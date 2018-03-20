Weekly Insider Trading, March 20

Weekly Introduction – Market commentary

Last week was OPEX week and I was looking for a steady drift upward in the indexes. This obviously didn’t materialize and that was a warning signal of underlying weakness in the market. Many times if OPEX week is weak (especially going in to it with bearish positioning and elevated volatility), that underlying weakness will show up the following week. Without going straying too far from the insider topic, it is clear that some technical aspects of the markets have changed, especially with regard to tech, and specifically the FAANGs, or whatever company that relies on a social media/data driven business model. I would stay away from these companies for some time still, and await the second wave of feedback coming from advertisers pulling away as well as governments stepping in. It is clear that either by self-regulation or forced regulation, margins will come down. These are great companies but they will come down further, both in price and time, before it is time to reengage. In this environment it makes all the more sense to focus on insider activity and really be stock-picking until the major averages have found steadier footing again.

Introduction to Weekly Insider Trading (for new readers)

Weekly Insider Trading from G-stock is the result of quantitative screening of insider trading coupled with qualitative checks to produce a list of companies with the most interesting cues. The screening process starts by looking at number and value of insider trades, if spread across insiders, their historic behavior and the value of current trade in comparison to existing shares owned. This produces a list of the most interesting companies to look at. The next step is to filter based on type of trades and the person trading. Purchases in a new issuance of stock or exercise of options are generally considered of lesser value than an open market purchase. Generally, the more spread across insiders, the better should be the signaling value. Within the insider category, officers and directors are ranked higher than >10% owners. That said, nothing is binary and continuous purchases of a >10% owner can be very supportive for price. So to summarize, simply looking at transaction values is not enough. Most of the time, insider transactions need to be put in context, quantitatively and qualitatively; only then can such transactions be of value for portfolio decisions.

Please note that the companies presented and information given should not be interpreted as a full picture view, or some fundamental analysis of the company. I am merely identifying insider trading patterns and looking at some basic info related to those companies to better score the value of such insider transactions. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own fundamental analysis of each company before investing.

Types of Insider transaction setup (of course any position is contingent on other screening factors as well)

Market opportunistic with positive trend , insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with general uptrend (here I would buy and hold for some time)

Market opportunistic with no trend , insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with a sideways trend (here I would buy and sell on a reversal to mean)

Turnaround bet, insiders increasing holdings in a stock in a sideways or downwards trend (higher risk, smaller position, event driven holding)

This week’s insider trading stocks

I have looked at the SEC reported insider transactions over the last week (report date). The final list includes companies based on the insider activity rank, which might or might not lead to an immediate action.

Company Ticker Insider activity in week Longer term insider score Company Fundamentals Chart Technicals Type of Setup AquaVenture Holdings WAAS + + + + “Turnaround” Bluelinx Holdings BXC + + + + “Positive trend”

AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE:WAAS)

Summary

“Water-As-A-Service” (with a trademark!).

AquaVenture has not made shareholders happy since its IPO in October 2016. The stock IPO’d at $18 and is now at $13.6. The CFO and some directors participated in the IPO but have not made any further transactions since then. The CEO is a major shareholder and started making open market purchases in May 2017 and most recently in March 2018, the largest purchase to date. Optimally would like to see some of the other officers or directors follow suit, but the increase in stake in combination with the relatively stable business, poor historical stock price performance - an interesting turnaround setup.

Basic company info

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. The company focuses on providing Water-as-a-Service with a reliable and cost-effective source of clean drinking and process water primarily under long-term contracts. It operates through the following business segments: Seven Seas Water and Quench. The Seven Seas Water segment offers solutions that utilize reverse osmosis and other purification technologies to convert seawater or brackish water into potable high purity industrial grade and ultra-pure water in large volumes for customers operating in regions with limited access to usable water. The Quench segment generates recurring revenue from the rental and servicing of point-of-use water filtration systems and related equipment.

Industry Industrial Goods Market cap 361 M Employees 600 P/S 2.97 Founded 2006 P/E - Website aquaventure.com P/CF 26

Source

Insider Trading

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Brown Douglas R CEO 3/14/2018 P - Purchase 13.67 $683,500 3% Brown Douglas R CEO 9/22/2017 P - Purchase 14.36 $201,270 1% Brown Douglas R CEO 8/11/2017 P - Purchase 14.66 $354,542 2% Brown Douglas R CEO 5/24/2017 P - Purchase 17.05 $170,540 1% Brown Douglas R CEO 5/15/2017 P - Purchase 16.72 $275,913 1% Lovell Evan Dir, 10% 5/12/2017 P - Purchase 16.06 $101,159 0% Muller Lee S CFO 10/12/2016 P - Purchase 18 $1,260,000 866% Hanrahan Paul T Dir 10/12/2016 P - Purchase 18 $100,080 358% Ibarguen Anthony Pres 10/12/2016 P - Purchase 18 $225,900 65%

Chart and technicals

Notice the increased volume over the last couple of days coinciding with reaching the end of the triangle formation.

Fundamentals

While revenues have been in a declining y/y trend, the business is cash stable. It is difficult to see any of the typical downside triggers often existing in the biotech insider cases, for example, where a secondary offering always can show up and pressure the stock. The worst case outcome should therefore be a sideways trending stock.

AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS) Presents At 30th Annual ROTH Conference - Slideshow

AquaVenture Holdings 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Total Revenues 121.2 114.1 100.3 67.1 27.8 y/y % 6.2% 13.8% 49.5% 141.4% Gross profit 57.3 56 46.8 33 12 Gross margin % 47% 49% 47% 49% 43% EBITDA 20 17.9 21.6 16.2 0 EBITDA % 17% 16% 22% 24% 0% Net income -25.8 -20.5 -41.8 -2.1 -1.2 Cash and equivalents 118.1 95.3 17.8 37.5 0 Free cash flow 17.4 15.5 11.2 16.4 0

Bluelinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC)

Summary

BXC has more than doubled in March and still insiders are buying! Obviously it would have been nicer to have followed the insiders' activity during end of last year, but better late than never. One has to look back over the last year to see the full case. The exit of Cerberus depressed the share price over the last year. The acquisition of Cedar Creek is expected to boost results already 2018. There is also a valuation case in hidden values in real estate and land.

Basic company Info

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. engages in the distribution of building products. It offers products to service customers, including dealers, industrial manufacturers, manufactured housing producers, and home improvement retailers

Industry Building Materials Wholesale Market cap 335 M Employees 1500 P/S 0.18 Founded 2004 P/E 5.4 Website bluelinxco.com P/CF 29

Source

Insider Trading

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Smith J David Dir 3/14/2018 P - Purchase 33.03 $66,060 50% Cummings Gary E VP, Logistics, Real Estate 3/13/2018 P - Purchase 34.94 $80,365 20% Dinapoli Dominic Dir 3/13/2018 P - Purchase 32.34 $80,850 New Fennebresque Kim S Dir 3/13/2018 P - Purchase 31.41 $1,099,262 722% Reddy Shyam K. Chief Administrative Officer 3/13/2018 P - Purchase 34 $30,600 9% O'Farrell Susan C. SVP, CFO, TREASURER 3/13/2018 P - Purchase 34.02 $30,618 3% O'Farrell Susan C. SVP, CFO, TREASURER 11/20/2017 P - Purchase 9.3 $13,950 6% O'Farrell Susan C. SVP, CFO, TREASURER 11/16/2017 P - Purchase 9.15 $8,235 4% Reddy Shyam K. CAO, GC,, Corp Secretary 11/13/2017 P - Purchase 8.57 $30,011 53% Lewis Mitchell B Pres, CEO 11/10/2017 P - Purchase 8.6 $68,800 8% O'Farrell Susan C. SVP, CFO, TREASURER 11/13/2017 P - Purchase 8.68 $26,030 14% Lewis Mitchell B Pres, CEO 11/10/2017 P - Purchase 8.55 $34,200 4% Smith J David Dir 11/3/2017 P - Purchase 9.38 $37,520 New Feinberg Stephen 10% 10/23/2017 S - Sale 6.58 -$29,237,756 -94% Patterson Whitney Randolph III VP, CHRO 5/17/2016 S - Sale 0.72 -$30,891 -23% Schumacher Alan H Dir 8/17/2015 S - Sale 0.92 -$7,093 -5% Kolka Ronald Dir 8/19/2014 P - Purchase 1.27 $25,500 64%

Chart and technicals

I would look for this one to come in a little before engaging. It is definitely a tricky setup with insiders buying after the acquisition announcement and the jump in the stock.

Fundamentals

Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-14 Dec-13 Dec-12 Dec-11 Total Revenues 1,816 1,881 1,917 1,979 2,152 1,908 1,755 y/y % -3.5% -1.9% -3.2% -8.0% 12.8% 8.7% Gross profit 231 227 223 229 229 230 210 Gross margin % 13% 12% 12% 12% 11% 12% 12% EBITDA 32.3 22.9 26.2 17.8 -17.4 14.1 2.3 EBITDA % 2% 1% 1% 1% -1% 1% 0% Net income 63 16 -12 -14 -41 -23 -39 Cash and equivalents 5 6 5 5 5 5 5 Free cash flow -3 41 38 -15 -45 -77 -57

The business has obviously not been thriving the last years, with revenues in decline. But that is only a small part of the full fundamental story. For a deeper look in to the fundamentals, refer to the story line below:

Greenhaven Road Capital Q4 2017 Investor Letter

BlueLinx Holdings: Favorable Risk-Reward Profile, Downside Protection, And Attractive Entry Point Following Non-Economic Selling (Nov 2017) This article looks at breakup value, cash, land, buildings and other assets and arrive at a salvage value/share of 11.9, higher than the share price at that time. The depressed stock value is explained by the Cerberus sale (the company was a tiny part of Cerberus portfolio, so they were not particularly price sensitive).

BlueLinx soars after acquiring Cedar Creek (March 2018) BlueLinx (BXC +50.4%) announces that it's acquiring building products wholesale distributor Cedar Creek for $413M. This is obviously a huge acquisition. The combined revenues 2017 are $3.2 billion, almost a doubling.

BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) Acquires Cedar Creek - Slideshow This slideshow lays out the details of the acquisition and also points out the real estate portfolio appraised at 150-160 million, ~4x 2017 book value. The acquisition will create interesting synergies and hopefully turn around the negative trend in revenues as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BXC, WAAS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.