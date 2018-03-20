Oracle: Sinking To Deep Value Levels

Free cash flow also saw 13% y/y growth, the fastest growth rate in many quarters. The company trades at an enterprise value just over 14x its trailing-twelve months free cash flow.

The post-earnings dive also ignores the fact that Oracle had an impressive beat to the bottom line this quarter, with EPS of $0.83 beating by $0.11 (15% upside).

Opportunities in converting customers from backend infrastructure into cloud PaaS/IaaS services still remain plentiful, as new offerings like Autonomous Database begin kicking off.

Cloud growth decelerated to 32% y/y, following 42% y/y growth in Q2 and 51% y/y in Q1. On-prem license revenues, however, outperformed and made up for the deficit.

Like many other diehard Oracle (ORCL) longs, I was shocked when Oracle stock tanked 7.3% in after-hours trading immediately after posting Q3 earnings. The stock broke below $50 again for the first time in months, after quietly rallying back to the low $50s. Yet we've been here before with Oracle: last quarter, immediately after posting Q2 earnings, the stock also dropped to the tune of ~7% before making a slow recovery. I used the Q2 pullback to add to my position, and I'm doing the same here.

Don't stop believing in Oracle. The juicy headlines on Oracle's earnings spin a dire story (cloud growth decelerating!) but the actual content of Oracle's earnings, which we'll discuss in this article, don't sound off any immediate red flags. Year to date as shown in the chart below, Oracle's stock is up a measly ~5% (versus double-digit gains in peers like Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT)), and I still believe Oracle to be one of the most undervalued large-cap stocks in both the software sector and the broader technology industry.

ORCL data by YCharts

Case in point on valuation: analysts are still expecting Oracle to post $2.94 in EPS in FY18 (the fiscal year ending May 2018) and $3.19 in FY19, per Yahoo Finance. With Oracle shares slumping to $48 in after-hours trading, the stock trades at a 16.4x FY18 P/E and a 15.1x FY19 P/E, both below S&P market averages and substantially below software peers like Microsoft and SAP (SAP), which are trading in the mid-20s. Based on the fact that in the fiscal year to date, Oracle's PF EPS has grown 16% y/y, these are cheap multiples to pay.

Note also that Oracle has $10 billion of net cash (cash minus debt) on its balance sheet, making up 5% of the value of its market cap. Oracle could easily consume some of this cash to acquire another Netsuite, for example (which it acquired in 2017 for $9.3 billion, adding about $1 billion in incremental cloud revenues), in order to supercharge its cloud growth if it wished.

Huge bottom line upside

Forget about cloud growth for a second and just consider Oracle's bottom line results. This quarter, Oracle delivered $0.83 of pro forma EPS against expectations of $0.72, a 15% upside surprise. Note that the effects of the Trump tax bill produced a large one-time provision against GAAP net income, so Oracle's pro forma earnings this quarter are actually the more meaningful number.

To further illustrate the raw earnings growth, also note that Oracle's trailing twelve months free cash flow grew 13% y/y this quarter, the fastest TTM FCF growth rate in 7 quarters.

Figure 1. Oracle FCF growth Source: Oracle Q3 earnings release

With Oracle's enterprise value now just shy of $190 billion (market cap of $199.6 billion less its ~$10 billion of net cash), the company trades at 14.3x TTM FCF - again, a very cheap multiple for a company experiencing double-digit FCF growth.

On the earnings release, co-CEO Safra Catz also commented brightly on the profit picture:

During FY17, I forecast double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth for FY18," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "With non-GAAP earnings per share up 20% in Q3, our year-to-date earnings per share growth is now up to 16%. At this point, I feel quite confident that we will comfortably deliver on my original forecast of double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth for FY18."

Oracle is a $200 billion company, and at that formidable size the company shouldn't be judged solely on its cloud revenue performance like a SaaS startup, which has no earnings to lean on. Oracle's cloud business will thrive - after several years of hyper growth from a much smaller base, it's natural for the cloud growth rate to taper off.

Taking the longer-term view on cloud growth

I suppose it's necessary to discuss the cloud results, as that seems to be the only metric Wall Street is concerned with. But as stated at the premise of this article, despite the negative headlines that are exploding around Oracle's cloud deceleration, there are silver linings to note.

See the company's revenue summary below. Total cloud revenues grew 32% y/y to $1.57 billion, marking the second consecutive quarter that Oracle's cloud run rate has exceeded $6 billion.

Figure 2. Oracle Q3 revenue results Source: Oracle Q3 earnings release

Taken on its own, that 32% growth certainly looks skinny next to 44% growth in Q2 and 51% growth in Q1. But note that Oracle's total revenues grew 6% y/y to $9.78 billion and still matched analyst estimates.

The reason for that is simple: like in Q2, underperformance in cloud was matched by over performance in on-prem. On-prem revenues grew 4% y/y this quarter (vs. 3% in Q2), contributing to an 8% y/y increase in total software revenues.

That's not bad. Essentially what this is telling us is that revenue is staying within the Oracle ecosystem, it's just the mix between cloud and on-prem that's slightly off. It would be another thing if Oracle was also losing steam in on-prem revenues and losing business to, say, MongoDB (MDB) - but it seems on the whole that Oracle customers are just rather slow at switching to cloud.

SaaS revenues, most notably, slowed down to 33% y/y growth this quarter (versus 55% growth in Q2). A function of this slowdown is simply because Oracle's y/y comps are getting much tougher. But there is still plenty of opportunity on this front. Mark Hurd, Oracle's co-CEO, commented that the SaaS business is still in its "early days" and that less than 15% of Oracle's on-prem application customers have moved to the cloud.



Oracle's sales reps are now heavily incentivized to sell cloud versus on-prem, with cloud deal closings counting for multiples of revenue against their quarterly/annual quotas. On top of that, Oracle customers are also heavily incentivized to buy cloud, enticed with discounts as well as the flexibility of Oracle cloud credits continuing to favor a cloud conversion versus an on-prem renewal. Over time, the balance will shift to cloud revenues - the most important thing for now is that, as indicated by 8% y/y growth in total software revenues, Oracle customers are still locked in the ecosystem and not churning en masse to another evendor.

IaaS and PaaS revenue opportunity still wide open

On the IaaS/PaaS front, there's even more reason to be optimistic. Mostly obscured by the heavy weighting of the much larger SaaS business, most investors probably didn't notice that IaaS and PaaS revenues accelerated to 28% y/y, up from 21% y/y growth in Q2.

This is highly encouraging because, despite the current focus of the cloud business on SaaS revenues, backend IaaS technologies are what Oracle is known for. Oracle is the de facto leader of the database market, and as much as upstarts like MongoDB like to position themselves as a so-called "Oracle killer", its NoSQL database only addresses a small portion of total database use cases and will never entirely displace Oracle.

IaaS and PaaS, however, suffer from being slower to change - at least, relative to SaaS. Because IaaS and PaaS are data-heavy and sit at the very bottom of an IT stack, it's much harder and more time-consuming to rip out an on-premise infrastructure setup and move entirely to cloud. There's still also a widespread security concern that, over time, will alleviate as migrating more workloads to the cloud becomes the norm in IT.

Moving on-premise workloads to the Oracle cloud is a long-term project for Oracle customers and a long-term goal for Oracle. It's not going to achieve the same speed as SaaS conversion because of the inherent technical challenges.

And as I noted in a prior article, Oracle is making its PaaS and IaaS offerings increasingly more attractive to encourage the conversion. In February, the company announced a plan to open 12 new global data centers to increase performance of Oracle cloud servers. In addition, Oracle's Autonomous Database (an offering contractually guaranteed to run at a lower total cost of ownership than Amazon AWS (AMZN), which was unveiled at Oracle OpenWorld late last year) has just started going live.

These drivers helped push the IaaS and PaaS revenue line to a 7-point acceleration in Q3, and that trend isn't likely to give in anytime soon as Autonomous Database continues to ramp.

Final thoughts

I'm holding firm on my long position in Oracle, and if shares continue to see pressure, I'm happy to continue adding to my position at below-market P/E multiples. For a company showing double-digit EPS growth with major structural tailwinds at its back (the majority of both SaaS and IaaS/PaaS clients have not yet converted to cloud), Oracle is trading at a deep discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.