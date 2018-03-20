Curis: Time To Bet On A Courageous Choice

Curis expects to provide an update on CA-4948 later in the second-half of this year.

In one of my previous articles, I have given you an overview about Curis Inc. (CRIS), exposing all the reasons that made it risky but attractive. Today I want to set out what has changed between then and now and why I believe that is time to buy.

I will start off by getting you up to speed.

The first and most apparent difference than it was a year ago is the stock price, as you can see in the chart below.

The main reason for Curis demise is linked to CA-170, a dual checkpoint inhibitor of both PD-L1 and VISTA and one of the most advanced assets of the company, and its data that fell the below expectations. But, if you pardon the expression, the company has extreme mood swings, with periods of excitement alternating with periods of depression. If you are familiar with Curis, you know what I mean.

Let me provide a brief update on CA-170 and the other drugs. It will allow a better understanding of my investment argument, which is deeply related to this Curis' bipolar disorder (again, allow me to offer this comparison).





CA-170

At SITC 2017, Curis presented updated data about patients treated at doses of 50 mg to 800 mg daily (1200 mg was the highest dose level).

Tumor reduction based on RECIST/Cheson criteria was observed in five patients naive to checkpoint inhibitor and with a tumor type for which PD1 or PD-L1 inhibitor use was approved; one patient who was naive to checkpoint inhibitor therapy with a tumor type for which PD1 or PD-L1 inhibitor use was not approved (follicular lymphoma); and one patient who received prior checkpoint inhibitor (esophageal cancer). Treatment-related adverse events were mainly graded 1 or 2, and no patients discontinued the study due to a treatment-related adverse event. Curis has decided to focus primarily on the checkpoint inhibitor-naive patients in checkpoint inhibitor approved indications.

Since the time of the SITC meeting, Curis has completed dosing in a cohort at the 600 mg twice-daily dose (for a total daily dose of 1,200 mg) and, encouraged with these results, it has initiated dosing at the 900 mg twice-daily dosing in a cohort of checkpoint inhibitor-naive patients.

In the meantime, Aurigene (the company that created CA-170), has started a Phase 2 in multiple centers in India.

CA-327

CA-327 is a small molecule inhibitor of PD-L1 and TIM-3. In murine models, combined targeting of the TIM-3 and PD1 pathways is more effective in controlling tumor growth than targeting either pathway alone.

At SITC 2017, Curis presented preclinical data showing a synergistic activity of CA-170 and CA-327 in the MC38 syngeneic mouse model. Curis also presented data in the CT26 model showing that TIM-3 checkpoint may be an immune escape mechanism in tumors treated with CA-170. This will be of particular interest because the company may have the possibility to target three distinct checkpoint pathways (PDL1, VISTA, and TIM3), something that is difficult to do using monoclonal antibodies.

Curis expects to prepare for regulatory filing for CA-327 in the first-half of 2018.

CUDC-907

CUDC-907 is a wholly owned small molecule designed to inhibit the activity of both PI3K and HDAC. Curis reported top-line data from the Phase 2 trial in r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients and provided a full data update at the 2017 ASH meeting in December.

Of the 68 enrolled patients, 46 were MYC+ patients. Of these 46 patients, 37 patients were evaluable for efficacy and in the 37 patients, Curis observed seven responses (including four complete responses). All responders were triple-expressers with overexpression of MYC, BCL2, and BCL6. The company believes that the response rate observed is clinically meaningful in this salvage setting and it is in discussions with the regulatory authorities to define a path towards approval for CUDC-907. Curis plans to provide a regulatory update for the program at the end of March.

CA-4948

On January Curis initiated the enrollment in a Phase 1 trial of CA-4948, which is an IRAK4 inhibitor. The study will be conducted in 2 parts: the first is an initial dose escalation Phase (Part A) in patients with relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, (rrNHL) while the second is a dose expansion Phase (Part B) in patients with rrNHL with and without myeloid differentiation primary response 88 (MYD88) mutations.

In this Phase 1 study, patients are currently dosed orally on a once-daily schedule but the company expects to examine other schedules of administration.

Curis expects to provide an update on this Phase 1 trial later in the second-half of this year.

At the ASH meeting, Curis presented data demonstrating CA-4948 potential activity in multiple lymphoma tumor preclinical models, either as a single agent or in combination with VENCLEXTA (venetoclax), a small molecule oral drug targeting Bcl2 approved for treatment of patients with CLL.

Curis will probably start testing CA-4948 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in 2018.

Cash

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Curis reported a net loss of $53M, or $0.36 per basic and fully diluted share. Revenues, which come primarily from royalty revenues recorded on Genentech and Roche’s net sales of Erivedge, were $9.9M.

For the same period, operating expenses were $59.7M.

As of December 31, 2017, Curis'cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and investments totaled $60.2M, and there were approximately 164.2 million shares of common stock outstanding. Curis recently claimed that it will have sufficient capital for its operations into the second-half of 2019, I am less optimistic unless alternative funding sources can be secured (a partner, for example)





Same road, but a very different vehicle.

My thesis is based on the premise that Curis is a risky investment, so the entry point must be as low as possible.

You can find all the details in my previous column about the company, but summarizing in few words, the main point is that Curis is trying to follow the path of giants like Merck & Co (MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) using small molecules instead of monoclonal antibodies. Same road, but a very different vehicle.

I think that revenues from Genentech/Roche are a floor for the stock price and in my humble opinion the Company is trampling over that floor or, more accurately, it is crashed.

Erivedge sales by Roche/Genentech continue to provide constant revenues for

the company. In 2016, worldwide sales amounted to $206M and in 2017 to $213M. In accordance with the agreement concluded between Curis and Roche, Curis is eligible to receive up to an additional $56M in milestones and royalties on net sales, which I assume will be around 4% on net sales. I am not ruling out a possibility of increased sales of Erivedge within the basal cell

carcinoma (or BCC) population, but I prefer to apply the most conservative calculations. Estimating a peak sales of $300M in 2020, Curis will receive about $12M in the form of royalties.

In consideration of all the above, I think it is quite reasonable to assume $0,7 is a good price to start a position in Curis.

Upcoming key pipeline events for the company will be :

an update on regulatory path for CUDC-907 at the end of March.

initial data from CA-4948 Phase 1 in the second half of 2018.



CA-327 IND filing in the first half of 2018.

CA-170 data update in 2018 (probably at ASCO18).



I confess that I have little faith in the usefulness of CUDC-907, however, if Curis and FDA agree on a fast path to market, it will benefit the stock price immediately.

I very much look forward to initial data from the IRAK4 inhibitor. Although it is not the only one of its kind, CA-4948 is currently the only IRAK4 inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of patients with cancer (Pfizer's PF-06650833 is currently evaluated in patients with rheumatoid arthritis). This program may provide opportunities in both the oncology and immunology areas, including acute myeloid leukemia (or AML). Moreover, IRAK4 inhibitors may provide additional benefit to the interdiction of BTK signaling by shutting down MYD88’s ability to activate NF-kB.

As an example, in October 2015, Nimbus Therapeutics announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Genentech to discover and develop small molecule inhibitors of IRAK4.Nimbus Therapeutics has developed ND-2110 and ND-2158, which exhibit robust action against the ABC subtype of DLBCL in preclinical models. When combined with ibrutinib, ABC DLBCL cells are essentially completely eliminated.

In conclusion, I am convinced that this may be a good time to bet on a courageous choice, on a very different vehicle.

