Taking A Flier On Nielsen

However at this price, with a 4% yield, Nielsen is worth a small position in your dividend growth portfolio.

Nielsen (NLSN), the leading market research company, has been experiencing a tough time lately. Top line growth has been held back by a struggling and weakening segment which has scared investors. Market research companies are facing major industry shifts: retail sales are moving online; quantitative data is now widely available; linear video is being replaced by over the top (OTT) video services, and the list goes on.

Some of these trends provide opportunities for Nielsen which it has capitalized on, including audience measurement of video and text.

As such while its legacy business is declining and undergoing massive transitions, new market opportunities drive growth for the company.

While the difficulties the company faces are undeniable, I believe the company has been hit too hard and is now slightly undervalued at $33. I will be looking to purchase at these levels and below and would advise dividend growth investors to do so.

4th quarter earnings declined by 47% compared to the 4th quarter of 2016, on revenues which were 6% stronger. Since then, the company's stock price has declined by 22% to 33$ just above its 52-week low. The company increased their dividend by % giving the company a 4.06% dividend yield, thus making it close to introducing it into my screener.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields, a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%.

Payout ratio less than 70%

Current ratio greater than 1x

At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments

And a positive PE Ratio.

The two first elements are the most important ratios in the screener. They ensure that I'm getting a yield that I am content with, without horrifying payout ratios. The dividend streak shows some commitment from management to return cash to investors. Positive PE means the company generated positive net income in the last year, so I know we are not looking at companies that are losing money. The current ratio is a sanity check to only include companies which can cover their short-term liabilities.

This method only gives you a handful of results at any point in time. I like this because I can focus my efforts on a handful of stocks. The obvious shortfall is that some very good dividend growers will be excluded. You can still apply the rest of the framework to any dividend paying stock, this screener gives you a starting point.

Nielsen fits the bill in every single respect bar the payout ratio, as the table below suggests.

Source: uuptick

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

Revenues and Net Income



Nielsen's revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% vs 3% for the S&P 500; Nielsen's earnings grew even faster at a 9% CAGR vs 5.6% for the S&P 500.

Source: uuptick

Nielsen's revenues are split between two segments: Buy and Watch.

"Buy" as the name indicates, refers to market research solutions focused on what consumers buy, particularly consumer packaged goods. "Watch", is focused on providing media clients and advertising clients with insights concerning consumers' television, online, radio and mobile activity.

The former has been the victim of the retail glut in the U.S., leading the segment downwards during the past few years. This trend is likely to continue in upcoming years. So long as retail companies experience a tough domestic market, their spending will be restricted, and Nielsen will be the indirect victim of this trend, which will likely continue in upcoming years despite growth in over geographies.

The latter is booming. Despite predictions that cable cutters would hinder the segment, Nielsen has led the way in the industry providing analytics for social media (Youtube, Facebook) and OTT video (Hulu). The segment is expected to continue growing as brands invest more in performance metrics to compare returns of ads on new media vs old media.

Source: uuptick

Thankfully the growing segment is much more profitable since a larger part of the work provided can be automated which results in higher margins.

The decline of "Buy" is expected to continue to dampen top line growth for upcoming years. Management forecasts 3% growth this year. Nonetheless we should see margin expansion and return to 8-9% of net income.

Historical Payout Ratio & Outlook

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

Source: uuptick

Since initiating a dividend in 2013, the company's payout ratio has quickly increased from 35% to 112%. This is a negative point in my analysis. If you adjust for the one-time tax expense incurred last year, the dividend would be just under 100% of earnings. I prefer to see companies increase their dividends at a slower but more responsible pace. Cash from operations is largely sufficient to pay for the dividend, but nonetheless, Nielsen is now in a situation where any future growth is constrained by the company's earnings growth. The company is expected to remain within this range for 2017.

Historical Dividend Yield

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value.

Source: uuptick

Nielsen has yielded between 2% and 2.5% for the better part of their short dividend history. The dividend at 4.06% is the highest it has ever been. This is a positive because I like to buy bargain stocks.

Price Action

The dividend yield increased abruptly when the price tanked in late November 2016 when guidance for 2017 was below expectations.

Source: uuptick

As you can see, after the IPO in 2011, Nielsen outperformed the S&P 500 for the better part of the five subsequent years. For the last 1 ½ years, the stock's trajectory has been the opposite of the index.

Safety of the Dividend

Next I need to assess the safety of the dividend, since the stock has a high payout ratio, I want to make sure that the risk around the dividend can be contained.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

Source: uuptick

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: here between 40% and 60%. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 40%-which is unlikely-, the company will continue to produce positive operating income.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. Nielsen has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 5 years by different amounts. This is the minimum I need to see some commitment to paying the dividend, but the opportunity cost of cutting the dividend isn't high enough for management to make it a priority in the case of a downturn.

Source: uuptick

As you can see the dividends has increased rapidly, more than doubling in 5 years. Going forward the dividend growth will somewhat be constrained by earnings growth, so I project low to mid single digit growth in upcoming years.

Value of the Dividend Stream

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays 1.36$ in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 4% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyze which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener's theoretical value to their stock price.

For Nielsen this gives us a value between $20 and $28, or between 60% and 84% of the current share price. This is a little lower than I usually enjoy seeing.

Relative Valuation

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5 year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

Source: uuptick

As you can see Nielsen is trading below its average PE multiple for the last 5 years. This is extremely encouraging because if we adjust for the one-time tax event, and forecast the increased PE from lower tax and higher margin revenue mix, Nielsen could be trading at one of the lowest valuations since the company went public.

Conclusion

Market research is having to redefine itself like many other industries. This risk scares investors who are uncertain of what the future holds. However, Nielsen has proved that they are reacting and anticipating shifts in demand. The market has hit the company hard, and the historically low P-E combined with the historically high dividend yield, makes the company worthy of a small purchase for my dividend growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NLSN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These views represent the opinion of the author and not those of his company, uuptick LTD.