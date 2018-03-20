Apple: Looking Beyond Analyst Worries

In my time covering Apple (AAPL) on this site, there is one phrase I've used repeatedly: There are three things that are certain in life: death, taxes, and Apple analysts starting to panic before earnings. I spent a lot of time covering this into the fiscal Q1 report a few months ago, and the street was right about guidance being weak. Fortunately for investors, after a brief market panic, shares surged once again. While it appears the street is getting worried yet again, it looks like investors might again push aside these concerns.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

While Apple is still expected to show decent revenue growth this fiscal year, there have been worries over iPhone unit sales. While the iPhone X has certainly helped average selling prices, the iPhone 8 doesn't seem to have been received very well, especially since Apple decided to sell an extra generation of an older phone than it normally does.

Guidance for fiscal Q2, the period we are currently in, was weaker than expected with the most recent earnings report. That pushed down estimates for this period as well as the next couple of quarters, mainly on the premise that iPhone sales are a little softer than expected. There may not be a one-year super cycle of upgrades with explosive growth, rather we may be in the process of slower growth that continues over a period of years.

As you will see in the chart below, street estimates have come down a bit for the June ending fiscal Q3 period. Some of this was the natural adjustment due to soft Q2 guidance. However, we've also had some recent estimate cuts, with Barclays cutting its EPS forecast late last week and Nomura dropping its iPhone unit sales estimate this week. The one piece of good news on the Nomura note is that it isn't an Apple-specific issue, as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) pre-orders for its newest devices are not doing well.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

I'm not trying to be bearish on Apple, but I have to note all the risks involved. I recently discussed in another article the potential of an upgrade problem, where smartphone and other product upgrade cycles have lengthened. The iPad refresh last year led to a strong June quarter for that device, for instance. So if Apple decides against new tablets until the fall, to target the holiday selling period for example, growth estimates must come down. There appears to be a lukewarm reception to the HomePod. We're also approaching two years since the launch of the iPhone SE, so those looking for a small screen phone may be looking to upgrade, but will there be a new version?

There's always the caveat that if analysts lower their estimates enough, there comes a point at which Apple's guidance can't miss. I don't know if we are there yet, just because I don't know if we'll see any more product launches in the coming weeks and months. At the moment I would think guidance for the June quarter could miss estimates, but that stance might change before earnings if the street keeps cutting their forecasts.

The good news for Apple is that the next earnings report is likely the one time a year where the company can offset some disappointing numbers. We're going to get an update on the capital return plan, which is likely to include both a dividend and buyback hike. Thanks to the US tax cut plan and repatriation, Apple will likely have its huge cash hoard home and that will do wonders for capital returns as opposed to issuing debt for dividends, buybacks, and acquisitions. I'll be curious to see if management stepped in on the recent pullback to the low $150s and bought back more shares than it usually does per quarter.

Despite analysts starting to panic again, with iPhone sales being the culprit for the second straight quarter, investors seem to be looking beyond the near term. Shares are just a stone's throw away from their all-time highs, and perhaps a $1 trillion valuation is in the cards eventually. While it wouldn't surprise me to see analyst estimates come down before the next report, this is the one report a year where that could be OK. Apple's massive capital return plan update will be the main item that long-term investors are looking at, and the focus on the iPhone likely won't be as important until we start to see more evidence of this year's line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.