cardlytics investor relations

This represented just a modest 2-point, $0.8 million beat over Wall Street's expectations of $38.5 million, or 5.7% y/y growth. When you compare that against recent IPOs like security-as-a-service vendor Zscaler (ZS), growing at ~50% y/y, or Dropbox with its ~30% growth at a $1.1 billion revenue scale atop 28% FCF margins, Cardlytics hardly has a financial profile that stands out in the pack.

Even more discouraging is the fact that Cardlytics' "revenue", per se, is not bona fide revenue. It pays out more than half of this revenue to its partner banks that host its advertisements (Bank of America being the largest one), and what it's left with its the "adjusted contribution" you see in the chart above - essentially the fee that Cardlytics receives for being a middleman between the bank and the advertiser.

[Of course, Cardlytics' technological advantage can't be discounted here. It's not just a middleman providing a commoditized service: its "purchase intelligence" approach has a cool, targeted approach to identifying customers most likely to respond to ads. Taken at face value, Cardlytics' website does disclose that marketers see a 30:1 return on advertising spend on the Cardlytics platform, which is certainly impressive - see Cardlytics' blurb on ROAS below:]

Figure 2. Cardlytics ROAS Source: Cardlytics website

Adjusted contribution did grow 11.7% y/y (faster than revenues) in the quarter to $16.9 million. But still, investors can't ignore that Cardlytics' "take" as a percentage of revenues is under half: to be exact, 43.1%. To be optimistic, that's up 160bps from 4Q16, but it's still not an encouraging metric.

Cardlytics' guidance for FY18 is also interesting. The company is pointing to $157-$160 million in revenues (+21.5% y/y growth, an acceleration over the 15.5% y/y growth seen this year). The company doesn't explicitly guide to its adjusted contribution margin, but is we take the 43% margin seen this quarter and apply a conservative ~2% increase to 45%, we still get adjusted contribution of only $71.3 million in FY18 (+25% y/y), based on the midpoint of Cardlytics' revenue guidance range. (And that's if Cardlytics can achieve its optimistic revenue guidance - after a quarter in which it posted under 8% revenue growth, it's hard to see a case for 21.5% growth.)

Due to the fact that Cardlytics' take-home share of revenues is this contribution margin, it's more fair to calculate Cardlytics' valuation multiples off its contribution margin. With Cardlytics' current $323 million market cap, it trades at a 4.5x price/adjusted contribution multiple against expected FY18 adjusted contribution of $71.3 million - again, applying a 45% margin assumption. That's not exactly cheap for low double-digit growth.

What Cardlytics excelled on this quarter was the bottom line - pro forma EPS of -$0.18 smashed analyst consensus of -$0.33, as Q4 net loss slimmed to -$4.0 million from -$7.0 million in 4Q16. But at this stage, so early in Cardlytics' lifecycle and with cash flow still deep in the red (FCF in the full year FY17 was -$20.5 million, or -16% of revenues and -36% of adjusted contribution for the full year), a single quarter's bottom-line beat is a minor data point. The company is still guiding to negative EBITDA of -$12.6 to -$11.4 million in FY18, so the profitability timeline still looks far out.

Key takeaways

It's really hard to make a case for Cardlytics outside of the uniqueness of its proprietary technology and data. If Cardlytics can succeed in popularizing the concept of "purchase intelligence" and sign on both large advertisers as well as large banks other than Bank of America to partner with, then the company has a solid path forward. Until then, however, its future is rather cloudy.

One other positive aspect to pull from Cardlytics' Q4 results was the 24% y/y growth in its financial institution MAUs to 58.7 million. Obviously, the more users log in to Cardlytics-affiliated bank portals, the greater likelihood of ad click-through and thus Cardlytics' revenue growth. But to grow meaningfully beyond its current scale, Cardlytics has to sign on more national banks. Bank of America is a good anchor, and the other large regional banks it has under its belt (PNC (NYSE:PNC), Regions (NYSE:RF), and Suntrust (NYSE:STI)) make for good "co-captains," but investors would probably like to see Cardlytics landing another top-tier bank before turning fully bullish on the name.

With such tepid growth (8% in revenues, 11% in adjusted contribution) this quarter, however, it's difficult to see Cardlytics catapulting to the billion-dollar market cap milestone anytime soon. At best, the stock is a hold - with a "so-so" quarter under its belt, the company doesn't really have any positive catalysts in the near term.

