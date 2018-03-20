March 19 Forex Weekly: Ranking Major Currency Pairs - A Contrarian Overview

Japanese yen is now the most overvalued currency among the majors (Euro not far behind), while Turkish Lira is the most undervalued among the emerging group of currencies.

Answering two simple questions - which currency is the most overvalued and which one is the most undervalued?

As you know, every week, Splendid Exchange looks at seven major currency pairs in search of the evidence of popular delusions and the madness of crowds. The idea is to find anomalies and bullish or bearish divergences that will break the trend, not prolong it. It is a painful exercise, but also highly rewarding.

In order to find the most overbought and oversold currency, I conduct four econometric studies: over-extension analysis, secular performance analysis, oil correlation and economic divergence. Additionally, I look at traders' positioning to understand the psychological state of the market.

Analyzed currency pairs: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GPB/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and USD/JPY.

Relevant ETFs (most popular): CROC, ERO, EUFX, FXA, FXB, FXC, FXE, FXF, FXY and GBB.

Latest Results

In this week's report, I decided to expand the coverage of currencies. The main focus is still on the majors, but I will also briefly look at 18 other currencies. Let's first look at the full list.

I will not go through the results of each of the studies, but instead illustrate the final ranking. If you want to see the individual results of each of the studies, scroll down to the charts section below.

I have ranked the currencies on the scale of -11.5 to +12.5 for each of the studies, where -11.5 indicates oversold conditions and +12.5 indicates overbought conditions. Therefore, the overall minimum score that any currency can have is -46.0, while the maximum is +50.0.

Source: Personal calculations; ranking as of March 16, 2018

On balance, Czech koruna appears to be the most overrated currency with the total net score of 30 (see the chart above). However, Japanese yen is not far behind, with 29 points, followed by Chinese renminbi and Norwegian krone with 27 points each. Singapore dollar and South African rand also stand out among overvalued currencies with 26 points each.

The most "underrated" or undervalued currency is Turkish lira with a total net score of -42, followed by India rupee and Brazilian real with -33 and -26 points respectively.

Judging by results of four econometric studies, the most contrarian trade is to buy Turkish lira against Czech koruna or to short CZK/TRY. Indeed, Czech koruna has already appreciated by 34% against its Turkish counterpart and is up by almost 90% since 2015 (see the chart below).

Source: investing (website)

It is risky to short this pair? Absolutely. But that is why it is called contrarian trade.

When looking at the major currencies, we notice that the picture has not changed much since the previous update. Japanese yen, the Euro and British pound remain the most overrated currencies among the majors (see the chart below). However, all three currencies are relatively "expensive" for different reasons.

Source: Personal calculations; ranking as of March 16, 2018

Japanese yen overvaluation is primary driven by the results of two econometric studies: secular performance study, which compares currency's performance against the price of gold and economic divergence study, which examines the link between a country's bond yields and the exchange rate of its currency. Conversely, the euro appears "overvalued" because its exchange rate has departed from the traditional correlation with oil prices (oil correlation study) and also for purely technical reasons (over-extension study), which can easily moderate with time. In terms of positioning, however, both currencies are on the opposite sides: Japanese yen is the most oversold currency with 150K net-short contracts outstanding in the futures market, while the euro is the most overbought currency with 241K net-long contracts outstanding in the futures market.

Overall, the ranking picture is quite mixed. If you are a contrarian investor, you will want to short the most overvalued currency against the most undervalued currency. However, at this point in time, there are no clear leaders and no obvious laggards.

That is why I decided to refine the results by applying two additional indicators: effective exchange rate and monetary sentiment.

Effective Exchange Rate

Effective exchange rate (EER) equals nominal exchange rate (calculated as geometric weighted averages of bilateral exchange rates) adjusted for relative consumer prices. The most recent weights are based on trade in the 2011-13 period, with 2010 as the indices' base year. As you can see from the chart below, Swiss franc has appreciated the most among its peers, while Canadian dollar is lagging behind. The Japanese yen's EER is actually still below its 2010 level. Conversely, the euro's EER is already at 4-year high, very close to a previous peak level set in 2014.

Source: Central banks official websites

Monetary Sentiment

The majority of central banks around the world pursue an inflation targeting approach to monetary policy. As a rule, an inflation-targeting central bank will raise or lower interest rates based on above-target or below-target inflation, respectively. Therefore, it is important to understand where a country's inflation rate stands in relation to that country's inflation target. By subtracting the inflation target from the latest inflation rate, we can get a rough idea on central banks' "monetary sentiment". The chart below illustrates the latest results.

Source: Official statistics (publicly-available reports, government websites, central banks, statistical bureaus), personal calculations

As you can see, United Kingdom is the only country (among the developed nations), where inflation target has been breached. Unsurprisingly, the Bank of England ((BoE)) is on the hawkish course. Conversely, both the euro and the Japanese yen still have some margin of safety when it comes to maintaining price stability and therefore, they can afford to remain dovish for now.

Econometric Studies (Charts Section)

Over-extension Analysis

The most overextended currency is the euro. As of this Monday, it was trading at almost 90% of its 3-year range. The most lagging currency is the British pound, trading at only 50% of its 3-year range.

Sources: personal calculations

Secular Performance

Based on the 12-month running secular performance observations, I have calculated that US dollar is currently undervalued by an average of 2.35% against seven majors. However, as of this Monday, it was most undervalued against the Japanese yen (5.00%) and British pound (3.22%). In other words, USD/JPY is the most undervalued currency pair based on secular performance analysis.

Sources: FXCM, forexlive (website), personal calculations

Oil Correlation

Based on the 12-month running oil price standard correlations, I have calculated that the euro is overvalued by 5.4%, while Japanese yen is overvalued by 4.80%. Canadian dollar is undervalued by 2.40%.

Sources: FXCM, forexlive (website), personal calculations

Economic Divergence

Based on the 12-month running 2-year bond spreads correlations, I have calculated that Japanese yen is the most overvalued currency among the majors (3.43%), followed by British pound (2.07%) and Canadian dollar (1.40%). The euro is actually undervalued by 1.30%.

Sources: FXCM, forexlive (website), investing (website), personal calculations

Positioning

On a 3-year percentile basis, the most overbought currency is the Euro (commercial and non-commercial players have accumulated 241K net-long contracts in EUR futures, which is just 3% below a three-year maximum). By the same measure, British pound is currently the 2nd most overbought currency among the majors. Japanese yen is the least overbought currency in terms of traders' positioning as there are just 150K net-short contracts outstanding in JPY futures (70% below a three-year maximum).

Sources: CFTC, personal calculations.

Conclusion

The most "contrarian trade" based on the recent studies among the majors would be to short Japanese yen against the Australian dollar (AUD/JPY). However, as I said in one of my recent articles, I am not a big fan of Australian dollar. I would personally prefer to short the euro, which is just slightly less overvalued than the Japanese yen. I have already explained in this article why I believe that a contrarian trader should look for opportunities to short EUR/CAD. Indeed, the pair now look even more overextended than last week. I remain short EUR/CAD and will update you on the trade regularly. Stay tuned.

Additional disclosure: I am short EURCAD from 1.6030