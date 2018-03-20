Cardlytics: A Bullish 2018 Ahead As Company Hikes Guidance And Talks With Wells Fargo

I present two additional risk factors that arise from the company's most recent filing and reiterate my price target for the company based on official 2018 guidance.

As they remain in talks with Wells Fargo to form a potential partnership, exposure to their 70M users can change the game for Cardlytics, boosting valuations and diversifying revenues.

Beating full year sales forecasts with $130 million in revenues and guiding for a 21.5% increase for 2018, the company is well positioned to attract new customers and market share.

As the company reported their full-year 2017 results alongside providing official guidance for 2018, I believe the company is primed for growth in the upcoming year.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) reported their fourth quarter and full year 2017 results yesterday after the market closed, beating previous full year 2017 guidance with the following highlights:

Revenues of $130.4 million, higher than expected $129.6 million on behalf of a 25% increase in Cardlytics Direct, which grew to $122.4 million, offsetting a decline in Other Platform revenues. The company's net loss shrank from around $75 million in 2016 (including a one time $26 million charge) to $19.6 million and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $7.2 million compared to a $17 million loss in the prior year.

The company provided guidance for full year 2018 and they expect revenues to be $158.5 million (median of range) and adjusted EBITDA loss of around $12 million, slightly higher than the previous year.

(Author note: For an in depth look into the online advertising business, the company's business model, risks associated with an investment and full valuation calculations, visit my previous initiation article here.)

Growth Drivers

The company, as discussed more in depth in my previous article, offers advertisers and marketers a much higher ROAS, which they believe is $30:1, significantly higher than the industry average $2.87:1 with companies like Facebook (FB) and Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). This in turn is creating demand from FIs (financial institutions) to work with the company on offering their services to customers. The company currently does a large part of their business (51% in 2017) with Bank of America (BAC) and another 13% with Lloyds bank (LYG) in the United Kingdom. As discussed in their latest financial report, the company is running a trial with Wells Fargo (WFC) to begin the same offerings they run through other financial institutions.

As Bank of America reportedly has 58M customers and accounts for 51% of revenues, a partnership with Wells Fargo can yield exposure to another 70M customers the bank reportedly has, which is a huge growth opportunity for the company as well as diversifying their revenues streams given the Bank of America partnership is set to expire in November of 2021, even as it's likely to be renewed given recent results and ROAS figures.

Changes in Risk Factors

As part of their IPO follow up, the company now expects there to be 19.8M shares outstanding throughout 2018, up from 17.5M, an increase of 13%. This, even as it was previously expected, will be a headwind for net loss per share comparisons in the following year as they work to reduce overall expenses and improve gross profits.

Another developing risk factor is in the company's average user and revenue per user. As FI MAU's increased around 25% to 54.9M, APRU (average revenue per user) remained flat at $2.23 presenting a lower overall spend per customer after it increased every year since inception. As overall revenue grew with new and existing customers, it's hard to determine a trend with one quarter or year. But it's something to keep an eye on in the future to determine if the company can utilize their platform to increase per-user revenue as well as grow users, both since the number of users is limited and to see what the reaction is when the company either hikes prices or pushes customers to spend more incrementally.

Valuation

Even as the company guided for 2018 revenues to be $158.5 million, slightly higher than my previously expected $156 million, I continue to believe that a 3x-4x price to sales ratio is warranted as the company's growth drivers continue to increase with the potential for exposure to 70M new customers through a Wells Fargo partnership. The valuation median comes to $554.75 million, a potential increase of 66% from the current market capitalization of $334.02 million. As net loss continues to halve with each coming year, I expect profitability to be in reach throughout 2019 and will revalue the company's potential in H2 of 2018 or following a signed partnership with Wells Fargo or other FIs.

Investment Conclusion

Cardlytics uses data analyzed from tens of billions of transactions across the U.S. to provide better solutions for companies looking to get real-life spending habits for their advertising needs. This in turn has provided a $30:1 ROAS, which is significantly higher than the industry average of $2.87:1 which is attracting more and more business, increasing sales by low-mid double digits.

As the company continues to attract new business and expand its platform's reach and FIs including recent talks with Well Fargo, I believe they are well positioned for significant price appreciation through the coming years as advertising dollars continue to shift online and established advertisers continue to focus on target audiences rather than target individuals and have trouble providing in-store transactions data, which favors Cardlytics's platform.

As these factors materialize, I believe the company's expected $158.5 million in 2018 revenues, coupled with their high growth expectations and nearby profitability, presents a valuation about 66% higher than current market prices and that an investment in the company can yield a much higher return than market averages or other rather saturated advertising giants like Alphabet's Google or Facebook.

