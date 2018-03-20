Is The Euro Rally Done?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Rothko Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

With the US dollar nearly falling 10% in 2017, its biggest annual decline since 2003 (when it fell almost 15%, according to Eikon Reuters), market participants piled on bets that the single currency would benefit from the greenback weakness on the back of stronger economic momentum and a market slowly repricing a tapering from the ECB. From a low of 1.0340 in early January 2017, EURUSD soared by 22 figures to hit a 3-year high of 1.2550 on February 16th this year (according to Eikon Reuters), with investors questioning if the performance will continue in 2018. However, over the past month, the euro has stagnated (or even depreciated against the Japanese yen), and the market has been wondering if the rally on the single currency was done.

1. Fundamental Drivers of the euro

Among all the potential factors that could help explain the single currency appreciation, we think that the main drivers were the sharp improvement in the economic momentum, the massive current account surpluses, unhedged speculative flows and a market slowly repricing an ECB move (Tapering first, followed by interest rates hikes). According to the latest estimates , the 19-nation economy GDP growth expanded by 2.5% in 2017, its fastest rate since its 3-percent print in 2007. Industrial production came in at 5.2% YoY in December, its highest level since 2011, and the consumer confidence rose to a 17-year high in January according to the European Commission, confirming that the outlook for domestic demand remained very favorable for 2018 (according to Eikon Reuters). In addition, the gradual increase in the current account surplus has also played an important role in the currency appreciation. The eurozone CA surplus came in at EUR 45.8bn in December 2017; in 2017, the CA surplus represented 3.5% of the economy's GDP. Germany recorded the world's largest current account surplus in 2017, 287bn USD (or 7.8% of the country's GDP), and some estimates forecasts that the CA-to-GDP ratio could reach 8% in 2018.

The second driver that could have explained some of the single currency strength story was the unhedged equity flows into the eurozone economy. With US assets already very expensive, European equities currently carry interesting risk premia (Figure 1, chart on the left), hence the European flow story has dominated the US one, with some market participants expecting the fixed income flows to take over in 2018.

The third important driver is a market slowly repricing the ECB stepping out of the market. Even though the European central bank remains strongly accommodative (relative to the Fed, which steps out of the bond market in October 2014 and have raised their target rate five times since December 2015), we think that the two taper decisions from policymakers, the first one in December 2016 (when reduced monthly purchases from $80bn to $60) and the second in October 2017 (reduced to $30bn in January 2018), combined with a slight increase in the implied rate from the futures market have played in favor of the single currency. As you can see it in Figure 1 (Chart on the right), the Jun19 and Dec19 futures have been trending higher in 2017; the Dec19 implied currently trades at 11bps, hence market participants are pricing in two rate hikes by the end of 2019.

Figure 1

Data Source: Eikon Reuters

An interesting chart has some strong co-movement between the natural rate of interest (r*) developed by Holston, Laubach and Williams (2016) and the USD/EUR exchange rate. While the short-term real interest rate has remained steady in the US over the past four years, oscillating around 45-50 bps, it has been trending higher for the euro area, with r* up from -50bps to 5bps (as of Q4 2017). Hence, the increase in the r* differential has pushed the euro higher.

All these factors combined with a massively undervalued currency in the beginning of 2017 explain the single currency strength, and especially the speed of its appreciation. If we first look at the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER, CPI adj.) index, we can notice than the exchange rate was trading below the -10% deviation from its long-term average (Figure 2, chart on the right), a band usually defined as an oversold threshold. If we look at the euro REER history, the index never traded below that band for a significant amount of time. In addition, if we look at the Purchasing Power Parity, the Big Mac index was pricing an implied exchange at 1.30 back in January 2017 (i.e. euro was 20% undervalued, according to The Economist) and the EuroStat-OECD PPP was measuring a 'fair' value at 1.33 (22% undervalued).

Figure 2

Data Source: Eikon Reuters and Holston, Laubach and Williams (2016)

2. Euro main risk: rising 'peripheral bond yields'

As expected, the recent results in the Italian elections held on March 4th didn't spur any market attention. The populist Five-star movement, created by comedian Beppe Grillo and led by its prime ministerial Luigi di Maio, came in first and captured 32.7% of the vote shares (more than expected), while the center-right coalition, the largest group overall, got 37% of the vote. However, both of them fail to win the majority in the lower house (i.e. 316 seats out of 630), with the Five-Star and Center-right totaling 227 and 265 seats, respectively.

The market reaction to the election has been non-existent, with EURUSD still trading in the middle of its 2-month 1.21 - 1.25 range, Italian 10Y yield sitting at 2% and the equity market back above 22,500, its 1-week prior election levels (according to Eikon Reuters). Even though we (didn't and still) don't see any imminent risk for market coming from Italy, a potential threat to investors would be a prolonged period of political instability. If no negotiations are reached over the next few weeks, a sudden increase in political uncertainty can potentially shift the long-end of the Italian yield curve to the upside, spreading the contagion to other peripheral countries.

As you can see it Figure 3, while the bond yields of the eurozone core countries (Germany, France, Austria and Belgium) have been on the rise since mid-2016, peripheral bond yields have been flat for Italy and Spain and even decreased for Portugal since early 2017. For instance, the 10Y yield for Portugal is currently trading at 1.81%, down from 4.1 a year ago (an astonishing 230 bps drop in one year!). We think that the main risk for the euro (and European equities) relies on a sudden rise in peripheral LT bond yields. Can an increase in political uncertainty in Italy send the peripheral LT yields to the upside?

Figure 3. European Bond Yields

Data Source: Eikon Reuters

3. FX Positioning for the euro

Even though our outlook remains quite bearish on the US dollar for the medium term (12 months) and we are still trying to figure out which currency will benefit from the greenback weakness (the euro seems a good candidate). The volatility in the FX market has diminished over the past two months and the current climate favors range trading over capturing new trends.

EURUSD

Since the beginning of the year, the euro has been mainly trading within a 4-figure range between 1.21 - 1.25 against the US dollar. As you can see it on Figure 4, those two levels (roughly) represent the 50% and 61.8% retracements of the 1.0340 - 1.40 Fibonacci range. EURUSD has been fairly quiet over the past few weeks, and we would continue to play the range for the time being. At this stage, we are more concern about a breakout on the upside than on the downside, hence we recommend you to closely watch the 1.2550 - 1.26 resistance zone.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

EURGBP

EURGBP has also been trading within a tight ST range of 0.87 - 0.90, with a slightly downward trading channel. Any level above 0.8930 could be a good short opportunity, with a tight stop at 0.9030. The upside seems quite limited, and we don't see EURGBP trading above 0.93 in the medium term for the time being. To the exception of December 2008 and January 2009, the pair has never trade above the 0.93 extreme resistance. Hence, we are more looking at a breakdown on the downside, with little to medium conviction. The LT trading range on EURGBP is 0.83 - 0.93.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

EURJPY

Following 18 months of positive momentum, EURJPY failed to break its 136.60 resistance (23.6% Fibo retracement of the 94.10 - 149.70 range) on the back of a rise in risk-off sentiment in the financial market in early 2018. The pair is currently trading at 131, the 50% retracement of its July 2008 high of 170 and its July 2012 low of 94. We currently prefer the euro to the yen in case of a weak US dollar scenario to come, hence we would look to buy the dips on EURJPY at around 127.50 - 128.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

