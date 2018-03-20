'Dirt Cheap' Discovery Is Poised To Outperform In The Future

The company is a strategic media IP asset and could play a key role in how the future of digital entertainment evolves.

The company will gain leverage with advertisers and content distributors after its merger with Scripps.

At WideAlpha we developed and internally employ a machine learning algorithm that we nicknamed AlphaPilot™. It uses advanced AI techniques, including neural networks and a variation of hidden Markov models to find companies that will markedly outperform in the next 3 to 5 years. Currently its fourth highest ranking idea is Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), which billionaire investor John Malone called "dirt cheap" in a recent CNBC interview.

Discovery has many valuable TV brands, including the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, and holds a majority interest in OWN. It also owns Eurosport, which is the leading sports entertainment provider across Europe.

They recently completed a $14.6 billion acquisition of Scripps, funded 70% cash and 30% equity. Scripps brings along other TV properties including HGTV, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and has a majority stake in the Food Network. Its properties tend to appeal mostly to women, which is something advertisers value, although it also features a number of channels marketed at a masculine audience.

The rationale for the acquisition is mostly based on synergies, which is a word that gets used way too often to justify a merger or acquisition. In this case however, there seem to be clear benefits to the combination. There are some technology and operating cost synergies. More interesting, Discovery has well established international distribution channels that it can use to quickly expand the reach of Scripps content. From a strategic point of view the larger scale will also give the company leverage when negotiating with both advertisers and content distributors.

Since the announcement of the Scripps acquisition Discovery's share price has drastically underperformed the market. That is despite growing free cash flow per share at a fast rate:

After doing some research we found multiple reasons why Discovery's share price has suffered the last few years:

Cord-cutting and cord-shaving has meant a loss of subscribers for most media companies, including Discovery.

Negative news headlines have attracted short-sellers, significantly increasing the short interest in the company.

Scripps acquisition increases debt and leverage ratios to uncomfortable levels, and it meant the company had to pause its buyback program.

Fierce competition between media and technology companies for advertising dollars.

Fear that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will eat everyone else´s lunch.

This sure does not sound enticing to investors, unless you are a contrarian and want to dig a little deeper. The good news is that it is quite clear what is scaring investors away, and we can proceed to see if the bad news has been discounted enough in the share price to make an investment attractive despite the multiple headwinds.

Through disciplined cost management, international expansion, and price increases, the company has managed to grow the amount of cash generated by the business.

In some ways Netflix is the polar opposite. It is quickly growing its subscriber base, but it is consuming a significant amount of cash in the process.

Billionaire investor and media mogul John Malone gave his opinion on Discovery during a CNBC interview a few months ago. He has hundreds of millions invested in the company and added more shares late last year with open market purchases. He said the following on the rationale for purchasing Scripps:

If you look at Scripps, first of all big synergy. Second of all, relatively cheap. Free cash flow engine. You know, if you buy post-synergies, if you buy something that is generating a 12% cash return and you buy it with 3.5% money, right, it creates a lot of free cash flow, you know, and it gives you market power in the U.S. with advertisers, because you have a bigger percentage of the audience.

Another great quote from the interview, probably referring to investor's dislike with the Scripps deal due to the debt added to the company and the stopping of buybacks:

Most of the money I've made in my life is when other people don't like what's going on.

He also mentioned that he thinks shares are "dirt cheap" if Discovery can manage to transition into direct platforms in a reasonably efficient way:

I'm going to bet that Discovery, with its ownership and control of its content, will be able to transition to direct-to-consumer platforms in a reasonably efficient way. If they successfully do that, then they are dirt cheap right now. If they can partly get there, they're still cheap.

Despite the challenging industry dynamics, we have to give credit to Discovery for the efforts they are making to realize a successful transition into digital. Some examples include:

Launching apps to connect directly with consumers, like their TV Everywhere GO app and Discovery Kids Play TV Everywhere app.

Getting content included in Sony’s PlayStation Vue, Sky's NOW TV and AT&T’s DIRECTV NOW offerings.

Creating more short-form video for social media. A really cool example is their 360 VR videos posted through Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), like the one shared below.

Shares Classes

The company has three types of common shares, different on the voting power:

Series A has one vote per share (DISCA)

Series B has 10 votes per shares (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Series C has no votes (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Series B has little to no volume traded, and tends to trade at a huge premium. We think Series A and Series C are the better options. Series A is the one used as part of the S&P500 index and tends to trade at a premium of between $1-$3 USD to series C. An interesting detail we noticed is that the premium appears to be somewhat correlated to movements in the S&P500 index. A possible explanation is that investment outflows during market corrections coming from ETFs following the index result in forced selling in the series A, reducing its premium to Series C during these periods.

Risks

Discovery expects to be able to maintain an investment grade credit rating, and is committed to directing most of the free cash flow to reducing debt the next couple of years. This additional leverage means the company cannot afford a significant hit to free cash flow in the next two years. This means that a recession or industry shifts could have a higher than usual negative impact.

Another potential risk is if Netflix directs a significant amount of its content creation budget towards Discovery categories, particularly Home and Cooking. Netflix is budgeting ~8 billion for content creation this year, however most appears to be directed to Original Movies and Anime.

One last risk we have identified is that expensive sports programming is squeezing cable companies’ margins , which in turn try to recover the lost profit through tough negotiations with owners of content deemed less vital.

Valuation

Below we include a simple discounted free cash-flow analysis for Discovery class A shares. The starting point assumes some merger synergies are realised and the effect of a lower tax rate. After rounding down, we start with a FCF per share of $3 USD. To calculate the upside or downside, a recent price of $22.67 USD per share is used.

DISCA Weight Assumptions (10% discount rate in all case) Estimated NPV per share Upside/Downside Optimistic scenario 20% Most of Discovery's content finds a way to consumers in attractive terms. Long-term free cash flow growth of 3% $42.85 89% Base scenario 60% Some of Discovery's content finds a way to consumers on reasonable terms. Long-term free cash flow stable but little to no growth, assuming 0% $30.00 32% Pessimistic scenario 20% Discovery struggles transitioning to digital. Long-term free cash flow declines -6% per year $18.75 -17% AVG. $30.32 33%

Conclusion

We agree with John Malone that Discovery is "dirt cheap" if it can successfully transition to digital and cheap if it can only partially do so.

There is certainly a risk that competitors like Netflix will throw billions at replicating some of its content, but there is also the possibility that they might get bought out by a bigger player given the strategic value of their media IP assets. It is not difficult to imagine Amazon being interested as a way to make their Prime Video offering more attractive, for example.

