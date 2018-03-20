South Africa's Current Account Balance To Deteriorate In 2018

In this context, the improvement in the trade balance is actually disappointing, while other key components of the current account balance (services, income) have actually continued to widen.

South Africa’s (EZA) current account balance narrowed modestly in 2017 from 2.8% of GDP in 2016 (calendar) to 2.5%. The narrowing in the country’s current account deficit was due to the widening in the country’s trade surplus from ZAR 35bn in 2016 to ZAR 69bn in 2017 or roughly 1.5% of GDP. The further widening in the trade surplus reflects continued improvement in mineral commodity prices supported by a more robust global economic backdrop. Subdued domestic demand growth also helped contain the overall growth in the country’s import bill, which only grew by 1.4% y/y in 2017.

Although household consumption and overall domestic demand (including government spending) did pickup in 2017, growing by 1.5% compared with zero growth recorded in 2016, a large portion of the overall growth was driven by the agricultural sector. Further to this, the country’s services and income deficits widened further which resulted in net exports subtracting 0.6% from overall 2017 growth. On a GDP basis, growth came in at 1.3%, a modest improvement over the 0.6% growth recorded in 2016.

Source: South African Reserve Bank

Further to this, the agricultural sector (as a result of benign climatic conditions and a record maize crop) contributed nearly a third of the entire growth generated by the economy in 2017, while the mining sector contributed some 30%. So despite the reduction in interest rates in July 2017, less than half of the reported growth in 2017 (which in itself remains well below trend) was generated by household or domestic consumption. In this context the further widening in the trade surplus is not a surprise but what is perhaps a surprise is that the current account deficit itself only narrowed by 30 bps (2.5% vs. 2.8% in 2016).

Part of the reason for this more modest improvement in the current account deficit is the further widening in the services and income deficits. The net deficit on the service, income and current transfer balances widened to ZAR 183bn in 2017 from to ZAR 156bn in 2016, reaching 4% of GDP. To place this in perspective, South Africa needs to run a trade surplus of 4% of GDP in order to have a balanced current account!

So in the context of the very subdued domestic consumption backdrop that has prevailed over the past two years and in contrast with the more buoyant global economic recovery and demand for commodities, the fact that the trade surplus has only managed to reach 1.5% of GDP can only be described as an anemic or disappointing performance. Given the recent political changes and expectation for improved growth coupled with the very sharp appreciation in the Rand (past several months), import growth is expected to accelerate sharply.

Conversely, the strength in the currency has meant that despite higher USD-denominated commodity prices, many domestic mining companies are losing money on a Free Cash Flow (FCF) basis. Further to this, climatic conditions have now turned less benign and the country’s maize harvest is already forecast to decline significantly from the 2017 level. This dynamic is perhaps already reflected in the monthly trade statistics and trade data for January 2018, which showed the monthly trade deficit jumping to ZAR 27bn or nearly 0.5% of GDP.

Although the monthly trade data is volatile (and subject to revision) as well as seasonal (January usually reflects a deficit), the ZAR 27bn reported deficit contrasts strongly with the ZAR 11bn reported deficit for the same month one year ago (January 2017). This suggests that it is not inconceivable that the country’s trade surplus could even revert back to a deficit for the full calendar year in 2018, which would imply a widening in the current account deficit back to 4% of GDP from 2.5% in 2017.

The data presented in this article should put to rest the notion that the Rand remains undervalued at levels below R12 to the US Dollar. The reality is that the Rand is simply not sustainable at current levels over any longer-term time frame. As an additional example, we thought it would be worth highlighting the most recent set of financial results from Harmony Gold (HMY)), the country’s third largest gold miner.

More importantly, HMY derives almost 96% of its production from South Africa and as such serves as a useful bell weather for the state of the country’s gold mining sector and more broadly, the precious metals industry as a whole. HAR actually reported a great set of results, managing to reduce its All-in-Sustaining Cost of production to R500,000 per Kg from R 510,506 per Kg (H2 2017 vs. H2 2016). In light of the ongoing inflationary pressures in the South African mining industry, this is an admirable effort.

Nevertheless, at current spot Rand Gold prices ( R510,000 per Kg), HMY is once again approaching a loss-making position. If we assume just 5% cost inflation this year, then HMY will definitely return to a negative cash flow position.There is little doubt that this is also the case for Sibanye (SBGL)), Impala Platinum (impuf) (impuy) and Lonmin (lnmid) (lnmif) (lnmiy), which together account for at least ZAR 80bn in revenues and exports (2% of GDP).

There is no need for us to go into a deep dive on metrics such as Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), the evidence is plain and quite frankly self-evident. What we also find bewildering is the fact that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has failed to intervene and use the current strength as an opportunity to build its foreign exchange reserves.

Again we are not going to dwell again here on one of our “pet” issues but this once again reflects the ongoing “policy disconnect” in the country which we have written about in a prior article. For a country where the prevailing social mood is increasingly populist, the increasing divergence of the SARB from this underlying reality is likely to create a far greater risk for the central bank’s independence in the future than the Zuma regime ever posed.

Building and accumulating reserves, especially during periods when the currency is fundamentally overvalued and harmful of the export sector, surely must be a better policy choice. Larger FX reserves in emerging economies tend to correlate with less FX volatility and ultimately less volatility in underlying economic metrics such as the trade and current account balances as well as inflation. Less volatility in these variables would translate into less volatility in interest rates and more certain environment in which businesses can undertake much needed investment.

It would be a slightly different story if the appreciation in the currency resulted from bona fide long term capital inflows or direct investment. However, the truth is that much of the foreign capital that has flowed into the country in recent months is short-term in nature or “portfolio” flows, which can just as quickly flow out, contributing to the overall volatility.

As per the most recent quarterly bulletin (March 2018) published by the South African Reserve (SARB), “ The net inflow of capital on South Africa’s financial account of the balance of payments increased notably from the third to the fourth quarter of 2017, driven largely by significant net portfolio investment inflows”. The central bank goes on to comment “ Non-residents’ net purchases of domestic equity securities increased markedly over the period, while their net purchases of domestic debt securities also increased” and finally “For 2017 as a whole, the acquisition of domestic debt and equity securities by non-resident investors almost doubled compared to 2016, reflecting the global search for higher investment returns”.

In summary, although there are some genuine positive implications for the South African economy given recent political changes, these have been more than priced into the level of the currency. Regardless of the political changes, there remain many structural impediments to the country’s supply-side or export sector in particular, reflected in the country’s sustained current account deficit. Therefore, even if overall domestic consumption growth (which may not be the case given recent income, VAT tax hikes) improves in 2018, in our view the currency remains overvalued relative to the levels required for the export sector to remain viable and competitive.

