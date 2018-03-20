The Hotel Industry And Why Wyndham Worldwide Is The Best Equity In It

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Cedric Hines as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) is a mid-market hospitality brand whose biggest hotel names include Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, and Howard Johnson. There is no doubt that hotel industry is saturated and there are larger brands such as Marriott and Hyatt that operate in the same space. However, I am going to discuss why Wyndham your best bet in the hotel industry, what separates their hotel operations from others, and why it promises the best opportunity for growth when compared to its competitors.

Knowing the market

It has been 9 years since the last bear market. This has been the second longest bull market in American history, only preceded by the bull market that ended with the dot com crash in 2000. It lasted 13 years. Growth in the hotel industry follows market growth very closely. Same goes for market decline. If you fear that the bear market is directly around the corner than you should stay away from equities in the hotel industry. The chart below shows how large hotel stocks have performed over the past five years.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) is pink, Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is green, and Wyndham Worldwide is yellow. The blue line represents the S&P index. All this graph shows it how closely hotel stocks tend to follow markets. You can expect a bear market to spur a decline in hospitality stocks. It makes since that when the market rises so will consumer spending. In the fourth quarter of 2017, consumer spending grew 3.8% and the GDP grew at a seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6%. If you expect the bull market to continue, then buying hotel equity would be a good place for your money.

Breaking down the hotel industry

There are many confusing indicators for examining hotel equities. Before comparing equities, it would be good to be familiar with a few of the main acronyms used in the hotel industry. The easiest concept is occupancy. It is the number of rooms in a hotel that are booked per night. For example, if 90 out of 100 hotel rooms are booked, then the hotel has a 90% occupancy rate.

Then there's the ADR, or the average daily rate. The ADR indicates the average realized room rental per day. For example, if a hotel has $1000 in room revenue and 10 rooms, the ADR would be $100. This is an important indicator and hotels are constantly trying to increase their ADR.

Next, there's RevPAR or revenue per available room. RevPAR is calculated by multiplying the ADR by the hotel occupancy rate. RevPAR helps the investor see how well a company is filling its available rooms. Using these key performance indicators as well as other stock fundamentals we can now examine top stocks in the hotel industry.

Key players in the hotel industry

The four largest hotel stocks, in order of decreasing market cap, are Marriott at $50.6 billion, Hilton at $26 billion, InterContinental Hotels at $11.9 billion, and Wyndham at $11.8 billion. These are the current numbers at the time of this article on 12 MAR 2018. Marriott owns and franchises brands such as Sheraton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Courtyard and many more. Hilton owns and franchises brands such as Waldorf Astoria, Hilton, Doubletree and Embassy Suites. InterContinental owns and franchises brands such as Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn. For a more in-depth look at the brands and the amount of rooms per brand, please see the Q4 2017 earnings reports I have linked to below:

Comparing Wyndham to the field using hotel key performance indicators

The numbers for this section were taking straight from each company's earnings report and represent their results for all of 2017. Here is a breakdown of the key performance indicators from each company's earnings report. IHG did not report these key statistics, only growth in each area.

The first thing that should strike you is how much lower Wyndham's RevPAR is compared to other industry leaders. This is because their rooms are much cheaper and they only fill 55% of their rooms. This is the first reason why I think Wyndham is such a great play. The company operates in a completely different portion of the hotel industry: cheap. In a hotel market that has become very saturated in the luxury space, Wyndham operates below the radar, away from its competitors. There is more growth opportunity and less competition.

Marriott and Hilton and Hilton are far closer in competition and operate more in the luxury spectrum. In fact, the cheapest rooms offered by Marriott in 2017 by ADR were $110. InterContinental, while RevPAR was unavailable, has a far higher ADR than Wyndham. With more people than traveling ever before Wyndham will be able to capture the "budget traveler" far better than any other company.

However, if the market does enter into a downturn, Wyndham would probably be the worst performer compared to its competitors. The first people who stop traveling during a recession are the customers who would most frequent the budget hotels that Wyndham offers. The people who frequent luxury hotels can still afford to travel during a recession.

Comparing Wyndham to the field using stock fundamentals

In his famous book A Random Walk Down Wall Street, Burton G. Malkiel talks about buying growth at a reasonable price. Let's take a look at each company's growth and their current Price to Earnings (P/E) multiple. I used Marketwatch to compare the price of the stock, P/E multiple, to its growth over the past two years. My results are presented in the table below:

As you can see Wyndham provided the highest earnings per share growth, 63%, at the cheapest price, a P/E multiple of 14. This allows investors to buy the best growth at the cheapest prices. Furthermore, WYN has nearly doubled its dividend payments since 2014. It now resides at $0.66 per share.

I believe that the bull market will see its 10th anniversary one year from now. I continue to monitor WYN closely with the rest of the hotel industry. I do not think that you can find a better equity to purchase if you are looking to invest in the hospitality industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.